Meet the Class of 2023 – A Q&A with Ruth Muñoz

The IU Southeast class of 2023 is ready to take on new challenges as they say goodbye to campus life and tackle new challenges in the workplace or in graduate school. As we congratulate them on their achievements and wish them well with their future plans, we asked a few of them to share a bit of information about their journey at IU Southeast.

Interim Chancellor, Kelly A. Ryan congratulates Ruth Muñoz at the IU Southeast Multicultural Student Graduation Celebration on May 1, 2023.

Hometown: Louisville, KY

Major/Minor: Major – psychology / Minor in Spanish

During your time at IU Southeast, what activities and student organizations were you involved in?

During my time at IU Southeast, I was involved in the Psychology Club. In 2021 I was the Vice President and from 2022 to 2023 I became Co-President. I also attended a couple Black Student Union meetings and events; however, I was not able to participate as much as I would have liked because of my schedule.

Why did you choose IU Southeast?

I chose IU Southeast because of the small class sizes, tuition rate, and it’s beautiful campus.

Did you face any challenges during your college journey and how did IU Southeast help you through this time?

I became a student at IU Southeast during the pandemic, which was very isolating. However, once I was able to be on campus more in 2021, I decided to ask faculty members how I could support starting up the Psychology Club because this was an organization I really wanted to be a part of. Starting the club back up and meeting students and connecting with faculty this way was super helpful after such an isolating period.

What is the one thing you are most proud of during your time at IU Southeast?

There are many things I am proud of during my time at IU Southeast. One thing I am most proud of is that I will be receiving one of the Outstanding Psychology Student Awards as this really embodies my dedication to learning and being the best student that I can be.

Is there a faculty or staff member who has made a difference in your journey and why?

Dr. Sizemore was a faculty member who made a difference in my journey at IU Southeast. She was my faculty advisor during my internship in the Fall of 2022 and always provided so much help, guidance, and wisdom during our conversations. She was an amazing mentor to have for that experience. She really pushed me outside of my comfort zone and always reminded me that I can do great things. She helped me become more equipped and knowledgeable on topics related to the workforce, graduate school, and future endeavors.

What are your plans after graduation?

My plan after graduation is to work full-time as the Education Coordinator for a non-profit in Louisville called The Book Works (where I did my internship). I plan to take a year to focus on working and discovering what my graduate plans will be. I love learning and would love to further my education and obtain my master’s and even possibly a Ph.D.

Thinking back to your first year at IU Southeast, what advice would you give yourself?

Looking back on my first year at IU Southeast, I would tell myself to take it slow and take it one day at a time.