Meet the Class of 2023 – A Q&A with Niaza McElroy

The IU Southeast class of 2023 is ready to take on new challenges as they say goodbye to campus life and tackle new challenges in the workplace or in graduate school. As we congratulate them on their achievements and wish them well with their future plans, we asked a few of them to share a bit of information about their journey at IU Southeast.

Niaza McElroy

Hometown: Louisville, KY

Major/Minor: Major – Psychology Minor –Sociology

During your time at IU Southeast, what activities and student organizations were you involved in?

Black Student Union, Psychology Club, Tri-Alpha Society, Multicultural Student Union, Student Mental Health Advisory Council, Campus Activities Board (CAB).

Why did you choose IU Southeast?

I chose IU Southeast because I wanted to go to a university with a smaller community and build close relationships with staff and faculty on campus.

How has IU Southeast helped you to succeed in obtaining your degree?

IU Southeast has helped me to succeed in obtaining my degree through continuous encouragement and reassurance. I was able to keep going due to that push from the amazing faculty and staff here at IUS.

Did you face any challenges during your college journey and how did IU Southeast help you through this time?

I have faced many challenges during this journey but the relationships I have built here, have kept me going through guidance, support, and reassurance that I can do it.

What is the one thing you are most proud of during your time at IU Southeast?

One thing I am most proud of during my time here at IUS is coming out of my shell and putting myself out there.

Is there a faculty or staff member who has made a difference in your journey and why?

There are a couple of faculty and staff members that have made a difference in my journey. They are Cari Edwards (my mentor), Dean Seuth Chaleunphonh, Nikki Green, and Serretta Gordon. They have impacted my journey tremendously by helping me with connections and being the biggest supporters of my journey and life, I am forever thankful for them.

What are your plans after graduation?

I will be continuing my educational journey in the School of Social Work at Indiana University.

Thinking back to your first year at IU Southeast, what advice would you give yourself?

I would say to put yourself out there more and be involved but go at your own pace.