IU Southeast honors 788 graduates in spring ceremony

May 11, 2023

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (May 11, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce the 2023 graduating class. The Class of 2023 was honored at a ceremony on the IU Southeast campus on Monday, May 8, 2023. In total, 799 degrees were conferred including 655 bachelor’s degrees, 140 master’s degrees, and four associate degrees.

The Class of 2023 ranges in age from 20 to 74 and hails from 37 Indiana counties, 12 U.S. states, and 16 countries of origin. Over 28 percent of these candidates will become the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree.

IU Southeast Class of 2023

Name Hometown  
Chase   Castor  Menifee CA
Kase Vincent Warner  Norco CA
David   Countee  Madison CT
Brooke Haley Forshee  Largo FL
Ian F Taylor  Elk Grove Village IL
Tyler James Yotkewich  Johnston City IL
Roger William Nelms Jr Lawrenceville IL
John   Tunnell  Park Ridge IL
Tyler Christopher Marx  Anderson IN
Bailie M Baxter  Austin IN
Kenzie Allese Carter  Austin IN
Nicole   Gallagher  Austin IN
Megan Danielle Johnson  Austin IN
Shaylia Kay Jones  Austin IN
Abbygail Dawn Reynolds  Austin IN
Megan Grace Rosemeyer  Austin IN
Isabella G Stallard  Avon IN
Kayla Shay Pritchett  Bedford IN
Jathan   Ritter  Bedford IN
Kadee Jo Robb  Bedford IN
Natalie G Schapker  Bloomington IN
Esther Chepkorir Sein Yebei  Bloomington IN
Tabitha Joyce Bowling  Borden IN
Dominic Joseph Camarata  Borden IN
Lizy Mae   Dangler  Borden IN
Liliana   Huerta Salazar  Borden IN
Nikki Lee Rice  Borden IN
Brooke Suzanne Schmelz  Borden IN
Sierra Nicole Scott  Borden IN
Josie Renee Voyles  Borden IN
Michele Dawn Hubert  Bristow IN
Jami   Christopher  Brownstown IN
Hannah Lynn Fisher  Brownstown IN
Emilie Michelle Robinette  Butlerville IN
Allison Leigh Brown  Campbellsburg IN
Emma Lee Miller  Campbellsburg IN
Krista Nicole Martin  Cannelton IN
Mattie Gene Robertson  Cannelton IN
Elaina M Epple  Celestine IN
Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante  Charlestown IN
Anthony Wayne Boone  Charlestown IN
Kylee   Carl  Charlestown IN
Alexandra Brice Chester  Charlestown IN
Madison McCray Christy  Charlestown IN
Gracie Joliee Cox  Charlestown IN
Joshua Lee Daddona  Charlestown IN
Chloe Anne Fellows  Charlestown IN
William Chase Fellows  Charlestown IN
Chelsea Nicole Fentress  Charlestown IN
Connor Michael Finnegan  Charlestown IN
Linda Ann Hall  Charlestown IN
Breanna Michele Henson  Charlestown IN
Hannah Marie Hughes  Charlestown IN
Courtney M. Isaac  Charlestown IN
Cody Hastings Jones  Charlestown IN
Brady Nicholas Kilner  Charlestown IN
Brady Owen Latham  Charlestown IN
Kirstin Marie Mason  Charlestown IN
Joshua Allen McCoy  Charlestown IN
Pamela   Minton  Charlestown IN
Elijah M Nutter  Charlestown IN
Anthony Dewayne O’Neil  Charlestown IN
John David Phipps  Charlestown IN
Natalie   Pinedo Jr Charlestown IN
Ethan Bradley Richmer  Charlestown IN
Manuel   Rodriguez Betanzos  Charlestown IN
Irene Gonzalez Romero  Charlestown IN
Emmaly Grace Rose  Charlestown IN
Garrett   Rosio  Charlestown IN
Caleb A Rotenberger  Charlestown IN
Lucas Jordan Sever  Charlestown IN
Branson   Smith  Charlestown IN
Kallee   Smith  Charlestown IN
Cory Andrew Walker  Charlestown IN
Karston Rae Watson  Charlestown IN
Ashley Elizabeth Wight  Charlestown IN
Chad M Wilson  Charlestown IN
Tyler L Woodward  Charlestown IN
Isabelle Lee Zimmerman  Charlestown IN
Jessica De Aldous  Clarksville IN
David Benjamin Baker  Clarksville IN
Megan E Belden  Clarksville IN
Susan   Crocker  Clarksville IN
Latasha Renee Croft  Clarksville IN
Erin Louise Davenport  Clarksville IN
Kayln Montana Davenport  Clarksville IN
Mariana Duarte Diaz  Clarksville IN
Tyler   Eversole  Clarksville IN
Sakyia   Farris  Clarksville IN
Phone P Hein  Clarksville IN
Bryce A Jackson  Clarksville IN
Ashley A Lopez Gonzalez  Clarksville IN
Blake Chandler Masters  Clarksville IN
Elizabeth Peyton Mendoza  Clarksville IN
Yajaira   Osorio  Clarksville IN
Kelli Renee Peace  Clarksville IN
Presley L Posante  Clarksville IN
Noah James Roehrig  Clarksville IN
Elizabeth Leonette Snow  Clarksville IN
Hannah Nicole Sweet  Clarksville IN
Tanner Allan Visetchaisri  Clarksville IN
Alyson   Weber  Clarksville IN
Jayla Leann Woody  Clarksville IN
Christopher Patrick Wright  Clarksville IN
Jesse O’Connor Zoeller  Clarksville IN
Dalton Anthony Bline  Clarksville IN
Grace Ellen Lorimor  Columbus IN
Kaley Suzanne Murray  Columbus IN
Hailey Rae Sorrells  Columbus IN
Cassidy Mychele Olds  Commiskey IN
Madelene Renee Allen  Corydon IN
Georgiana   Anderson  Corydon IN
Britta S Bindner  Corydon IN
Amanda Joyce Blair  Corydon IN
Anne M Blumenstock  Corydon IN
Israel Abel De La Torre  Corydon IN
Bennie   Goble  Corydon IN
Sara Beth Hastings  Corydon IN
Kennedy Nicole Heishman  Corydon IN
Alexis Shae Hornung  Corydon IN
Ashley Arlene Jones  Corydon IN
Kendra Nichole June  Corydon IN
Kaitlyn Marie King  Corydon IN
Shawna Marie Kopp  Corydon IN
Madalyn D Marinc  Corydon IN
Harlee R Megnin  Corydon IN
Ethan Andrew Miles  Corydon IN
Avery C Nicholson  Corydon IN
Denyael Sue Owsley  Corydon IN
Hailee Elizabeth Parsons  Corydon IN
Alexis Camielle Rea  Corydon IN
Evie J Sronce  Corydon IN
Samuel Emmons Voyles  Corydon IN
Morgan Faithe Watson  Corydon IN
Jaden Nicole Wingler  Corydon IN
Zoe Lee Akers  Crandall IN
Brian Preston Lerud  Crandall IN
Brooklyn A Gonzales  Dale IN
Michael   Atwood  Delphi IN
Zachary Adam Clifton  Depauw IN
Justin Heath Deatrick  Depauw IN
Cameron Alan Higdon  Depauw IN
Gavin C Kaiser  Depauw IN
Olivia Claire Reas  Depauw IN
Erin Reese VanOver  Deputy IN
Annie Marie Thomas  Edinburgh IN
Coretta Carol Anderson  Elberfeld IN
Chloe Reagan Wade  Elberfeld IN
Kathleen Renee’ Coulter  Elizabeth IN
Kelsey Ann Johnson  Elizabeth IN
Alexia   Lillpop  Elizabeth IN
Aaliyah Rose Elverd  English IN
Sadie   Roll  English IN
Tamaje’ T Blackwell  Evansville IN
Jamie Beth Clark  Evansville IN
Dalton Malik Crowell  Evansville IN
Adalyn   De Witt  Fishers IN
Audrey Jane De Witt  Fishers IN
Connor Robert Dixon  Fishers IN
Madelyn Elizabeth Knight  Fishers IN
Kyle Daniel Kimble  Florence IN
Lily J Lockwood  Florence IN
Sonny Paul Ahjuder  Floyds Knobs IN
Brice McDonald Ahrens  Floyds Knobs IN
Ashlyn Kristine Anderson  Floyds Knobs IN
Jeffrey R Anderson  Floyds Knobs IN
Logan David Applewhite  Floyds Knobs IN
Azzam B. Azzam  Floyds Knobs IN
Megan R Biggerstaff  Floyds Knobs IN
Brian William Clemons  Floyds Knobs IN
Bailey Nicole Combs  Floyds Knobs IN
Madeline   Darst  Floyds Knobs IN
Caroline Rose Eckart  Floyds Knobs IN
Marlea Michel Ferber  Floyds Knobs IN
Michael Stuart Garrett  Floyds Knobs IN
Tatum Amanda Gatton  Floyds Knobs IN
Kylie Nichole Gibson  Floyds Knobs IN
Eden Bryn Gilbert  Floyds Knobs IN
LaVonne Inez Happel  Floyds Knobs IN
Timothy Wayne Hardin  Floyds Knobs IN
Rachel Ellen Hoffmann  Floyds Knobs IN
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Marler  Floyds Knobs IN
Georgia Lily Mathewson  Floyds Knobs IN
Jennifer Nicole Middleton  Floyds Knobs IN
Miguel Angel Monroy  Floyds Knobs IN
Matthew Robert Murry  Floyds Knobs IN
Dylan Thomas Neathamer  Floyds Knobs IN
Noah   Neuhauser  Floyds Knobs IN
Alexis Nichole Schindler  Floyds Knobs IN
Haley Deanna Soeder  Floyds Knobs IN
Cody James Tevis  Floyds Knobs IN
Madeline J Ulaszek  Floyds Knobs IN
Miranda Taylor Veatch  Floyds Knobs IN
Ayrika Ashle’ Pier  Fort Wayne IN
Olivia Rose Roselle  Fort Wayne IN
Breanna Elicia Ray Guthrie  Franklin IN
McKinnon R Hoke  Fredericksburg IN
Stephanie Ann Herrera  French Lick IN
Alyssa M Akermon  Georgetown IN
Ryan Michael Boyd  Georgetown IN
Emily Lynn Butrum  Georgetown IN
Anya Kathleen Davenport  Georgetown IN
Abigayle G Engle  Georgetown IN
Alayna Grace Gauntt  Georgetown IN
Kailey Brooke Haydon  Georgetown IN
Dallas M Henderson  Georgetown IN
Annie Isabella Hunchman  Georgetown IN
Annabelle Grace Hurst  Georgetown IN
Sandra Lynn Juliot  Georgetown IN
Destiny S Love  Georgetown IN
Blaine Alexander Miller  Georgetown IN
Jared Lucas Murray  Georgetown IN
Madison   Nichols  Georgetown IN
Cheri Anne Receveur  Georgetown IN
Gracie   Vanover  Georgetown IN
Bailey Elise Warren  Georgetown IN
Patrick Eugene Wentworth  Georgetown IN
Laura Abbygail Zachow  Georgetown IN
Abigail Eleanor Heine  Greendale IN
Garrett Lee Carroll  Greenville IN
Samantha Kate Crowell  Greenville IN
Madelynn N Farris  Greenville IN
Kevin Patrick Foust  Greenville IN
Kaitlyn Kathleen Gordon  Greenville IN
Kathy Ann Harbeson  Greenville IN
Isabelle R Mullins  Greenville IN
Lexie Kay Pritchett  Greenville IN
Alec Steven Trepal  Greenville IN
Victoria L Trepal  Greenville IN
Kyle   Wood  Greenville IN
Ysabel Jade Fox  Guilford IN
Natasha Kaye Leahigh  Hanover IN
Elizabeth   Scianni  Hanover IN
Halee Jade Smith  Hanover IN
Kristin Elaine Thorpe  Hanover IN
Blaine M Blevins  Hardinsburg IN
Landon David Blevins  Hardinsburg IN
Breeauna Faith Anderson  Henryville IN
Shanda Nicole Britt  Henryville IN
Mackenzie L Cavanaugh  Henryville IN
Jacob B Coomes  Henryville IN
William Walter Pfund III Henryville IN
Lucas Allan VanMeter  Henryville IN
Tyler Isaac Brown  Holland IN
Shelby Grace Worden  Huntingburg IN
Shelby   Baumann  Indianapolis IN
Dwayne Tyson Cobb Jr Indianapolis IN
Suade Thomas Hart  Indianapolis IN
Katherine Rose Panetta  Indianapolis IN
Eli C Franks  Jasper IN
Jessica Lindsay Armpriester  Jeffersonville IN
Shelby Paige Arthur  Jeffersonville IN
Manar Al Rhma Atallah  Jeffersonville IN
Kevin A Ballew  Jeffersonville IN
Daniel Jordan Barrett  Jeffersonville IN
Rebecca Bridget Benning  Jeffersonville IN
Mekenzi Lane Bierman  Jeffersonville IN
Kristen LeAnne Bradley  Jeffersonville IN
Judy Marie Brendle  Jeffersonville IN
Haley N Brightwell  Jeffersonville IN
Allison Ann Brown  Jeffersonville IN
Gabriel T. Bunton  Jeffersonville IN
Emma Jean Burdette  Jeffersonville IN
Sydni   Casey  Jeffersonville IN
Jacob McKenzie Cochrum  Jeffersonville IN
Hamilton C Craig  Jeffersonville IN
Nicholas Shane Curry  Jeffersonville IN
William Seth Davis  Jeffersonville IN
Harlee Dawn-Frances Dorman  Jeffersonville IN
Nicole Lynne Driscoll  Jeffersonville IN
Stacie   Dunn  Jeffersonville IN
Emma Kathryn Ellis  Jeffersonville IN
Darin Christopher Evans  Jeffersonville IN
Sarah Elizabeth Fischer  Jeffersonville IN
Faith Helen Fowler  Jeffersonville IN
Megan Carolyn Gallagher  Jeffersonville IN
Donald Lee Gettings  Jeffersonville IN
Logan Arthur William Gilles  Jeffersonville IN
Branden H Gliebe  Jeffersonville IN
Caisey Jo Hale  Jeffersonville IN
Ethan J Hamby  Jeffersonville IN
Stetson Tanner Harper  Jeffersonville IN
D’Angelo Shontez Harris-Mudd  Jeffersonville IN
Bibi   Ho  Jeffersonville IN
Jamen Lamont Howard  Jeffersonville IN
Tyler Zavier Howard  Jeffersonville IN
Tien-Lu   Huang  Jeffersonville IN
Amanda   Hullett  Jeffersonville IN
Asra Taskeen Hussain  Jeffersonville IN
Travis Parker Jaynes  Jeffersonville IN
Daniel T Kiningham  Jeffersonville IN
Maira   Kusherova  Jeffersonville IN
Jamie-Lynn   Leek  Jeffersonville IN
Melissa Danielle Lewis  Jeffersonville IN
Kylee Nicole Luce  Jeffersonville IN
Imani Christianne Maene  Jeffersonville IN
Amanda   Mathieson  Jeffersonville IN
Keegan Lyle Merritt  Jeffersonville IN
Brian Thomas Miller III Jeffersonville IN
Charles Kellen Morrow  Jeffersonville IN
Ke’ona   Murrell  Jeffersonville IN
Joshua Dior Myers  Jeffersonville IN
David W. Nelson Jr Jeffersonville IN
Emily   Olascoaga  Jeffersonville IN
Courtney   Orndorff  Jeffersonville IN
Jeremy Isaac Pace  Jeffersonville IN
Ivy Frances Patterson  Jeffersonville IN
Isabella Megan Paul  Jeffersonville IN
Josiah   Pohl  Jeffersonville IN
Jeff   Price  Jeffersonville IN
Sierra Marie Romo  Jeffersonville IN
Sierra Marie Romo  Jeffersonville IN
Sumaya   Sanam  Jeffersonville IN
Melanie Elizabeth Schnobrich  Jeffersonville IN
Keith M. Searcy  Jeffersonville IN
Amy May Shearer  Jeffersonville IN
Alexa   Sheffield  Jeffersonville IN
Alecia Dawn Simonis  Jeffersonville IN
Emily Leighton Snow  Jeffersonville IN
Krista   Storz  Jeffersonville IN
Courtney   Sumler  Jeffersonville IN
Bridget Rae Taylor  Jeffersonville IN
Jeffrey Michael Troub  Jeffersonville IN
Kelsey Lynn Watts  Jeffersonville IN
Chaterra Taiyae Wilks  Jeffersonville IN
Myranda Alexis Windell  Jeffersonville IN
Zheng F Zheng  Jeffersonville IN
Uriah Joseph Graves  Jeffersonville IN
Tyler Joseph Crim  Lafayette IN
Madison K Adams  Lanesville IN
Dylan Joseph Hampton  Lanesville IN
Tyler Harrison Hickey  Lanesville IN
Sophie Genet Howie  Lanesville IN
Pamela Joan Tobbe  Lanesville IN
Kayla N Brown  Lawrenceburg IN
Claudia Sloan Fraze  Leavenworth IN
Jaidyn Aleah Horrom  Leopold IN
Erin Diane Combs  Lexington IN
Emily Nicole Cumbee  Lexington IN
Jackie M Shaffer  Lexington IN
Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker  Lexington IN
Crystal Michelle Bayne  Madison IN
Gabriel Isaac Caudill  Madison IN
Katrena Marie Gobert  Madison IN
Jennifer Lynn Hartman  Madison IN
Hannah Grace Hughes  Madison IN
Amanda   Liter  Madison IN
Katie Ann Goldman  Marengo IN
Charles Christian Isaacs  Marengo IN
Morgan Jaymes Daniel  Martinsville IN
Jill Suzann Richardson  Martinsville IN
Griffin W Morris  Medora IN
Cydney Taylor Beyl  Memphis IN
Hannah Marie Embry  Memphis IN
Courtney Lynn Gaither  Memphis IN
Christian Forrest Graf  Memphis IN
Travis James Konermann  Memphis IN
Natalie A Lewis  Memphis IN
Sydney E McGhee  Memphis IN
Hunter Wade Thomas  Memphis IN
Abigail Renee Whitlock  Memphis IN
Christopher Michael Irvine  Milan IN
Zeanna Jade Reed  Milltown IN
Macy Lea Robbins  Mitchell IN
Brooklyn   Gibbs  Mount Vernon IN
Garrett Julien Bessinger  Nabb IN
Meg   Everwine  Nabb IN
Mindi Jo Slone  Nappanee IN
Haley Alyse Adams-LeMaster  New Albany IN
Casandra Paloma Angeles Hernandez  New Albany IN
Alexandra Lebeth Ballew  New Albany IN
Sarah Elizabeth Barger  New Albany IN
Allison Mae Bedell  New Albany IN
Hannah M Beickman  New Albany IN
Cheyenne Kayla Bledsoe  New Albany IN
Flora Ellen Bock  New Albany IN
Debra LeAnn Bramble  New Albany IN
Amber Jo Bratcher  New Albany IN
Isaac Allen Brimner  New Albany IN
Emma Marie Briscoe  New Albany IN
McHaila S Brown-Drake  New Albany IN
Kayla B Brunson  New Albany IN
Nancy Elizabeth Clark  New Albany IN
Alexandria N. Clifton  New Albany IN
John Patrick Cooke  New Albany IN
Rebekah   Cooper  New Albany IN
Christopher Earl Crawford  New Albany IN
Marissa Catherine Creps  New Albany IN
Catherine Wesley Culwell Brizendine  New Albany IN
Jessica Rochelle Davis  New Albany IN
Shaina   DeMoss  New Albany IN
Jonathan Viet Do  New Albany IN
Phillip Jack Dysart  New Albany IN
Michael E Ecker  New Albany IN
Jameson Ray Elkin  New Albany IN
Spencer Daniel Ferguson  New Albany IN
Raegan   Feuerbacher  New Albany IN
Lexie   Fisher  New Albany IN
Marsha Gail Franks  New Albany IN
Kasmira Lynn Frazier  New Albany IN
Sierra Marie French  New Albany IN
Tara Elizabeth Gall  New Albany IN
Lexi Lancaster Galloway  New Albany IN
Sara Elizabeth Gossman  New Albany IN
Austin Lee Grantz  New Albany IN
Jack Wylie Harrison  New Albany IN
Sarah Michelle Harward  New Albany IN
Amber M Heiskell  New Albany IN
Trenton Scott Hixenbaugh  New Albany IN
Kileigh Hope Hobson  New Albany IN
Charity   Hop  New Albany IN
Emma Christine Huff  New Albany IN
Elizabeth L Hutchison  New Albany IN
Morgan Joanna Jenks  New Albany IN
Abigail Ann Jones  New Albany IN
Brittany Marie Jones  New Albany IN
William   Jones  New Albany IN
Kenyatta Marie Jordan  New Albany IN
Aimee Nichole Keeler  New Albany IN
Brett Mark Keith  New Albany IN
Raymond Walter Kimball  New Albany IN
Alison Bailey Kirby  New Albany IN
Sarah Elizabeth Kolakowski  New Albany IN
Santiago   Lazaro Martinez  New Albany IN
Molly L. Lueken  New Albany IN
Joseph Colin Lyell  New Albany IN
Shane   Mason  New Albany IN
Kyrah Ann McCartin  New Albany IN
Madison Marie Meers  New Albany IN
Jenna Elise Merchant  New Albany IN
Ilyas Mohammed   Mirani  New Albany IN
Nicholas   Mitchell  New Albany IN
Chandler Trey Morris  New Albany IN
Evan Alexander Myers  New Albany IN
Kaleb Adrian Newton  New Albany IN
Josh L Oberhausen  New Albany IN
Dannon Leif Olsen  New Albany IN
John Paul Oppelt  New Albany IN
Patrick Charles Parrish Jr New Albany IN
Reagan Marissa Peters  New Albany IN
Justin Scott Pourteau  New Albany IN
Elliott   Ramey  New Albany IN
Tabitha Renee Reed  New Albany IN
Alowa Rashele Rightnowar  New Albany IN
Aurora May Robinson  New Albany IN
Jennifer Lynn Schook  New Albany IN
Keaton Tyler Seelye  New Albany IN
Ellis   Sigafoos  New Albany IN
Melissa Ann Slate  New Albany IN
Melissa Ann Slate  New Albany IN
Katy L Sloan  New Albany IN
Ezekial J Smith  New Albany IN
Kevin Corydon Smith  New Albany IN
KyAnn Alexus South  New Albany IN
Emily Ellen Stiller  New Albany IN
Jonah   Trejo  New Albany IN
Jonah   Trejo  New Albany IN
Jackson Lee Tull  New Albany IN
Parker James Wallingford  New Albany IN
Scott Allen Walters  New Albany IN
Nicholas Maxwell White  New Albany IN
Nykayla R. V. Whitt  New Albany IN
Brahm Thomas Whittinghill  New Albany IN
Megan Nicole Wood  New Albany IN
Sarah M Yost  New Albany IN
Jaime Donald Young Irvin  New Albany IN
Clarissa Leann Cockrell  New Salisbury IN
Noah   Davis  New Salisbury IN
Gabriel Mackenzie Kamer  New Salisbury IN
Macie Lee Schulz  New Salisbury IN
Thomas Kye Walk  New Salisbury IN
Andrew Matthew Weston  New Salisbury IN
Rachael Michelle Haley  New Washington IN
Makenzie Lynn Hoy  Newburgh IN
Mackenzie Alyce Byram  North Vernon IN
Canaan Joseph Diekhoff  North Vernon IN
Breann Marie Mefford  North Vernon IN
Carissa Jo Sabelhaus  North Vernon IN
Abigayle Marie Stark  North Vernon IN
Kagen Charles Yeager  North Vernon IN
Isabella JoAnn Gehl  Orleans IN
Brooke Danielle Heaton  Osgood IN
Jesus   Diaz  Otisco IN
Ryan Parker Haymon  Otisco IN
Mark Owen Bridgewater  Paoli IN
Makenzy May Brown  Paoli IN
Ashton Gage Minton  Paoli IN
ZoraAnn Leona Woodsmall  Paoli IN
Bradley Edward Byers  Pekin IN
Katherine Lea Clark  Pekin IN
Tristan Cole Doane  Pekin IN
Cody Clayton Gaestel  Pekin IN
Brianna Jo Gonzalez  Pekin IN
Riley   Hobson  Pekin IN
Randall Cole Hoehn  Pekin IN
Morgan Faith Howard  Pekin IN
Jamie Danielle Mosby  Pekin IN
Taylor Breanne Oakes-Temple  Pekin IN
Stephen Joseph Schnieders II Pekin IN
Rosa Britani Davidson  Princeton IN
Carson Anthony Wetzel  Ramsey IN
Benjamin Lawrence Berenda  Rensselaer IN
Whitney Nicole Ward  Rockport IN
Jace Michael Bieker  Saint Anthony IN
Emily Ann Flamion  Saint Croix IN
Madeline Grace Bowsman  Salem IN
Kylie Nicole Brown  Salem IN
Emily   Carey  Salem IN
James Andrew Cooper  Salem IN
Liberty Anne Dickey  Salem IN
Jennifer Leann Gibson  Salem IN
Jonathan   Greene  Salem IN
Kimberlee Renee Jaurequi  Salem IN
Chase Jamison Kemp  Salem IN
Ian Jay McDermott  Salem IN
Collette Marie Nice  Salem IN
Shannon L Nichols  Salem IN
Jennifer Gail Pavey  Salem IN
Nathaniel William Smith  Salem IN
Landon Mark Suvak  Salem IN
Todd   Swartz  Salem IN
Olivia Elise Wells  Salem IN
Aspen Snow White  Salem IN
Hunter Cole Barrett  Scottsburg IN
Blake David Bischoff  Scottsburg IN
Isabela Mae Brewster  Scottsburg IN
Hannah R Brown  Scottsburg IN
Abby Christine Colson  Scottsburg IN
Samantha Rae Dawson  Scottsburg IN
Jaiden Marie Herald  Scottsburg IN
Lauren Nicole Jeffries  Scottsburg IN
Justin David King  Scottsburg IN
Mallorie Meghan Mayer  Scottsburg IN
Lori Ann Richie  Scottsburg IN
Blair McKinley Sanders  Scottsburg IN
Shelby Lyn Sandlin  Scottsburg IN
Clayton J Swift  Scottsburg IN
Adona Sharlene Arceo Hull  Sellersburg IN
Christian Mckay Bowman  Sellersburg IN
Monica Rose Broady  Sellersburg IN
Cheyenne Nicole Scout Brown McDaniel  Sellersburg IN
Logan Michael Bunch  Sellersburg IN
Jordan Michael Compton  Sellersburg IN
Philip P Cooper  Sellersburg IN
Emily Morgan Crase  Sellersburg IN
Kevin   Donohue  Sellersburg IN
Mary Katherine Emly  Sellersburg IN
Brooke Jordan Emmons  Sellersburg IN
Alejandro Erick Franco  Sellersburg IN
Dalton John Henretty  Sellersburg IN
Karissa Renee Henretty  Sellersburg IN
Megan K Hicks  Sellersburg IN
Maria Andrea Malvar Hornung  Sellersburg IN
Keslyn   Howard  Sellersburg IN
Britney J Huff  Sellersburg IN
Joshua T Huls  Sellersburg IN
Caroline Ruth Kitzmiller  Sellersburg IN
Sokheang   Leang  Sellersburg IN
Justin Wayne Meredith  Sellersburg IN
Elizabeth Skye Minnic  Sellersburg IN
Rachel Meta Mulumba  Sellersburg IN
Mariel Hall Nash  Sellersburg IN
Myah Monet Peters  Sellersburg IN
Alicia K Plimpton  Sellersburg IN
Hailey   Razer  Sellersburg IN
Haley Ann Robinson  Sellersburg IN
Natalie Elane Salazar  Sellersburg IN
Stephen   Self  Sellersburg IN
Haley Jo Renee Sims  Sellersburg IN
André Michael Staley  Sellersburg IN
Kaitlin LeAnne Sullivan  Sellersburg IN
Shelby Kaye Tackett  Sellersburg IN
Hannah   Tate  Sellersburg IN
Lane Paige Taylor  Sellersburg IN
Catherine M Vallin  Sellersburg IN
Danielle Kai Whitehouse  Sellersburg IN
Joshua Michael Williams  Sellersburg IN
Cody Jay Zimmerman  Sellersburg IN
Darian   Collier  Seymour IN
Michelle Lynn Hoene  Seymour IN
Emilee Suzanne Lang  Seymour IN
Brandon Thomas Terrell  Seymour IN
Glenn Richard Justice  Shelbyville IN
Mary Elizabeth Ames  Spencer IN
Bailey Rene Caswell  Springville IN
Jessie Maelee Hawkins  Sullivan IN
Whitley   Henderson  Taswell IN
Sarah L Herren  Tell City IN
Bryon Ray Reid  Tell City IN
Michael   Goldner  Terre Haute IN
Abigail Marie Knecht  Underwood IN
Nathaniel Shane Sartell  Underwood IN
Rebekah Ilene Luff  Velpen IN
Orelia Anna Drounette  Vevay IN
Allison Nichole Rent  Vevay IN
Jovan Alei Navarro  West Baden Springs IN
Eddie   Cox  Westfield IN
Luke William Schafer  Leawood KS
Jordan T Gilpin  Bagdad KY
Amanda June Jackson  Bardstown KY
Hazlee Anne Gaddie  Brandenburg KY
Samara   Grant  Brandenburg KY
Shelby Nicole Hughes  Brooks KY
Jennifer M Isaac  Brooks KY
Patricia E Carley  Crestwood KY
Olivia Grace Curell  Crestwood KY
Allison Nicole Faleide  Crestwood KY
Grace Anne Kaine  Crestwood KY
Emily M Owen  Crestwood KY
Sabrina   Yost  Crestwood KY
Adell Faith Uhlig  Elizabethtown KY
Evan   McCarthy  Fairdale KY
Megan   Peazzoni  Fairdale KY
Sharon T Kesler  Garfield KY
Madeleine Leslie Geis  Goshen KY
Eva Gunilla Wieck  Goshen KY
Nicholas Tolbert Burdette  La Grange KY
Edeliza Pabalan Capitulo  La Grange KY
Lindsay K Castor  La Grange KY
Lindsey   Clem  La Grange KY
Eli C Deburger  La Grange KY
Sydney F Jett  La Grange KY
Casey Thomas Smith  La Grange KY
Lauren Suzanne Shufeldt  Lebanon Junction KY
Sydney   Abounassar  Louisville KY
Reem   Ahmed  Louisville KY
Elijah Alexander Allgeier  Louisville KY
Jesse G Allgeier  Louisville KY
Gracie Elizabeth Allgood  Louisville KY
Bahati   Alpha  Louisville KY
Brian Thomas Alvey  Louisville KY
Jordan   Antunez  Louisville KY
Muruts Hlawe Araya  Louisville KY
Brooklyn J Arington  Louisville KY
Olivia Grace Arnold  Louisville KY
Agnes Omega Autrey  Louisville KY
Charice Marie Baldon-Traynham  Louisville KY
Claudia I. Barea Cheda  Louisville KY
Saylem Lynn Baril  Louisville KY
Kendall J Beck  Louisville KY
Kendall Faith Berry  Louisville KY
Chelsey Nicole Blecha  Louisville KY
Noah Scott Braun  Louisville KY
Sarah Anne Brill  Louisville KY
Marissa Alise Briner  Louisville KY
Kirsten Michele Brophy  Louisville KY
Ashley Nicole Butler  Louisville KY
Bayley Rena Byrd  Louisville KY
Caroline   Cabezas  Louisville KY
Jacob Todd Campbell  Louisville KY
Layla Marie Campbell  Louisville KY
Christopher Lucas Chancey  Louisville KY
Alonzo   Clark  Louisville KY
Jamilla Nowai Cooke  Louisville KY
Kyra N Crawford  Louisville KY
Karen G. Curnutte  Louisville KY
Adam Dean Dauenhauer  Louisville KY
Ruby M Delgado  Louisville KY
Abrielle Rayne Deming  Louisville KY
Stephanie Anne Bulacan Devore  Louisville KY
Garrett   DeWitt  Louisville KY
Robyn Michelle Dickerson  Louisville KY
Rachel Anne Dixon  Louisville KY
Monae Elizabeth Duncan  Louisville KY
Megan Nicole Edwards  Louisville KY
Devon   Eller  Louisville KY
Amber Layla Embry  Louisville KY
David Christopher England  Louisville KY
Kahlia Cherrai Evans  Louisville KY
Olivia Rose Eytalis  Louisville KY
Olivia Rose Eytalis  Louisville KY
Noman   Farooq  Louisville KY
Ariana Renee Flemons  Louisville KY
Conner J Fries  Louisville KY
Alexis   Garcia  Louisville KY
Heavenly S Gilbert  Louisville KY
Virginia Allena Gilbert  Louisville KY
Elianne   Gonzalez  Frias  Louisville KY
Garrett   Gramig  Louisville KY
Arielle Destini Greiner  Louisville KY
Taher   Hadjmohammadreza  Louisville KY
Farid Halim Halahel  Louisville KY
Vanessa Nicole Hall  Louisville KY
Alexis Kinley Hamilton  Louisville KY
Rama   Hammami  Louisville KY
Ethan Gregory Hans  Louisville KY
Danique   Harrison  Louisville KY
Marissa Renee Hedges  Louisville KY
Jourdann   Heite  Louisville KY
Ian Patrick Helmon  Louisville KY
Daisely   Herrera  Louisville KY
Raven Laverne Herron  Louisville KY
Glenn Lamont Hill Jr Louisville KY
Emily Clare Hirsh  Louisville KY
Julia Elisabeth Holland-Willemain  Louisville KY
Allyson Rose Howard  Louisville KY
Joshua Michael Howard  Louisville KY
Aaron C Huff  Louisville KY
Morgan Elizabeth James  Louisville KY
Noah Clayton Janssen  Louisville KY
Jacqueline AndreÃ¡ Jones  Louisville KY
Angel   Jordan  Louisville KY
Austin Kyle Kelman  Louisville KY
Austin Kyle Kelman  Louisville KY
Lindsey Michelle Kelty  Louisville KY
Kimberly   Kemper  Louisville KY
Cheyenne Renee Kessinger  Louisville KY
John Christopher Kinnaird Jr Louisville KY
Brendan Christopher Koerner  Louisville KY
Will   Leffert  Louisville KY
Mason Xiao-long Lin  Louisville KY
Aidel Sarah Lindell  Louisville KY
Ellison Papa Livingstone  Louisville KY
Hannah Clarice Long  Louisville KY
Jolee Nichole Lynch  Louisville KY
Hamdi Ali Mahmoud  Louisville KY
James Edward Marrillia III Louisville KY
Angelica Marie McBride  Louisville KY
Sarah Nicole McClanahan  Louisville KY
Niaza Janae Mcelroy  Louisville KY
Casey Aidan McGee  Louisville KY
Josh Corey Miller  Louisville KY
Nikkolas K. K. Minton  Louisville KY
Kevin DeAndre Mitchell  Louisville KY
Abubakar Omar Mohamed  Louisville KY
Zulekha   Mohamed  Louisville KY
Ahmed Emad Mohammed Nafia Sr Louisville KY
Kelsey Anne Montgomery  Louisville KY
Ryan Joseph Mooney  Louisville KY
Dylan Jacob Moore  Louisville KY
Jeffrey Michael Moore  Louisville KY
Ruth   MuÃ±oz  Louisville KY
Natalie Faye Napper  Louisville KY
Tyler   Nelson-Schuppert  Louisville KY
Zahra Sabah Odeh  Louisville KY
Diana K Offutt  Louisville KY
Tangelia D Palmer  Louisville KY
Sara Brooke Paragon  Louisville KY
Charles Thomas Patton  Louisville KY
Nico   Phillips  Louisville KY
Amee Marie Pierce  Louisville KY
Emma Kathleen Ralph  Louisville KY
Sabrina Daud Rashid  Louisville KY
Alicia C Reed  Louisville KY
Kennedy Renae Reichmuth  Louisville KY
Zach James Reynolds  Louisville KY
Raevonya Monyae Richie  Louisville KY
Megan Jo Ries  Louisville KY
Madison Elaine Rutledge  Louisville KY
Robert Edward Saag  Louisville KY
Laura Marie Sander  Louisville KY
Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo  Louisville KY
Dylan T Schippert  Louisville KY
Anthony T Sego  Louisville KY
Theresa Rose Seidenkranz  Louisville KY
Alderic William Senecal IV Louisville KY
Quinn   Silverleaf  Louisville KY
Benjamin Alan Simic  Louisville KY
Nawaraj   Siwakoti  Louisville KY
Ashley Amber Smith  Louisville KY
Caitlin Amber Smith  Louisville KY
Claire Elizabeth Smith  Louisville KY
Lamine   Sow  Louisville KY
Caylee   Staton  Louisville KY
Samuel Vance Steele III Louisville KY
Sean Thomas Stephens  Louisville KY
Patrick   Stiff  Louisville KY
Emma Rose   Strybel  Louisville KY
Kathy Janel Suarez  Louisville KY
Jomar Jocaurus Sullivan  Louisville KY
Nicholas   Sundgaard  Louisville KY
Vickie Mimi Tang  Louisville KY
Nathan M Tate  Louisville KY
Alexandria   Taylor  Louisville KY
Sasha Kaylyn Taylor  Louisville KY
Bailey   Texas  Louisville KY
Mallory   Tompkins  Louisville KY
Wesley Ryan Tutt  Louisville KY
Edward   Utria  Louisville KY
Laura Ashley Vance  Louisville KY
Cody Thomas Vaughn  Louisville KY
Han Pham Vo  Louisville KY
Matthew Keith Waldeck  Louisville KY
Anthony De’Wayne Wales Jr Louisville KY
Grace Elizabeth Wallace  Louisville KY
Lorna-Mae   Ward  Louisville KY
Tamara M Warren  Louisville KY
Jenna Marie Watkins  Louisville KY
Michael   Weeks  Louisville KY
Robert Louis Wheeler Jr Louisville KY
Christina Kay White  Louisville KY
Chase Jacob Whitt  Louisville KY
Hayley Michelle Wilcox  Louisville KY
Jonah Robert Wilga  Louisville KY
Dathan Andre’ Williams  Louisville KY
Markisha Anntoinette Williams  Louisville KY
Kelsie   Wisdom  Louisville KY
Bailey Isaiah Witek  Louisville KY
Wynter D Woods  Louisville KY
Sabastian Joseph Worth  Louisville KY
Austin Tucker Wright  Louisville KY
James Clay Wright  Louisville KY
Munira Ali Yasser  Louisville KY
Emylie Michele Yeager Cox  Louisville KY
Ella E Zoeller  Louisville KY
Sierra   Graham  Mt Washington KY
Quinton J Lanham  Mt Washington KY
Kaelyn Alexis Ocasio  Mt Washington KY
Noah Alan Burrows  Pendleton KY
Hayden Douglas Mays  Pewee Valley KY
Jeffrey Adam Lantz  Prospect KY
Benjamin David Laveck  Prospect KY
Chance   Owens  Prospect KY
Bailey Shae Payne  Prospect KY
Zachary John Stratton  Prospect KY
Petra   Wesley  Prospect KY
Alex   Seley  Radcliff KY
Logan Miles Dorsey  Shepherdsville KY
Madison Lynne Duane  Shepherdsville KY
Casey Lauren Grant  Shepherdsville KY
Patrick Edward Regan  Shepherdsville KY
Jean   Strope  Shepherdsville KY
Haley Ann Tatasciore  Shepherdsville KY
Wesley Tyler Johnson  Simpsonville KY
Brookelyn Michelle Clark  Taylorsville KY
Erin Nicole Curtsinger  Taylorsville KY
Sophie Mae Kay  Columbia MD
Benjamin Eli Walsh  Dunkirk MD
Milan   Adhikari  Jhapa MECHI
Delaney R. Nichols  Chesterfield MI
Bryce   Trail  Sturgis MI
Anna Elizabeth Gerber  Monticello MN
Geena   Storm  Oak Grove MO
Shannon N Linn  Nixon TX
Paurnima Sanjay Viswanath  Round Rock TX

