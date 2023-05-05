Meet the Class of 2023 – A Q&A with Natalie Schapker

The IU Southeast class of 2023 is ready to take on new challenges as they say goodbye to campus life and tackle new challenges in the workplace or in graduate school. As we congratulate them on their achievements and wish them well with their future plans, we asked a few of them to share a bit of information about their journey at IU Southeast.

Natalie Schapker

Hometown: Bloomington, IN

Major/Minor: Major – BS in Business, concentration in management / Minors in accounting and entrepreneurship

During your time at IU Southeast, what activities and student organizations were you involved in?

IUS peer mentoring, Campus Activities Board, Tri-Alpha Honor Society, softball for freshman-junior year, Resident Assistant in Lodges

Why did you choose IU Southeast?

I came here on a visit for softball, and I realized how beautiful the campus was and how nice the buildings and lodges are. I knew I could make this campus my home for the next four years.

How has IU Southeast helped you to succeed in obtaining your degree?

IU Southeast has encouraged me to be involved in the community formed here. The business program encouraged students to be active on campus while giving us the tools to go into the workforce fully capable and prepared.

Did you face any challenges during your college journey and how did IU Southeast help you through this time?

I lost my mother-in-law very suddenly to pancreatic cancer in my junior year. My bosses in the housing department and professors were gracious, kind, and considerate and treated me like a human not just a student who worked for them or needed to pass.

What is the one thing you are most proud of during your time at IU Southeast?

Being able to be a part of the first wave of student teachers in Freshman Year Seminar.

Is there a faculty or staff member who has made a difference in your journey and why?

Abbie Dupay has been my lifeline during my last two years of college. She helped me become the person I am and all I have done. She has encouraged me to continue to make a difference on campus and to be confident in my skills when it comes to my career. She has supported me beyond what is required as a boss, I consider her a lifelong mentor and friend.

What are your plans after graduation?

I recently accepted a job at MCM CPAs & Advisors as their HR coordinator in their consulting department.

Thinking back to your first year at IU Southeast, what advice would you give yourself?

I would tell myself to not put energy into things that are draining for me. Be mindful of what brings me joy and put energy into that.