Meet the Class of 2023 – A Q&A with Harlee Dorman

The IU Southeast class of 2023 is ready to take on new challenges as they say goodbye to campus life and tackle new challenges in the workplace or in graduate school. As we congratulate them on their achievements and wish them well with their future plans, we asked a few of them to share a bit of information about their journey at IU Southeast.

Harlee Dorman

Hometown: Jeffersonville, IN

Major/Minor: Major – Strategic Communications Minor – Fine Arts

During your time at IU Southeast, what activities and student organizations were you involved in?

The Honors Program, Student Government Association, Out of the Darkness Walk, National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), Horizon Radio

Why did you choose IU Southeast?

I chose IU Southeast because it was nearby, a residential school, and affordable.

How has IU Southeast helped you to succeed in obtaining your degree?

IU Southeast has helped me succeed in obtaining my degree by offering help determining my degree, one-on-one talks with professors and professionals, and giving me the experience of my career in the classroom.

Did you face any challenges during your college journey and how did IU Southeast help you through this time?

During my college journey, I had to deal with Covid-19. I had one semester of the true college experience before going online. IU Southeast showed that they were still there and willing to help me anytime during quarantine and online classes. I feel like they really cared about me.

What is the one thing you are most proud of during your time at IU Southeast?

The one thing that I am most proud of during my time at IUS is when I was given the opportunity to present at the Mid-East Honors Association Conference with the honors program.

Is there a faculty or staff member who has made a difference in your journey and why?

Dr. Rebekah Dement is someone who has made a difference in my life. The first time that I met her was at a coffee shop where we got to have a conversation about college life. I was still trying to determine where I wanted to go to school and if I wanted to be a part of any honors program. Dr. Dement took time out of her day to explain college life and the honors program here at IUS. She made my hesitation turn into excitement. This was the day that I decided to go to IU Southeast and be a part of the honors program.

What are your plans after graduation?

My plans after graduation are to have another paid internship so that I may increase my experience in the field and then get an opportunity to have a career that I will love.

Thinking back to your first year at IU Southeast, what advice would you give yourself?

I would tell myself that everyone is in the same boat as you. Do not be scared to ask questions. I would also say fire maps will be your best friend as they have all the locations of the classrooms on each floor.