IU Southeast honors 788 graduates in spring ceremony

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (May 11, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce the 2023 graduating class. The Class of 2023 was honored at a ceremony on the IU Southeast campus on Monday, May 8, 2023. In total, 799 degrees were conferred including 655 bachelor’s degrees, 140 master’s degrees, and four associate degrees.
The Class of 2023 ranges in age from 20 to 74 and hails from 37 Indiana counties, 12 U.S. states, and 16 countries of origin. Over 28 percent of these candidates will become the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree.
IU Southeast Class of 2023
|Name
|Hometown
|Chase Castor
|Menifee
|CA
|Kase Vincent Warner
|Norco
|CA
|David Countee
|Madison
|CT
|Brooke Haley Forshee
|Largo
|FL
|Ian F Taylor
|Elk Grove Village
|IL
|Tyler James Yotkewich
|Johnston City
|IL
|Roger William Nelms Jr
|Lawrenceville
|IL
|John Tunnell
|Park Ridge
|IL
|Tyler Christopher Marx
|Anderson
|IN
|Bailie M Baxter
|Austin
|IN
|Kenzie Allese Carter
|Austin
|IN
|Nicole Gallagher
|Austin
|IN
|Megan Danielle Johnson
|Austin
|IN
|Shaylia Kay Jones
|Austin
|IN
|Abbygail Dawn Reynolds
|Austin
|IN
|Megan Grace Rosemeyer
|Austin
|IN
|Isabella G Stallard
|Avon
|IN
|Kayla Shay Pritchett
|Bedford
|IN
|Jathan Ritter
|Bedford
|IN
|Kadee Jo Robb
|Bedford
|IN
|Natalie G Schapker
|Bloomington
|IN
|Esther Chepkorir Sein Yebei
|Bloomington
|IN
|Tabitha Joyce Bowling
|Borden
|IN
|Dominic Joseph Camarata
|Borden
|IN
|Lizy Mae Dangler
|Borden
|IN
|Liliana Huerta Salazar
|Borden
|IN
|Nikki Lee Rice
|Borden
|IN
|Brooke Suzanne Schmelz
|Borden
|IN
|Sierra Nicole Scott
|Borden
|IN
|Josie Renee Voyles
|Borden
|IN
|Michele Dawn Hubert
|Bristow
|IN
|Jami Christopher
|Brownstown
|IN
|Hannah Lynn Fisher
|Brownstown
|IN
|Emilie Michelle Robinette
|Butlerville
|IN
|Allison Leigh Brown
|Campbellsburg
|IN
|Emma Lee Miller
|Campbellsburg
|IN
|Krista Nicole Martin
|Cannelton
|IN
|Mattie Gene Robertson
|Cannelton
|IN
|Elaina M Epple
|Celestine
|IN
|Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante
|Charlestown
|IN
|Anthony Wayne Boone
|Charlestown
|IN
|Kylee Carl
|Charlestown
|IN
|Alexandra Brice Chester
|Charlestown
|IN
|Madison McCray Christy
|Charlestown
|IN
|Gracie Joliee Cox
|Charlestown
|IN
|Joshua Lee Daddona
|Charlestown
|IN
|Chloe Anne Fellows
|Charlestown
|IN
|William Chase Fellows
|Charlestown
|IN
|Chelsea Nicole Fentress
|Charlestown
|IN
|Connor Michael Finnegan
|Charlestown
|IN
|Linda Ann Hall
|Charlestown
|IN
|Breanna Michele Henson
|Charlestown
|IN
|Hannah Marie Hughes
|Charlestown
|IN
|Courtney M. Isaac
|Charlestown
|IN
|Cody Hastings Jones
|Charlestown
|IN
|Brady Nicholas Kilner
|Charlestown
|IN
|Brady Owen Latham
|Charlestown
|IN
|Kirstin Marie Mason
|Charlestown
|IN
|Joshua Allen McCoy
|Charlestown
|IN
|Pamela Minton
|Charlestown
|IN
|Elijah M Nutter
|Charlestown
|IN
|Anthony Dewayne O’Neil
|Charlestown
|IN
|John David Phipps
|Charlestown
|IN
|Natalie Pinedo Jr
|Charlestown
|IN
|Ethan Bradley Richmer
|Charlestown
|IN
|Manuel Rodriguez Betanzos
|Charlestown
|IN
|Irene Gonzalez Romero
|Charlestown
|IN
|Emmaly Grace Rose
|Charlestown
|IN
|Garrett Rosio
|Charlestown
|IN
|Caleb A Rotenberger
|Charlestown
|IN
|Lucas Jordan Sever
|Charlestown
|IN
|Branson Smith
|Charlestown
|IN
|Kallee Smith
|Charlestown
|IN
|Cory Andrew Walker
|Charlestown
|IN
|Karston Rae Watson
|Charlestown
|IN
|Ashley Elizabeth Wight
|Charlestown
|IN
|Chad M Wilson
|Charlestown
|IN
|Tyler L Woodward
|Charlestown
|IN
|Isabelle Lee Zimmerman
|Charlestown
|IN
|Jessica De Aldous
|Clarksville
|IN
|David Benjamin Baker
|Clarksville
|IN
|Megan E Belden
|Clarksville
|IN
|Susan Crocker
|Clarksville
|IN
|Latasha Renee Croft
|Clarksville
|IN
|Erin Louise Davenport
|Clarksville
|IN
|Kayln Montana Davenport
|Clarksville
|IN
|Mariana Duarte Diaz
|Clarksville
|IN
|Tyler Eversole
|Clarksville
|IN
|Sakyia Farris
|Clarksville
|IN
|Phone P Hein
|Clarksville
|IN
|Bryce A Jackson
|Clarksville
|IN
|Ashley A Lopez Gonzalez
|Clarksville
|IN
|Blake Chandler Masters
|Clarksville
|IN
|Elizabeth Peyton Mendoza
|Clarksville
|IN
|Yajaira Osorio
|Clarksville
|IN
|Kelli Renee Peace
|Clarksville
|IN
|Presley L Posante
|Clarksville
|IN
|Noah James Roehrig
|Clarksville
|IN
|Elizabeth Leonette Snow
|Clarksville
|IN
|Hannah Nicole Sweet
|Clarksville
|IN
|Tanner Allan Visetchaisri
|Clarksville
|IN
|Alyson Weber
|Clarksville
|IN
|Jayla Leann Woody
|Clarksville
|IN
|Christopher Patrick Wright
|Clarksville
|IN
|Jesse O’Connor Zoeller
|Clarksville
|IN
|Dalton Anthony Bline
|Clarksville
|IN
|Grace Ellen Lorimor
|Columbus
|IN
|Kaley Suzanne Murray
|Columbus
|IN
|Hailey Rae Sorrells
|Columbus
|IN
|Cassidy Mychele Olds
|Commiskey
|IN
|Madelene Renee Allen
|Corydon
|IN
|Georgiana Anderson
|Corydon
|IN
|Britta S Bindner
|Corydon
|IN
|Amanda Joyce Blair
|Corydon
|IN
|Anne M Blumenstock
|Corydon
|IN
|Israel Abel De La Torre
|Corydon
|IN
|Bennie Goble
|Corydon
|IN
|Sara Beth Hastings
|Corydon
|IN
|Kennedy Nicole Heishman
|Corydon
|IN
|Alexis Shae Hornung
|Corydon
|IN
|Ashley Arlene Jones
|Corydon
|IN
|Kendra Nichole June
|Corydon
|IN
|Kaitlyn Marie King
|Corydon
|IN
|Shawna Marie Kopp
|Corydon
|IN
|Madalyn D Marinc
|Corydon
|IN
|Harlee R Megnin
|Corydon
|IN
|Ethan Andrew Miles
|Corydon
|IN
|Avery C Nicholson
|Corydon
|IN
|Denyael Sue Owsley
|Corydon
|IN
|Hailee Elizabeth Parsons
|Corydon
|IN
|Alexis Camielle Rea
|Corydon
|IN
|Evie J Sronce
|Corydon
|IN
|Samuel Emmons Voyles
|Corydon
|IN
|Morgan Faithe Watson
|Corydon
|IN
|Jaden Nicole Wingler
|Corydon
|IN
|Zoe Lee Akers
|Crandall
|IN
|Brian Preston Lerud
|Crandall
|IN
|Brooklyn A Gonzales
|Dale
|IN
|Michael Atwood
|Delphi
|IN
|Zachary Adam Clifton
|Depauw
|IN
|Justin Heath Deatrick
|Depauw
|IN
|Cameron Alan Higdon
|Depauw
|IN
|Gavin C Kaiser
|Depauw
|IN
|Olivia Claire Reas
|Depauw
|IN
|Erin Reese VanOver
|Deputy
|IN
|Annie Marie Thomas
|Edinburgh
|IN
|Coretta Carol Anderson
|Elberfeld
|IN
|Chloe Reagan Wade
|Elberfeld
|IN
|Kathleen Renee’ Coulter
|Elizabeth
|IN
|Kelsey Ann Johnson
|Elizabeth
|IN
|Alexia Lillpop
|Elizabeth
|IN
|Aaliyah Rose Elverd
|English
|IN
|Sadie Roll
|English
|IN
|Tamaje’ T Blackwell
|Evansville
|IN
|Jamie Beth Clark
|Evansville
|IN
|Dalton Malik Crowell
|Evansville
|IN
|Adalyn De Witt
|Fishers
|IN
|Audrey Jane De Witt
|Fishers
|IN
|Connor Robert Dixon
|Fishers
|IN
|Madelyn Elizabeth Knight
|Fishers
|IN
|Kyle Daniel Kimble
|Florence
|IN
|Lily J Lockwood
|Florence
|IN
|Sonny Paul Ahjuder
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Brice McDonald Ahrens
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Ashlyn Kristine Anderson
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Jeffrey R Anderson
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Logan David Applewhite
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Azzam B. Azzam
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Megan R Biggerstaff
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Brian William Clemons
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Bailey Nicole Combs
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Madeline Darst
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Caroline Rose Eckart
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Marlea Michel Ferber
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Michael Stuart Garrett
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Tatum Amanda Gatton
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Kylie Nichole Gibson
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Eden Bryn Gilbert
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|LaVonne Inez Happel
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Timothy Wayne Hardin
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Rachel Ellen Hoffmann
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Kaitlyn Elizabeth Marler
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Georgia Lily Mathewson
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Jennifer Nicole Middleton
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Miguel Angel Monroy
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Matthew Robert Murry
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Dylan Thomas Neathamer
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Noah Neuhauser
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Alexis Nichole Schindler
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Haley Deanna Soeder
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Cody James Tevis
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Madeline J Ulaszek
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Miranda Taylor Veatch
|Floyds Knobs
|IN
|Ayrika Ashle’ Pier
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Olivia Rose Roselle
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Breanna Elicia Ray Guthrie
|Franklin
|IN
|McKinnon R Hoke
|Fredericksburg
|IN
|Stephanie Ann Herrera
|French Lick
|IN
|Alyssa M Akermon
|Georgetown
|IN
|Ryan Michael Boyd
|Georgetown
|IN
|Emily Lynn Butrum
|Georgetown
|IN
|Anya Kathleen Davenport
|Georgetown
|IN
|Abigayle G Engle
|Georgetown
|IN
|Alayna Grace Gauntt
|Georgetown
|IN
|Kailey Brooke Haydon
|Georgetown
|IN
|Dallas M Henderson
|Georgetown
|IN
|Annie Isabella Hunchman
|Georgetown
|IN
|Annabelle Grace Hurst
|Georgetown
|IN
|Sandra Lynn Juliot
|Georgetown
|IN
|Destiny S Love
|Georgetown
|IN
|Blaine Alexander Miller
|Georgetown
|IN
|Jared Lucas Murray
|Georgetown
|IN
|Madison Nichols
|Georgetown
|IN
|Cheri Anne Receveur
|Georgetown
|IN
|Gracie Vanover
|Georgetown
|IN
|Bailey Elise Warren
|Georgetown
|IN
|Patrick Eugene Wentworth
|Georgetown
|IN
|Laura Abbygail Zachow
|Georgetown
|IN
|Abigail Eleanor Heine
|Greendale
|IN
|Garrett Lee Carroll
|Greenville
|IN
|Samantha Kate Crowell
|Greenville
|IN
|Madelynn N Farris
|Greenville
|IN
|Kevin Patrick Foust
|Greenville
|IN
|Kaitlyn Kathleen Gordon
|Greenville
|IN
|Kathy Ann Harbeson
|Greenville
|IN
|Isabelle R Mullins
|Greenville
|IN
|Lexie Kay Pritchett
|Greenville
|IN
|Alec Steven Trepal
|Greenville
|IN
|Victoria L Trepal
|Greenville
|IN
|Kyle Wood
|Greenville
|IN
|Ysabel Jade Fox
|Guilford
|IN
|Natasha Kaye Leahigh
|Hanover
|IN
|Elizabeth Scianni
|Hanover
|IN
|Halee Jade Smith
|Hanover
|IN
|Kristin Elaine Thorpe
|Hanover
|IN
|Blaine M Blevins
|Hardinsburg
|IN
|Landon David Blevins
|Hardinsburg
|IN
|Breeauna Faith Anderson
|Henryville
|IN
|Shanda Nicole Britt
|Henryville
|IN
|Mackenzie L Cavanaugh
|Henryville
|IN
|Jacob B Coomes
|Henryville
|IN
|William Walter Pfund III
|Henryville
|IN
|Lucas Allan VanMeter
|Henryville
|IN
|Tyler Isaac Brown
|Holland
|IN
|Shelby Grace Worden
|Huntingburg
|IN
|Shelby Baumann
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Dwayne Tyson Cobb Jr
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Suade Thomas Hart
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Katherine Rose Panetta
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Eli C Franks
|Jasper
|IN
|Jessica Lindsay Armpriester
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Shelby Paige Arthur
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Manar Al Rhma Atallah
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Kevin A Ballew
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Daniel Jordan Barrett
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Rebecca Bridget Benning
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Mekenzi Lane Bierman
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Kristen LeAnne Bradley
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Judy Marie Brendle
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Haley N Brightwell
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Allison Ann Brown
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Gabriel T. Bunton
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Emma Jean Burdette
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Sydni Casey
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Jacob McKenzie Cochrum
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Hamilton C Craig
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Nicholas Shane Curry
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|William Seth Davis
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Harlee Dawn-Frances Dorman
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Nicole Lynne Driscoll
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Stacie Dunn
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Emma Kathryn Ellis
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Darin Christopher Evans
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Sarah Elizabeth Fischer
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Faith Helen Fowler
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Megan Carolyn Gallagher
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Donald Lee Gettings
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Logan Arthur William Gilles
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Branden H Gliebe
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Caisey Jo Hale
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Ethan J Hamby
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Stetson Tanner Harper
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|D’Angelo Shontez Harris-Mudd
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Bibi Ho
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Jamen Lamont Howard
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Tyler Zavier Howard
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Tien-Lu Huang
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Amanda Hullett
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Asra Taskeen Hussain
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Travis Parker Jaynes
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Daniel T Kiningham
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Maira Kusherova
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Jamie-Lynn Leek
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Melissa Danielle Lewis
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Kylee Nicole Luce
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Imani Christianne Maene
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Amanda Mathieson
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Keegan Lyle Merritt
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Brian Thomas Miller III
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Charles Kellen Morrow
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Ke’ona Murrell
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Joshua Dior Myers
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|David W. Nelson Jr
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Emily Olascoaga
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Courtney Orndorff
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Jeremy Isaac Pace
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Ivy Frances Patterson
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Isabella Megan Paul
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Josiah Pohl
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Jeff Price
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Sierra Marie Romo
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Sierra Marie Romo
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Sumaya Sanam
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Melanie Elizabeth Schnobrich
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Keith M. Searcy
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Amy May Shearer
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Alexa Sheffield
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Alecia Dawn Simonis
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Emily Leighton Snow
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Krista Storz
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Courtney Sumler
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Bridget Rae Taylor
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Jeffrey Michael Troub
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Kelsey Lynn Watts
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Chaterra Taiyae Wilks
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Myranda Alexis Windell
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Zheng F Zheng
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Uriah Joseph Graves
|Jeffersonville
|IN
|Tyler Joseph Crim
|Lafayette
|IN
|Madison K Adams
|Lanesville
|IN
|Dylan Joseph Hampton
|Lanesville
|IN
|Tyler Harrison Hickey
|Lanesville
|IN
|Sophie Genet Howie
|Lanesville
|IN
|Pamela Joan Tobbe
|Lanesville
|IN
|Kayla N Brown
|Lawrenceburg
|IN
|Claudia Sloan Fraze
|Leavenworth
|IN
|Jaidyn Aleah Horrom
|Leopold
|IN
|Erin Diane Combs
|Lexington
|IN
|Emily Nicole Cumbee
|Lexington
|IN
|Jackie M Shaffer
|Lexington
|IN
|Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker
|Lexington
|IN
|Crystal Michelle Bayne
|Madison
|IN
|Gabriel Isaac Caudill
|Madison
|IN
|Katrena Marie Gobert
|Madison
|IN
|Jennifer Lynn Hartman
|Madison
|IN
|Hannah Grace Hughes
|Madison
|IN
|Amanda Liter
|Madison
|IN
|Katie Ann Goldman
|Marengo
|IN
|Charles Christian Isaacs
|Marengo
|IN
|Morgan Jaymes Daniel
|Martinsville
|IN
|Jill Suzann Richardson
|Martinsville
|IN
|Griffin W Morris
|Medora
|IN
|Cydney Taylor Beyl
|Memphis
|IN
|Hannah Marie Embry
|Memphis
|IN
|Courtney Lynn Gaither
|Memphis
|IN
|Christian Forrest Graf
|Memphis
|IN
|Travis James Konermann
|Memphis
|IN
|Natalie A Lewis
|Memphis
|IN
|Sydney E McGhee
|Memphis
|IN
|Hunter Wade Thomas
|Memphis
|IN
|Abigail Renee Whitlock
|Memphis
|IN
|Christopher Michael Irvine
|Milan
|IN
|Zeanna Jade Reed
|Milltown
|IN
|Macy Lea Robbins
|Mitchell
|IN
|Brooklyn Gibbs
|Mount Vernon
|IN
|Garrett Julien Bessinger
|Nabb
|IN
|Meg Everwine
|Nabb
|IN
|Mindi Jo Slone
|Nappanee
|IN
|Haley Alyse Adams-LeMaster
|New Albany
|IN
|Casandra Paloma Angeles Hernandez
|New Albany
|IN
|Alexandra Lebeth Ballew
|New Albany
|IN
|Sarah Elizabeth Barger
|New Albany
|IN
|Allison Mae Bedell
|New Albany
|IN
|Hannah M Beickman
|New Albany
|IN
|Cheyenne Kayla Bledsoe
|New Albany
|IN
|Flora Ellen Bock
|New Albany
|IN
|Debra LeAnn Bramble
|New Albany
|IN
|Amber Jo Bratcher
|New Albany
|IN
|Isaac Allen Brimner
|New Albany
|IN
|Emma Marie Briscoe
|New Albany
|IN
|McHaila S Brown-Drake
|New Albany
|IN
|Kayla B Brunson
|New Albany
|IN
|Nancy Elizabeth Clark
|New Albany
|IN
|Alexandria N. Clifton
|New Albany
|IN
|John Patrick Cooke
|New Albany
|IN
|Rebekah Cooper
|New Albany
|IN
|Christopher Earl Crawford
|New Albany
|IN
|Marissa Catherine Creps
|New Albany
|IN
|Catherine Wesley Culwell Brizendine
|New Albany
|IN
|Jessica Rochelle Davis
|New Albany
|IN
|Shaina DeMoss
|New Albany
|IN
|Jonathan Viet Do
|New Albany
|IN
|Phillip Jack Dysart
|New Albany
|IN
|Michael E Ecker
|New Albany
|IN
|Jameson Ray Elkin
|New Albany
|IN
|Spencer Daniel Ferguson
|New Albany
|IN
|Raegan Feuerbacher
|New Albany
|IN
|Lexie Fisher
|New Albany
|IN
|Marsha Gail Franks
|New Albany
|IN
|Kasmira Lynn Frazier
|New Albany
|IN
|Sierra Marie French
|New Albany
|IN
|Tara Elizabeth Gall
|New Albany
|IN
|Lexi Lancaster Galloway
|New Albany
|IN
|Sara Elizabeth Gossman
|New Albany
|IN
|Austin Lee Grantz
|New Albany
|IN
|Jack Wylie Harrison
|New Albany
|IN
|Sarah Michelle Harward
|New Albany
|IN
|Amber M Heiskell
|New Albany
|IN
|Trenton Scott Hixenbaugh
|New Albany
|IN
|Kileigh Hope Hobson
|New Albany
|IN
|Charity Hop
|New Albany
|IN
|Emma Christine Huff
|New Albany
|IN
|Elizabeth L Hutchison
|New Albany
|IN
|Morgan Joanna Jenks
|New Albany
|IN
|Abigail Ann Jones
|New Albany
|IN
|Brittany Marie Jones
|New Albany
|IN
|William Jones
|New Albany
|IN
|Kenyatta Marie Jordan
|New Albany
|IN
|Aimee Nichole Keeler
|New Albany
|IN
|Brett Mark Keith
|New Albany
|IN
|Raymond Walter Kimball
|New Albany
|IN
|Alison Bailey Kirby
|New Albany
|IN
|Sarah Elizabeth Kolakowski
|New Albany
|IN
|Santiago Lazaro Martinez
|New Albany
|IN
|Molly L. Lueken
|New Albany
|IN
|Joseph Colin Lyell
|New Albany
|IN
|Shane Mason
|New Albany
|IN
|Kyrah Ann McCartin
|New Albany
|IN
|Madison Marie Meers
|New Albany
|IN
|Jenna Elise Merchant
|New Albany
|IN
|Ilyas Mohammed Mirani
|New Albany
|IN
|Nicholas Mitchell
|New Albany
|IN
|Chandler Trey Morris
|New Albany
|IN
|Evan Alexander Myers
|New Albany
|IN
|Kaleb Adrian Newton
|New Albany
|IN
|Josh L Oberhausen
|New Albany
|IN
|Dannon Leif Olsen
|New Albany
|IN
|John Paul Oppelt
|New Albany
|IN
|Patrick Charles Parrish Jr
|New Albany
|IN
|Reagan Marissa Peters
|New Albany
|IN
|Justin Scott Pourteau
|New Albany
|IN
|Elliott Ramey
|New Albany
|IN
|Tabitha Renee Reed
|New Albany
|IN
|Alowa Rashele Rightnowar
|New Albany
|IN
|Aurora May Robinson
|New Albany
|IN
|Jennifer Lynn Schook
|New Albany
|IN
|Keaton Tyler Seelye
|New Albany
|IN
|Ellis Sigafoos
|New Albany
|IN
|Melissa Ann Slate
|New Albany
|IN
|Melissa Ann Slate
|New Albany
|IN
|Katy L Sloan
|New Albany
|IN
|Ezekial J Smith
|New Albany
|IN
|Kevin Corydon Smith
|New Albany
|IN
|KyAnn Alexus South
|New Albany
|IN
|Emily Ellen Stiller
|New Albany
|IN
|Jonah Trejo
|New Albany
|IN
|Jonah Trejo
|New Albany
|IN
|Jackson Lee Tull
|New Albany
|IN
|Parker James Wallingford
|New Albany
|IN
|Scott Allen Walters
|New Albany
|IN
|Nicholas Maxwell White
|New Albany
|IN
|Nykayla R. V. Whitt
|New Albany
|IN
|Brahm Thomas Whittinghill
|New Albany
|IN
|Megan Nicole Wood
|New Albany
|IN
|Sarah M Yost
|New Albany
|IN
|Jaime Donald Young Irvin
|New Albany
|IN
|Clarissa Leann Cockrell
|New Salisbury
|IN
|Noah Davis
|New Salisbury
|IN
|Gabriel Mackenzie Kamer
|New Salisbury
|IN
|Macie Lee Schulz
|New Salisbury
|IN
|Thomas Kye Walk
|New Salisbury
|IN
|Andrew Matthew Weston
|New Salisbury
|IN
|Rachael Michelle Haley
|New Washington
|IN
|Makenzie Lynn Hoy
|Newburgh
|IN
|Mackenzie Alyce Byram
|North Vernon
|IN
|Canaan Joseph Diekhoff
|North Vernon
|IN
|Breann Marie Mefford
|North Vernon
|IN
|Carissa Jo Sabelhaus
|North Vernon
|IN
|Abigayle Marie Stark
|North Vernon
|IN
|Kagen Charles Yeager
|North Vernon
|IN
|Isabella JoAnn Gehl
|Orleans
|IN
|Brooke Danielle Heaton
|Osgood
|IN
|Jesus Diaz
|Otisco
|IN
|Ryan Parker Haymon
|Otisco
|IN
|Mark Owen Bridgewater
|Paoli
|IN
|Makenzy May Brown
|Paoli
|IN
|Ashton Gage Minton
|Paoli
|IN
|ZoraAnn Leona Woodsmall
|Paoli
|IN
|Bradley Edward Byers
|Pekin
|IN
|Katherine Lea Clark
|Pekin
|IN
|Tristan Cole Doane
|Pekin
|IN
|Cody Clayton Gaestel
|Pekin
|IN
|Brianna Jo Gonzalez
|Pekin
|IN
|Riley Hobson
|Pekin
|IN
|Randall Cole Hoehn
|Pekin
|IN
|Morgan Faith Howard
|Pekin
|IN
|Jamie Danielle Mosby
|Pekin
|IN
|Taylor Breanne Oakes-Temple
|Pekin
|IN
|Stephen Joseph Schnieders II
|Pekin
|IN
|Rosa Britani Davidson
|Princeton
|IN
|Carson Anthony Wetzel
|Ramsey
|IN
|Benjamin Lawrence Berenda
|Rensselaer
|IN
|Whitney Nicole Ward
|Rockport
|IN
|Jace Michael Bieker
|Saint Anthony
|IN
|Emily Ann Flamion
|Saint Croix
|IN
|Madeline Grace Bowsman
|Salem
|IN
|Kylie Nicole Brown
|Salem
|IN
|Emily Carey
|Salem
|IN
|James Andrew Cooper
|Salem
|IN
|Liberty Anne Dickey
|Salem
|IN
|Jennifer Leann Gibson
|Salem
|IN
|Jonathan Greene
|Salem
|IN
|Kimberlee Renee Jaurequi
|Salem
|IN
|Chase Jamison Kemp
|Salem
|IN
|Ian Jay McDermott
|Salem
|IN
|Collette Marie Nice
|Salem
|IN
|Shannon L Nichols
|Salem
|IN
|Jennifer Gail Pavey
|Salem
|IN
|Nathaniel William Smith
|Salem
|IN
|Landon Mark Suvak
|Salem
|IN
|Todd Swartz
|Salem
|IN
|Olivia Elise Wells
|Salem
|IN
|Aspen Snow White
|Salem
|IN
|Hunter Cole Barrett
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Blake David Bischoff
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Isabela Mae Brewster
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Hannah R Brown
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Abby Christine Colson
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Samantha Rae Dawson
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Jaiden Marie Herald
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Lauren Nicole Jeffries
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Justin David King
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Mallorie Meghan Mayer
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Lori Ann Richie
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Blair McKinley Sanders
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Shelby Lyn Sandlin
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Clayton J Swift
|Scottsburg
|IN
|Adona Sharlene Arceo Hull
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Christian Mckay Bowman
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Monica Rose Broady
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Cheyenne Nicole Scout Brown McDaniel
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Logan Michael Bunch
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Jordan Michael Compton
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Philip P Cooper
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Emily Morgan Crase
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Kevin Donohue
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Mary Katherine Emly
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Brooke Jordan Emmons
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Alejandro Erick Franco
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Dalton John Henretty
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Karissa Renee Henretty
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Megan K Hicks
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Maria Andrea Malvar Hornung
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Keslyn Howard
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Britney J Huff
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Joshua T Huls
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Caroline Ruth Kitzmiller
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Sokheang Leang
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Justin Wayne Meredith
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Elizabeth Skye Minnic
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Rachel Meta Mulumba
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Mariel Hall Nash
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Myah Monet Peters
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Alicia K Plimpton
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Hailey Razer
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Haley Ann Robinson
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Natalie Elane Salazar
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Stephen Self
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Haley Jo Renee Sims
|Sellersburg
|IN
|André Michael Staley
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Kaitlin LeAnne Sullivan
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Shelby Kaye Tackett
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Hannah Tate
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Lane Paige Taylor
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Catherine M Vallin
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Danielle Kai Whitehouse
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Joshua Michael Williams
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Cody Jay Zimmerman
|Sellersburg
|IN
|Darian Collier
|Seymour
|IN
|Michelle Lynn Hoene
|Seymour
|IN
|Emilee Suzanne Lang
|Seymour
|IN
|Brandon Thomas Terrell
|Seymour
|IN
|Glenn Richard Justice
|Shelbyville
|IN
|Mary Elizabeth Ames
|Spencer
|IN
|Bailey Rene Caswell
|Springville
|IN
|Jessie Maelee Hawkins
|Sullivan
|IN
|Whitley Henderson
|Taswell
|IN
|Sarah L Herren
|Tell City
|IN
|Bryon Ray Reid
|Tell City
|IN
|Michael Goldner
|Terre Haute
|IN
|Abigail Marie Knecht
|Underwood
|IN
|Nathaniel Shane Sartell
|Underwood
|IN
|Rebekah Ilene Luff
|Velpen
|IN
|Orelia Anna Drounette
|Vevay
|IN
|Allison Nichole Rent
|Vevay
|IN
|Jovan Alei Navarro
|West Baden Springs
|IN
|Eddie Cox
|Westfield
|IN
|Luke William Schafer
|Leawood
|KS
|Jordan T Gilpin
|Bagdad
|KY
|Amanda June Jackson
|Bardstown
|KY
|Hazlee Anne Gaddie
|Brandenburg
|KY
|Samara Grant
|Brandenburg
|KY
|Shelby Nicole Hughes
|Brooks
|KY
|Jennifer M Isaac
|Brooks
|KY
|Patricia E Carley
|Crestwood
|KY
|Olivia Grace Curell
|Crestwood
|KY
|Allison Nicole Faleide
|Crestwood
|KY
|Grace Anne Kaine
|Crestwood
|KY
|Emily M Owen
|Crestwood
|KY
|Sabrina Yost
|Crestwood
|KY
|Adell Faith Uhlig
|Elizabethtown
|KY
|Evan McCarthy
|Fairdale
|KY
|Megan Peazzoni
|Fairdale
|KY
|Sharon T Kesler
|Garfield
|KY
|Madeleine Leslie Geis
|Goshen
|KY
|Eva Gunilla Wieck
|Goshen
|KY
|Nicholas Tolbert Burdette
|La Grange
|KY
|Edeliza Pabalan Capitulo
|La Grange
|KY
|Lindsay K Castor
|La Grange
|KY
|Lindsey Clem
|La Grange
|KY
|Eli C Deburger
|La Grange
|KY
|Sydney F Jett
|La Grange
|KY
|Casey Thomas Smith
|La Grange
|KY
|Lauren Suzanne Shufeldt
|Lebanon Junction
|KY
|Sydney Abounassar
|Louisville
|KY
|Reem Ahmed
|Louisville
|KY
|Elijah Alexander Allgeier
|Louisville
|KY
|Jesse G Allgeier
|Louisville
|KY
|Gracie Elizabeth Allgood
|Louisville
|KY
|Bahati Alpha
|Louisville
|KY
|Brian Thomas Alvey
|Louisville
|KY
|Jordan Antunez
|Louisville
|KY
|Muruts Hlawe Araya
|Louisville
|KY
|Brooklyn J Arington
|Louisville
|KY
|Olivia Grace Arnold
|Louisville
|KY
|Agnes Omega Autrey
|Louisville
|KY
|Charice Marie Baldon-Traynham
|Louisville
|KY
|Claudia I. Barea Cheda
|Louisville
|KY
|Saylem Lynn Baril
|Louisville
|KY
|Kendall J Beck
|Louisville
|KY
|Kendall Faith Berry
|Louisville
|KY
|Chelsey Nicole Blecha
|Louisville
|KY
|Noah Scott Braun
|Louisville
|KY
|Sarah Anne Brill
|Louisville
|KY
|Marissa Alise Briner
|Louisville
|KY
|Kirsten Michele Brophy
|Louisville
|KY
|Ashley Nicole Butler
|Louisville
|KY
|Bayley Rena Byrd
|Louisville
|KY
|Caroline Cabezas
|Louisville
|KY
|Jacob Todd Campbell
|Louisville
|KY
|Layla Marie Campbell
|Louisville
|KY
|Christopher Lucas Chancey
|Louisville
|KY
|Alonzo Clark
|Louisville
|KY
|Jamilla Nowai Cooke
|Louisville
|KY
|Kyra N Crawford
|Louisville
|KY
|Karen G. Curnutte
|Louisville
|KY
|Adam Dean Dauenhauer
|Louisville
|KY
|Ruby M Delgado
|Louisville
|KY
|Abrielle Rayne Deming
|Louisville
|KY
|Stephanie Anne Bulacan Devore
|Louisville
|KY
|Garrett DeWitt
|Louisville
|KY
|Robyn Michelle Dickerson
|Louisville
|KY
|Rachel Anne Dixon
|Louisville
|KY
|Monae Elizabeth Duncan
|Louisville
|KY
|Megan Nicole Edwards
|Louisville
|KY
|Devon Eller
|Louisville
|KY
|Amber Layla Embry
|Louisville
|KY
|David Christopher England
|Louisville
|KY
|Kahlia Cherrai Evans
|Louisville
|KY
|Olivia Rose Eytalis
|Louisville
|KY
|Olivia Rose Eytalis
|Louisville
|KY
|Noman Farooq
|Louisville
|KY
|Ariana Renee Flemons
|Louisville
|KY
|Conner J Fries
|Louisville
|KY
|Alexis Garcia
|Louisville
|KY
|Heavenly S Gilbert
|Louisville
|KY
|Virginia Allena Gilbert
|Louisville
|KY
|Elianne Gonzalez Frias
|Louisville
|KY
|Garrett Gramig
|Louisville
|KY
|Arielle Destini Greiner
|Louisville
|KY
|Taher Hadjmohammadreza
|Louisville
|KY
|Farid Halim Halahel
|Louisville
|KY
|Vanessa Nicole Hall
|Louisville
|KY
|Alexis Kinley Hamilton
|Louisville
|KY
|Rama Hammami
|Louisville
|KY
|Ethan Gregory Hans
|Louisville
|KY
|Danique Harrison
|Louisville
|KY
|Marissa Renee Hedges
|Louisville
|KY
|Jourdann Heite
|Louisville
|KY
|Ian Patrick Helmon
|Louisville
|KY
|Daisely Herrera
|Louisville
|KY
|Raven Laverne Herron
|Louisville
|KY
|Glenn Lamont Hill Jr
|Louisville
|KY
|Emily Clare Hirsh
|Louisville
|KY
|Julia Elisabeth Holland-Willemain
|Louisville
|KY
|Allyson Rose Howard
|Louisville
|KY
|Joshua Michael Howard
|Louisville
|KY
|Aaron C Huff
|Louisville
|KY
|Morgan Elizabeth James
|Louisville
|KY
|Noah Clayton Janssen
|Louisville
|KY
|Jacqueline AndreÃ¡ Jones
|Louisville
|KY
|Angel Jordan
|Louisville
|KY
|Austin Kyle Kelman
|Louisville
|KY
|Austin Kyle Kelman
|Louisville
|KY
|Lindsey Michelle Kelty
|Louisville
|KY
|Kimberly Kemper
|Louisville
|KY
|Cheyenne Renee Kessinger
|Louisville
|KY
|John Christopher Kinnaird Jr
|Louisville
|KY
|Brendan Christopher Koerner
|Louisville
|KY
|Will Leffert
|Louisville
|KY
|Mason Xiao-long Lin
|Louisville
|KY
|Aidel Sarah Lindell
|Louisville
|KY
|Ellison Papa Livingstone
|Louisville
|KY
|Hannah Clarice Long
|Louisville
|KY
|Jolee Nichole Lynch
|Louisville
|KY
|Hamdi Ali Mahmoud
|Louisville
|KY
|James Edward Marrillia III
|Louisville
|KY
|Angelica Marie McBride
|Louisville
|KY
|Sarah Nicole McClanahan
|Louisville
|KY
|Niaza Janae Mcelroy
|Louisville
|KY
|Casey Aidan McGee
|Louisville
|KY
|Josh Corey Miller
|Louisville
|KY
|Nikkolas K. K. Minton
|Louisville
|KY
|Kevin DeAndre Mitchell
|Louisville
|KY
|Abubakar Omar Mohamed
|Louisville
|KY
|Zulekha Mohamed
|Louisville
|KY
|Ahmed Emad Mohammed Nafia Sr
|Louisville
|KY
|Kelsey Anne Montgomery
|Louisville
|KY
|Ryan Joseph Mooney
|Louisville
|KY
|Dylan Jacob Moore
|Louisville
|KY
|Jeffrey Michael Moore
|Louisville
|KY
|Ruth MuÃ±oz
|Louisville
|KY
|Natalie Faye Napper
|Louisville
|KY
|Tyler Nelson-Schuppert
|Louisville
|KY
|Zahra Sabah Odeh
|Louisville
|KY
|Diana K Offutt
|Louisville
|KY
|Tangelia D Palmer
|Louisville
|KY
|Sara Brooke Paragon
|Louisville
|KY
|Charles Thomas Patton
|Louisville
|KY
|Nico Phillips
|Louisville
|KY
|Amee Marie Pierce
|Louisville
|KY
|Emma Kathleen Ralph
|Louisville
|KY
|Sabrina Daud Rashid
|Louisville
|KY
|Alicia C Reed
|Louisville
|KY
|Kennedy Renae Reichmuth
|Louisville
|KY
|Zach James Reynolds
|Louisville
|KY
|Raevonya Monyae Richie
|Louisville
|KY
|Megan Jo Ries
|Louisville
|KY
|Madison Elaine Rutledge
|Louisville
|KY
|Robert Edward Saag
|Louisville
|KY
|Laura Marie Sander
|Louisville
|KY
|Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo
|Louisville
|KY
|Dylan T Schippert
|Louisville
|KY
|Anthony T Sego
|Louisville
|KY
|Theresa Rose Seidenkranz
|Louisville
|KY
|Alderic William Senecal IV
|Louisville
|KY
|Quinn Silverleaf
|Louisville
|KY
|Benjamin Alan Simic
|Louisville
|KY
|Nawaraj Siwakoti
|Louisville
|KY
|Ashley Amber Smith
|Louisville
|KY
|Caitlin Amber Smith
|Louisville
|KY
|Claire Elizabeth Smith
|Louisville
|KY
|Lamine Sow
|Louisville
|KY
|Caylee Staton
|Louisville
|KY
|Samuel Vance Steele III
|Louisville
|KY
|Sean Thomas Stephens
|Louisville
|KY
|Patrick Stiff
|Louisville
|KY
|Emma Rose Strybel
|Louisville
|KY
|Kathy Janel Suarez
|Louisville
|KY
|Jomar Jocaurus Sullivan
|Louisville
|KY
|Nicholas Sundgaard
|Louisville
|KY
|Vickie Mimi Tang
|Louisville
|KY
|Nathan M Tate
|Louisville
|KY
|Alexandria Taylor
|Louisville
|KY
|Sasha Kaylyn Taylor
|Louisville
|KY
|Bailey Texas
|Louisville
|KY
|Mallory Tompkins
|Louisville
|KY
|Wesley Ryan Tutt
|Louisville
|KY
|Edward Utria
|Louisville
|KY
|Laura Ashley Vance
|Louisville
|KY
|Cody Thomas Vaughn
|Louisville
|KY
|Han Pham Vo
|Louisville
|KY
|Matthew Keith Waldeck
|Louisville
|KY
|Anthony De’Wayne Wales Jr
|Louisville
|KY
|Grace Elizabeth Wallace
|Louisville
|KY
|Lorna-Mae Ward
|Louisville
|KY
|Tamara M Warren
|Louisville
|KY
|Jenna Marie Watkins
|Louisville
|KY
|Michael Weeks
|Louisville
|KY
|Robert Louis Wheeler Jr
|Louisville
|KY
|Christina Kay White
|Louisville
|KY
|Chase Jacob Whitt
|Louisville
|KY
|Hayley Michelle Wilcox
|Louisville
|KY
|Jonah Robert Wilga
|Louisville
|KY
|Dathan Andre’ Williams
|Louisville
|KY
|Markisha Anntoinette Williams
|Louisville
|KY
|Kelsie Wisdom
|Louisville
|KY
|Bailey Isaiah Witek
|Louisville
|KY
|Wynter D Woods
|Louisville
|KY
|Sabastian Joseph Worth
|Louisville
|KY
|Austin Tucker Wright
|Louisville
|KY
|James Clay Wright
|Louisville
|KY
|Munira Ali Yasser
|Louisville
|KY
|Emylie Michele Yeager Cox
|Louisville
|KY
|Ella E Zoeller
|Louisville
|KY
|Sierra Graham
|Mt Washington
|KY
|Quinton J Lanham
|Mt Washington
|KY
|Kaelyn Alexis Ocasio
|Mt Washington
|KY
|Noah Alan Burrows
|Pendleton
|KY
|Hayden Douglas Mays
|Pewee Valley
|KY
|Jeffrey Adam Lantz
|Prospect
|KY
|Benjamin David Laveck
|Prospect
|KY
|Chance Owens
|Prospect
|KY
|Bailey Shae Payne
|Prospect
|KY
|Zachary John Stratton
|Prospect
|KY
|Petra Wesley
|Prospect
|KY
|Alex Seley
|Radcliff
|KY
|Logan Miles Dorsey
|Shepherdsville
|KY
|Madison Lynne Duane
|Shepherdsville
|KY
|Casey Lauren Grant
|Shepherdsville
|KY
|Patrick Edward Regan
|Shepherdsville
|KY
|Jean Strope
|Shepherdsville
|KY
|Haley Ann Tatasciore
|Shepherdsville
|KY
|Wesley Tyler Johnson
|Simpsonville
|KY
|Brookelyn Michelle Clark
|Taylorsville
|KY
|Erin Nicole Curtsinger
|Taylorsville
|KY
|Sophie Mae Kay
|Columbia
|MD
|Benjamin Eli Walsh
|Dunkirk
|MD
|Milan Adhikari
|Jhapa
|MECHI
|Delaney R. Nichols
|Chesterfield
|MI
|Bryce Trail
|Sturgis
|MI
|Anna Elizabeth Gerber
|Monticello
|MN
|Geena Storm
|Oak Grove
|MO
|Shannon N Linn
|Nixon
|TX
|Paurnima Sanjay Viswanath
|Round Rock
|TX