Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Gil Atnip

It is with great sadness that we announce that Dr. Gil Atnip, professor emeritus and former vice chancellor at IU Southeast, passed away June 6, 2023 at the age of 74.

Atnip, a native of Tampa, Florida, was an honors graduate of Stetson University and earned his masters and doctorate degrees in experimental psychology from Ohio State University. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years and began as a professor of psychology at IU Southeast in 1975. He later served as Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs until his retirement in 2012.

As Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Atnip was responsible for faculty personnel matters, for periodic review of academic programs, and for assessment of student learning and institutional effectiveness. He oversaw the development and use of learning resources, including the library. Along with the associate vice chancellor and the dean for research, he developed programs to improve teaching and learning, to encourage and support faculty research and creative work, and to promote the cultural and intellectual growth of the academic community. He received the Distinguished Service Medal upon his retirement.

During his career, Atnip served Indiana University as co-chair of the IU Academic Leadership Council and chair of the Strategic Directions Academic Mission Subcommittee. He was locally involved as the president of Floyd County Youth Services Bureau Advisory Board and chair of the Kentuckiana Metroversity Academic Council.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in New Albany. More details on Dr. Atnip’s life and his arrangements can be found on the funeral home website.