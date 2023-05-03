Meet the Class of 2023 – A Q&A with Hazlee Gaddie

The IU Southeast class of 2023 is ready to take on new challenges as they say goodbye to campus life and tackle new challenges in the workplace or in graduate school. As we congratulate them on their achievements and wish them well with their future plans, we asked a few of them to share a bit of information about their journey at IU Southeast.

Hazlee Gaddie

Hometown: Brandenburg, KY

Major/Minor: Major - Accounting / Minor - Communications

During your time at IU Southeast, what activities and student organizations were you involved in?

CRU, Christian Student Fellowship (CSF), Honors Program, Campus Activities Board (CAB).

Why did you choose IU Southeast?

I chose IU Southeast because it was an affordable option, but it also feels like a community when on campus.

How has IU Southeast helped you to succeed in obtaining your degree?

IUS helped me obtain success in my degree by having free services such as the writing center and tutoring.

Did you face any challenges during your college journey and how did IU Southeast help you through this time?

I did with my class load, but thank you to my academic advisor, who gave me some helpful resources and a plan to complete my degree on time.

What is the one thing you are most proud of during your time at IU Southeast?

I’m proud of being one of the most outstanding Grenadier candidates.

Is there a faculty or staff member who has made a difference in your journey and why?

Lisa Russell made a huge difference in my journey! She is thoughtful and so caring when it’s not only academically but even personally. I can’t thank her enough as she made a huge impact on me!

What are your plans after graduation?

I currently have a position with Tax Time Louisville as a staff accountant.

Thinking back to your first year at IU Southeast, what advice would you give yourself?

The advice I would give myself is not to stress yourself out too much.