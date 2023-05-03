Meet the Class of 2023 - A Q& A with Jomar Jacaurus Sullivan

The IU Southeast class of 2023 is ready to take on new challenges as they say goodbye to campus life and tackle new challenges in the workplace or in graduate school. As we congratulate them on their achievements and wish them well with their future plans, we asked a few of them to share a bit of information about their journey at IU Southeast.

Interim Chancellor Kelly A. Ryan congratulates Jomar Sullivan at the Multicultural Student Graduation Celebration on May 1, 2023

Hometown: Louisville, KY

Major/Minor: Accounting

During your time at IU Southeast, what activities and student organizations were you involved in?

Black Student Union, Men’s basketball team (2021-2022 season), Accounting and Finance club, Honors Program, and Tri-Alpha honors society.

Why did you choose IU Southeast?

I liked the business program, and it was near home.

How has IU Southeast helped you to succeed in obtaining your degree?

It has allowed me to meet tons of connections, which helped me with classes as well as internships. The classes were also very informative, and the professors were nice.

What is the one thing you are most proud of during your time at IU Southeast?

Making at least the Dean’s list every semester.

Is there a faculty or staff member who has made a difference in your journey and why?

Rebekah Dement, Honors Program Director, motivated me constantly and made me believe in myself more than I really thought I could. Very positive to be around and made me want to work harder.

What are your plans after graduation?

I will find employment and take some time off to study for the CPA exam then I will come back for graduate school.

Thinking back to your first year at IU Southeast, what advice would you give yourself?

Lock in and be ready to work and not give up.