IU Southeast’s Joe Glover earns CFRE

NEW ALBANY (April 19, 2023) – CFRE International recently announced the most recent class of Certified Fund-Raising Executives (CFREs). Among them is Joe Glover, interim vice chancellor of advancement, alumni, and external affairs at Indiana University Southeast.

Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the profession, education, and demonstrated fundraising achievement for not-for-profit organizations. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights. Glover joins over 7,700 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation. There are 298 CFRE professionals in Indiana.

Joe Glover, Interim Vice Chancellor of Advancement, Alumni and External Affairs

Glover previously served as Director of Athletics at IU Southeast for 11 years. He was twice recognized as River States Conference Athletic Director of the Year in 2013 and 2018 by his colleagues. In 2013, he was also named one of the “20 Under 40 Best and Brightest” business professionals in Southern Indiana. In 2017, he was named one of the “Top 20 People to Know in Sports Business” by Louisville’s Business First Magazine. Joe began his career working in athletics at the University of Louisville and has also served as the President and Conference Commissioner of the River States Athletic Conference which spans five states.

Glover is an involved member of the Southern Indiana community where he serves on multiple boards and committees. He recently concluded his term as President of the Floyd Memorial Foundation and is a past president of the Rotary Club of New Albany. In 2022, Joe was named the One Southern Indiana James W. Robinson Young Professional of the Year.

He graduated with distinction from IU Southeast in 2008 with a BS in Business Marketing. In 2013, he earned his M.B.A. from the IU Southeast School of Business, and in 2022 he earned his Certificate in Fund Raising Management from the Lilly School of Philanthropy at IUPUI in Indianapolis.

Glover and his wife, Melissa, live in Southern Indiana with their daughters, Annabelle (8) and Hadley (4).