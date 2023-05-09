IU Southeast Celebrates the Class of 2023

by Amy Becker

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (May 8, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast graduates were in high spirits for Commencement on May 8, 2023. Graduates had their minds on the future, while still stopping to celebrate their achievements.

Spencer Ferguson earned a Bachelor of Applied Science and said the future is “up in the air, like this hat’s about to be.”

The class of 2023 included 788 graduates, who earned 655 bachelor’s degrees, 140 master’s degrees, and four associate degrees.

The processional was a highlight for many graduates.

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks and conducted the conferral of degrees. IU Southeast Interim Chancellor Kelly A. Ryan recognized students who had received honors, as well as military students, and congratulated the graduates.

“Indiana University holds all of its graduates in high esteem and takes an added measure of pride in those who have excelled academically,” Ryan said.

Many graduates decorated their caps for the occasion.

Student Commencement speaker Shelby Worden, a Bachelor of Science graduate from the School of

Education, described IU Southeast as “the open door that brought in opportunities for growth.” Worden encouraged her fellow graduates to “lead others with compassion and empathy” and to “leave a legacy of hope.”

Many students said they would remember the people they met at IU Southeast the most. Noah Braun earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and said he remembers best the lifelong connections he made at IU Southeast. Nursing graduate Raevonya Richie said she has fond memories of going to lunch with her classmates. Music business graduate Nathan Smith said it’s about the relationships.

“All of the friendships and relationships I’ve made here, it’s been phenomenal,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

For computer science graduate Eli Nutter, a connection with Professor Chris Sexton led directly to a position in his field.

The popper blast topped off a festive ceremony.

“He taught me some things that helped me land a job offer recently,” Nutter said.

President Whitten closed out the ceremony with a charge to the graduates.

“The world needs principled leaders,” she said. “The world needs thoughtful, tenacious, and imaginative innovators. Which is to say…the world needs you.”