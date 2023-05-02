2023 IU Southeast Commencement to be held Monday, May 8

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (May 2, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast will be honoring 788 graduates at its 55th Commencement ceremony next week.

Commencement will be held at 9:45 a.m., Monday, May 8, at the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County Amphitheater, behind the Ogle Center, on the IU Southeast campus at 4201 Grant Line Rd. in New Albany, Indiana. IU President, Pamela Whitten will preside over the ceremony with IU Southeast Interim Chancellor, Kelly A. Ryan.

The Class of 2023 will be awarded 799 degrees, including 655 bachelor’s degrees, 140 master’s degrees, and 4 associate degrees.

The Class of 2023 ranges in age from 20 to 74 and hails from 37 Indiana counties, 12 U.S. states, and 16 countries of origin. Over 28 percent of these candidates will become the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree.

More than 37,000 IU Southeast degrees have been awarded since 1968. Nearly 80 percent of graduates remain in Indiana and the Louisville metropolitan area.

Dr. Marty Pollio, superintendent of the Jefferson County School District in Louisville, will be honored as the distinguished alumni award during the commencement ceremony.

A live stream of the 2023 Commencement ceremony will be available on May 8, 2023, at southeast.iu.edu/commencement. An archived video of the 2023 ceremony will also be made available on that same website at a later date.

In the event of inclement weather, people attending the ceremony are encouraged to monitor IU Southeast’s social media channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram on the morning of the ceremony. Graduates will also be notified of any changes via their IU email.

Visit southeast.iu.edu/commencement for the most current information regarding IU Southeast Commencement 2023 events.