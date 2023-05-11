IU Southeast honors 788 graduates in spring ceremony

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (May 11, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce the 2023 graduating class. The Class of 2023 was honored at a ceremony on the IU Southeast campus on Monday, May 8, 2023. In total, 799 degrees were conferred including 655 bachelor’s degrees, 140 master’s degrees, and four associate degrees.

The Class of 2023 ranges in age from 20 to 74 and hails from 37 Indiana counties, 12 U.S. states, and 16 countries of origin. Over 28 percent of these candidates will become the first in their families to attain an undergraduate degree.

IU Southeast Class of 2023