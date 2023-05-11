IU Southeast Student Research Conference and Showcase Award Winners

The IU Southeast Student Conference and Showcase was held on Thursday and Friday, April 20-21 in the University Center. This annual event highlighted undergraduate and graduate work that represents 57 academic programs at IU Southeast. Posters and oral presentations have been a staple of the event and new this year was an art showcase. This year also marked increased participation from 2022, doubling to 303 students presenting to 65 judges over the two-day period.

The IU Southeast campus boasts the largest student research conference in the Indiana University system. The continued growth and success of the conference and showcase is a part of the overall Indiana University seven year strategic plan through 2030.

Winners of the 2023 IU Southeast Student Research Conference and Showcase include: