Meet the Class of 2023 – A Q&A with Eli DeBurger

The IU Southeast class of 2023 is ready to take on new challenges as they say goodbye to campus life and tackle new challenges in the workplace or in graduate school. As we congratulate them on their achievements and wish them well with their future plans, we asked a few of them to share a bit of information about their journey at IU Southeast.

Eli DeBurger

Hometown: La Grange, KY

Major/Minor: Majors – history and political science / Minor – French

During your time at IU Southeast, what activities and student organizations were you involved in?

I helped start a political science club.

How Has IU Southeast helped you to succeed in obtaining your degree?

Individual assistance from professors.

Did you face any challenges during your college journey and how did IU Southeast help you through this time?

For the entirety of the year 2020, the faculty was invaluable in making sure I was able to handle the stresses and pressures of the time.

What is the one thing you are most proud of during your time at IU Southeast?

I picked up a French minor along the way.

Is there a faculty or staff member who has made a difference in your journey and why?

Dr. Margot Morgan is the most understanding professor I have had during my time here, which is really saying something. She is uncompromisingly dedicated to helping her students learn, and my passion for the subject matter would not have been a tenth of what it is without her guidance.

What are your plans after graduation?

A gap year.

Thinking back to your first year at IU Southeast, what advice would you give yourself?

Don’t panic.