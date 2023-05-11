IU Southeast Student Research Conference and Showcase Award Winners

The IU Southeast Student Conference and Showcase was held on Thursday and Friday, April 20-21 in the University Center. This annual event highlighted undergraduate and graduate work that represents 57 academic programs at IU Southeast. Posters and oral presentations have been a staple of the event and new this year was an art showcase. This year also marked increased participation from 2022, doubling to 303 students presenting to 65 judges over the two-day period.
The IU Southeast campus boasts the largest student research conference in the Indiana University system. The continued growth and success of the conference and showcase is a part of the overall Indiana University seven year strategic plan through 2030.
Winners of the 2023 IU Southeast Student Research Conference and Showcase include:
|Award
|Student(s) Name(s)
|Title of submitted work
|Faculty/Staff Sponsor
|Chancellor’s Research Award for a Poster Presentation
|Daniel Holbrook
|Benefits of Solar Canopy Array Installation Covering Existing Indiana University Southeast’s Parking Lots
|David Taylor
|Chancellor’s Research Award for an Oral Presentation
|Kara Wright
|White Lace and Legal Disgrace: Child Marriage in America
|Rebekah Dement
|Chancellor’s Award for Achievement in Community Engagement
|Rebekah Cooper
|Immersive Sustainability at Indiana University Southeast: Building an art installation featuring the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals
|Charles Nasby
|Chancellor’s Award for Achievement in Diversity or Equity
|Larissa Dalton
|Say Gay: Improving Student Success With Queer-inclusivity
|Brittany Sizemore
|Chancellor’s Creativity Award for an Artistic Presentation
|Daniel Barrett
|“Thereafter”
|Ramona Morris
|Bernardo Carducci Outstanding Presentation in Psychology
|Evie Sronce
|Holy Smokes: The Relationship between Religion, other personal beliefs, and Marijuana use
|Aimee Adam
|Glenn Mason Outstanding Presentation in Natural Science
|Natalie Stewart
|Regulation of Reproduction and the Gastrointestinal System in the Marsh Rice Rat (Oryzomys palustris)
|Kent Edmonds
|Louise Suleiman Outstanding Presentation in Nursing
|Bibi Ho
|Pressure Injuries: Interactive Education on Staging, Prevention, and Care
|Janice McMahan
|Lyda Radford Outstanding Presentation in Education
|Shaina DeMoss
|Secondary ELA Teaching
|Steffany Maher
|Vijay Krishna Reddy Outstanding Presentation in Communication Studies
|Grace Kaine
|Journeys to Freedom: Historical Context, Leadership, and How We Create Art From History
|Charles Nasby
|Research Presentation Award
|Reem Ahmed
|Peer-Led Supplemental Instruction
|Jennifer Teater
|Research Presentation Award
|Christopher Ballew, Ian Taylor
|Exploring the Use of Hafnium in Activating Carbonyl Compounds in the Formation of Acetals and Ketals
|Enoch Mensah
|Research Presentation Award
|Caitlyn Burszewski
|Creative Summative Assessments Through Various Mediums
|Steffany Maher
|Research Presentation Award
|Madison Busch
|The Impact of Math Manipulatives on Multiplication Skills
|Donna Albrecht
|Research Presentation Award
|Mackenzie Byram, Alexia Lillpop
|Amish Community Health Fair
|Linda Wells-Freiberger
|Research Presentation Award
|Rilie Conard
|Computational Studies of the Binding and Interactions of Ligands to HMG-CoA Reductase Enzyme
|Victor Waingeh
|Research Presentation Award
|Kimberly Conilla-Escalante, Niaza Mcelroy
|Negative Consequences from Procrastination
|Todd Manson
|Research Presentation Award
|Linda Cook
|Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: Knowledge and Education of Home Health Nurses
|Carla Hermann
|Research Presentation Award
|Emily Crase
|Prevalence of Test Anxiety in Undergraduate Nursing Students
|Carla Hermann
|Research Presentation Award
|Samantha Crowell, Hailee Parsons
|Continued Education for Monitor Technicians
|Janice McMahan
|Research Presentation Award
|Amber Dalrymple
|The CSI Effect: The Possible Dangers of Forensic Fiction
|Rebekah Dement
|Research Presentation Award
|Sierra French
|Echo Chambers and Their Dangers: An Analysis of the Incel Community in the Digital Space
|Susan Popham
|Research Presentation Award
|Kaitlyn Gordon, Kaelyn Ocasio
|Internet Freaks, their Emotions, and Mental Health
|Aimee Adam
|Research Presentation Award
|Austin Kelman
|Stress, First Generation College Students and Academic Success
|Valerie Scott
|Research Presentation Award
|Lindsey Kelty
|Box Turtles in an Urban Forest
|Omar Attum
|Research Presentation Award
|Madelyn Knight, Myah Peters, Alicia Plimpton, Kadee Robb
|IUS Wellness Coaching
|Janice McMahan
|Research Presentation Award
|Gabrielle Kremer
|The Future is Now: How Is Generation Z’s Health?
|Rebekah Dement
|Research Presentation Award
|Jened Layman
|The Connection Between ADHD and Time Management
|Rebekah Dement
|Research Presentation Award
|Sarah Lundy
|Organoids - How They Are Used Today, And How They Might Be Used Tomorrow
|James Hollenbeck
|Research Presentation Award
|Natalie Manning
|Meeting the Needs of Students Struggling with Area and Perimeter
|Jacquelyn Singleton
|Research Presentation Award
|Kelsey Montgomery
|Evidence of learning- 8th Grade ELA
|Steffany Maher
|Research Presentation Award
|Zahra Odeh
|The influence of social media on self-esteem.
|Todd Manson
|Research Presentation Award
|Dannon Olsen
|Protest, Revolution, and Insurrection in the events of January 6th, 2020
|Margot Morgan
|Research Presentation Award
|Kelli Peace, Casey Smith
|The Impact of a Pre-Nursing Association
|Janice McMahan
|Research Presentation Award
|Elliott Ramey
|The Effects of Social Media and Body Dysmorphia
|Valerie Scott
|Research Presentation Award
|Jenna Rogers
|Financial Literacy and College Students
|Rebekah Dement
|Research Presentation Award
|Emmaly Rose
|Secondary ELA Evidence of Student Learning
|Steffany Maher
|Research Presentation Award
|Andrew Roy
|Risking it All for the Rush: Why Humans Put Themselves in Harm’s Way for Fun
|Rebekah Dement
|Research Presentation Award
|Elizabeth Scianni-Dean
|Monica Lewinsky’s Road to Redemption
|Elizabeth Gritter
|Research Presentation Award
|Anthony Sego
|Risky business: Spatial probability learning in homing pigeons
|Brittany Sizemore
|Research Presentation Award
|Luke Spine
|re:Cassette
|Timothy Haertel
|Research Presentation Award
|Abigayle Stark
|What You Eat Is What You Feel
|Aimee Adam
|Research Presentation Award
|Allison Stuckwisch
|How Childhood Trauma Affects Adult Criminal Tendencies
|Rebekah Dement
|Research Presentation Award
|Edward Utria
|Csgrader
|Ronald Finkbine
|Research Presentation Award
|Jordyn Wagner, Meredith Weiss
|SEA-PHAGES Discovery and Gene Annotation for Novel Bacteriophage Soos
|Pamela Connerly
|Outstanding Art Foundations Exhibit Award
|Sami Fawver
|Art Exhibit Award: 1st place, F100 - Drawing
|Meghan Sanjay
|Art Exhibit Award: 2nd place, F100 - Drawing
|Sadie Rosenberger
|Art Exhibit Award: 3rd place, F100 - Drawing
|Jessica Hartman
|Art Exhibit Award: 1st place, F101 - 3D Design
|Jaymee Dry
|Art Exhibit Award: 2nd place,F101 - 3D Design
|Taylor Ward
|Art Exhibit Award: 3rd place, F101 - 3D Design
|Hope Kennedy
|Art Exhibit Award: 1st place, F102 - 2D Design
|Molly McDonnell
|Art Exhibit Award: 2nd place, F102 - 2D Design
|Meghan Halfsell
|Art Exhibit Award: 3rd place, F102 - 2D Design
|Chloe Brown
|Art Exhibit Award: 1st place, D210 - Digital Art
|Evie Vance
|Art Exhibit Award: 2nd place, D210 - Digital Art
|Jessica Hartman
|Art Exhibit Award: 3rd place, D210 - Digital Art
|Jessica Ward