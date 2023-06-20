Skip to main content
903 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

Jun 20, 2023

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (June 20, 2023) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the spring 2023 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the spring 2023 semester, 265 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 638 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN    
Steven T. Johnson Los Angeles   California
Kayla   Kulhanek Downers Grove Illinois  
RJ   Nelms Lawrenceville Illinois  
Ryan Grieves Ottawa Illinois  
Macy Lynn Funk Austin Indiana  
Isabella G Stallard Avon Indiana  
Nathaniel Scott Childers Bedford Indiana  
Gracie R Crulo-Rood Bedford Indiana  
Jathan   Ritter Bedford Indiana  
Kelsie Renae Jacob Birdseye Indiana  
Ashlie N Ripperdan Boonville Indiana  
Rhiley   Dowell Borden Indiana  
Annmarie Rose Freshour Borden Indiana  
Jakob W. Jawor Borden Indiana  
Marie Katherine Pearson Borden Indiana  
Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier Brownstown Indiana  
Allison Faith Stephens Butlerville Indiana  
Wade Levi Elliott Campbellsburg Indiana  
Rachel   Pagel Campbellsburg Indiana  
Jakobe Gabriel Cain Cannelton Indiana  
Abbigail Lynn East Charlestown Indiana  
Chelsea Nicole Fentress Charlestown Indiana  
Hannah M Hughes Charlestown Indiana  
Emily Kratz Charlestown Indiana  
Xiaokun Li Charlestown Indiana  
Brandi Nicole Morrow Charlestown Indiana  
Kaitlyn   Nein Charlestown Indiana  
Hannah Rose Olin Charlestown Indiana  
Craig Steven Penick Charlestown Indiana  
Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife Charlestown Indiana  
Irene Gonzalez Romero Charlestown Indiana  
Abigail Marie Schnell Charlestown Indiana  
Clara   Sellers Charlestown Indiana  
Alex   Settles Charlestown Indiana  
Kallee   Smith Charlestown Indiana  
Valerie Jo Webb Charlestown Indiana  
Tyler Eversole Clarksville Indiana  
Sakyia   Farris Clarksville Indiana  
Erin M. Jenkins Clarksville Indiana  
Lauren Ray Lindquist Clarksville Indiana  
Jayla Marie Logsdon Clarksville Indiana  
Olivia Llyn McCurdy Clarksville Indiana  
Elizabeth Peyton Mendoza Clarksville Indiana  
Abigail   Perdue Clarksville Indiana  
Kylie Shae Perez Clarksville Indiana  
Rebecca K Risley Clarksville Indiana  
Noah James Roehrig Clarksville Indiana  
Zach T Butler Columbus Indiana  
Makenzie Renae Emily Corydon Indiana  
Alexis Shae Hornung Corydon Indiana  
Madalyn D Marinc Corydon Indiana  
Julia   Montanez Corydon Indiana  
Christopher Sean Rowan Corydon Indiana  
Douglas Wilder Corydon Indiana  
Olivia   Wilkin Corydon Indiana  
Zoe Lee Akers Crandall Indiana  
William Gilmer Depauw Indiana  
Charlie Faith Robbins Depauw Indiana  
Andrew Michael Swartz Depauw Indiana  
Kathleen Renee Coulter Elizabeth Indiana  
Hanna D Mudd Elizabeth Indiana  
Madalyn E Summers Elizabeth Indiana  
Amy   Reese English Indiana  
Aiden Bracken De Witt Fishers Indiana  
Abigail   Black Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Amber   Dalrymple Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Makayla N Denton Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Ryan Charles Drury Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Jessica Lynn Hartman Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Donovan Raymond Jaehnen Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Kaitlyn L Klain Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Taylor D Lockhart Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Lola G Lynch Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Pamela Stumler Miller Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Andrew J Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Alexa Grace Stewart Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Madison R Wathen Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Eric Andrew Whitehouse Floyds Knobs Indiana  
Emilee Danielle Edwards Fort Branch Indiana  
Lily   Brown Georgetown Indiana  
Luke   Facer Georgetown Indiana  
Courtney French Georgetown Indiana  
Kathrine Grace Hale Georgetown Indiana  
Cheri Anne Receveur Georgetown Indiana  
Bailey Elise Warren Georgetown Indiana  
Emma Nichole Behrman Greenville Indiana  
Ellie   Boehnlein Greenville Indiana  
Scarlett R Hatton Greenville Indiana  
Ariel M Roberts Greenville Indiana  
Jade Renae Schenck Greenville Indiana  
Stephanie Nichole Sullivan Hanover Indiana  
Blaine M Blevins Hardinsburg Indiana  
Jacob R Dietrich Henryville Indiana  
Mia Nicole Grace Gilles Henryville Indiana  
Cameron Elizabeth Kearney Henryville Indiana  
Tiffany Rae Ann Leister Henryville Indiana  
Lauren Renee Lovins Henryville Indiana  
Cassidy R Wright Henryville Indiana  
Olivia Sue Durcholz Huntingburg Indiana  
Adekemi Adenike Ariyo Indianapolis Indiana  
Josh   Herington Indianapolis Indiana  
Benjamin Joseph Allman Jeffersonville Indiana  
Destiny Makaila Baird Jeffersonville Indiana  
Jay Vinod Chandiramani Jeffersonville Indiana  
Andrew J Collins Jeffersonville Indiana  
Riley A Combs Jeffersonville Indiana  
Harlee Dawn Dorman Jeffersonville Indiana  
Kevin   Ekart Jeffersonville Indiana  
Sarah E Fischer Jeffersonville Indiana  
Caisey Jo Hale Jeffersonville Indiana  
Tien-Lu   Huang Jeffersonville Indiana  
Amanda Hullett Jeffersonville Indiana  
Audrey Renee Jones Jeffersonville Indiana  
Marin Noele Kernen Jeffersonville Indiana  
Eve   Maupin Jeffersonville Indiana  
Lilly   Mills Jeffersonville Indiana  
Gracy A Noel Jeffersonville Indiana  
Jeric Usi Nunez Jeffersonville Indiana  
Joanna E Roy Jeffersonville Indiana  
Blake   Schremp Jeffersonville Indiana  
Alexa   Sheffield Jeffersonville Indiana  
Libby   Sobieski Jeffersonville Indiana  
Lilly Lynn Thom Jeffersonville Indiana  
Taylor   Ward Jeffersonville Indiana  
Christopher Andrew Ballew Jeffersonville Indiana  
Josiah   Pohl Jeffersonville Indiana  
Tyler   Hickey Lanesville Indiana  
Katie Ann Lahue Leavenworth Indiana  
Katrina Sylvia Joyce Whitaker Lexington Indiana  
Ashton   Roberts Marengo Indiana  
Morgan Jaymes Daniel Martinsville Indiana  
Emma Renee DeCamp Marysville Indiana  
Katelyn   Moore Marysville Indiana  
Trinity Ann Snider Memphis Indiana  
Andrew S Wilson Memphis Indiana  
Grace Elizabeth Bush Mitchell Indiana  
Natalie   Ang New Albany Indiana  
Abigail Rain Asher New Albany Indiana  
Emma Marie Briscoe New Albany Indiana  
Lilly Elise Chapman New Albany Indiana  
Rebekah M. Cooper New Albany Indiana  
Shelby   Dore New Albany Indiana  
Jameson Ray Elkin New Albany Indiana  
Sierra Marie French New Albany Indiana  
Austin   Grantz New Albany Indiana  
Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson New Albany Indiana  
Michael Paul Haynes New Albany Indiana  
Charity Hop New Albany Indiana  
Elizabeth L Hutchison New Albany Indiana  
Emma J Kerr New Albany Indiana  
Emma Jameson Konick New Albany Indiana  
Claire R Lobb New Albany Indiana  
Doran Timothy Martin New Albany Indiana  
Isaac T Minton New Albany Indiana  
Nick   Mitchell New Albany Indiana  
Haleigh   Monks New Albany Indiana  
Mya Kristine Ong New Albany Indiana  
Elliott   Ramey New Albany Indiana  
Rachel D Rhodes New Albany Indiana  
Aaron Michael Roberts New Albany Indiana  
Kevin Corydon Smith New Albany Indiana  
Morgan Mae Spencer New Albany Indiana  
Richard   Villar New Albany Indiana  
Megan Nicole Wood New Albany Indiana  
Nathan M Wood New Albany Indiana  
Dalton James Burge North Vernon Indiana  
Canaan Joseph Diekhoff North Vernon Indiana  
Abigail Elizabeth Vogel North Vernon Indiana  
Ryan Parker Haymon Otisco Indiana  
Corey Lucas Funk Palmyra Indiana  
Kaden Rose Lewellyn Paoli Indiana  
Faith Joelee Wilder Paoli Indiana  
Shae   Calfee Pekin Indiana  
Gavan Houston Doane Pekin Indiana  
Riley Hobson Pekin Indiana  
Reagan JoLynn Naugle Pekin Indiana  
Gabriel Elisha Robinson Pekin Indiana  
Derek Ray Sinex Pekin Indiana  
Haylee G Allen Ramsey Indiana  
Bryce R Delaney Ramsey Indiana  
Haley Grace Overton Ramsey Indiana  
Emily Ann Flamion Saint Croix Indiana  
Holden Maguire Bowsman Salem Indiana  
Johnathan Thomas Brennan Salem Indiana  
Khloe   Mull Salem Indiana  
Landon M Suvak Salem Indiana  
Gabrielle Leafa Thixton Salem Indiana  
Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem Indiana  
Shawn   Akemon Scottsburg Indiana  
Mia Nicole Collins Scottsburg Indiana  
Emily Dianne Noel Scottsburg Indiana  
Arianna   Smith Scottsburg Indiana  
Alee   Spicer Scottsburg Indiana  
William Kristopher Applegate Sellersburg Indiana  
Riley Grace Case Sellersburg Indiana  
Levi Edward Dailey Sellersburg Indiana  
Ella Claire Gilbert Sellersburg Indiana  
Eden R. Goodin Sellersburg Indiana  
Logan   Hudson Sellersburg Indiana  
Allie Gentry Jones Sellersburg Indiana  
Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller Sellersburg Indiana  
Caleb Thomas Lane Sellersburg Indiana  
Brandon   Maurer Sellersburg Indiana  
Rachel Meta Mulumba Sellersburg Indiana  
Emma J Pfeifer Sellersburg Indiana  
Heather Brooke Purlee Sellersburg Indiana  
Sarah Rose Ruppel Sellersburg Indiana  
Haley Jo Renee Sims Sellersburg Indiana  
Lauren Catherine Stapp Sellersburg Indiana  
Lane P Taylor Sellersburg Indiana  
Christopher Ryan Timperman Sellersburg Indiana  
Ben Owen Wei Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana  
Sarah Katherine Tucker Sellersburg Indiana  
Rachel Levon Adkins Seymour Indiana  
Sophia Gabrielle Ann Mains Seymour Indiana  
Glenn Richard Justice Shelbyville Indiana  
Brittney   Cumpston Tell City Indiana  
Emily   Seibert Tell City Indiana  
Abigail Marie Knecht Underwood Indiana  
Megan   Whitis Underwood Indiana  
Meredith Rose Weiss Vincennes Indiana  
Olivia Grace Curell Crestwood Kentucky  
Gracie Kaine Crestwood Kentucky  
Emily M Owen Crestwood Kentucky  
Kevin F Lincoln Fairdale Kentucky  
Zoie Danielle Lind Fairdale Kentucky  
Shayla   Jett LaGrange Kentucky  
Ashley Marie Pennington LaGrange Kentucky  
Mikayla R Baxter Louisville Kentucky  
Kendall J Beck Louisville Kentucky  
Summer Bliss Louisville Kentucky  
Caitlin M Boeschel Louisville Kentucky  
De’arra L Brooks Louisville Kentucky  
Sydney M Brothers Louisville Kentucky  
Bri Brown Louisville Kentucky  
Alizah Makaya Ceesay-Freeman Louisville Kentucky  
Mackenzie Allen Dial Louisville Kentucky  
Matthew C Fante Louisville Kentucky  
Reece Jordan Grace Louisville Kentucky  
Garrett   Gramig Louisville Kentucky  
Rama   Hammami Louisville Kentucky  
Helen Elizabeth Johnston Louisville Kentucky  
Myles   Johnston Louisville Kentucky  
Taylor Lorraine Klumb Louisville Kentucky  
Mason Xiao-long Lin Louisville Kentucky  
Natalie   Manning Louisville Kentucky  
Nikkolas Karl Kameananaikuliaikanuu Minton Louisville Kentucky  
Paul J Moeller Louisville Kentucky  
Jit Aaron Mukerji Louisville Kentucky  
Tyler Nelson-Schuppert Louisville Kentucky  
Margaret   Obasi Louisville Kentucky  
Meghan   Sanjay Louisville Kentucky  
Anthony T Sego Louisville Kentucky  
Quinn   Silverleaf Louisville Kentucky  
Samuel Vance Steele Louisville Kentucky  
Nicki Jean Walden Louisville Kentucky  
Ali   Willan Louisville Kentucky  
Ella E Zoeller Louisville Kentucky  
Madison   Kays Prospect Kentucky  
Devon   Erickson Shelbyville Kentucky  
Nichole   Patterson Shelbyville Kentucky  
Patrick   Regan Shepherdsville Kentucky  
Sebastian J Burman Bloomfield Hills Michigan  
Kara   Hance Highland Michigan  
Bryce   Trail Sturgis Michigan  
Tobechukwu Chidiebube Rowland Owerri Nigeria  

DEAN’S LIST

  NAME HOMETOWN  
Chase   Castor Menifee California
Daniel C Hoskins San Diego California
Tyler James Yotkewich Johnston City Illinois
John   Tunnell Park Ridge Illinois
Lindsey   Baker Austin Indiana
Xavier Shane Eean Beatrice Austin Indiana
Tyson Liddell Glenn Austin Indiana
Jalen Carter Hines Austin Indiana
Jordan Joseph Robinson Austin Indiana
Kyle   Toppe Austin Indiana
Brynlea Rae Bennett Bedford Indiana
Aerial   McCarty Bedford Indiana
Kadee Jo Robb Bedford Indiana
Cody Breydan Doig Bloomington Indiana
Maisie   Fiedler Bloomington Indiana
Steven   Goodman Bloomington Indiana
Alaina Renae Winzeler Bloomington Indiana
Elijah Timothy Coomer Borden Indiana
Mary Grace Crick Borden Indiana
Harmony R Hornback Borden Indiana
Monica Leticia Isidro Borden Indiana
Courtney Rena Kessinger Borden Indiana
Andrew Thomas McKinley Borden Indiana
Kylee Jordan Moore Borden Indiana
Joann Marie Newlin Borden Indiana
McKenna Brooklynn Ray Borden Indiana
Brooke Suzanne Schmelz Borden Indiana
Garrett C Sheely Borden Indiana
Morgan Renae Judy Bristow Indiana
Fiona E Vonderheide Bristow Indiana
Caitlin Marie Murphy Brownsburg Indiana
Zhaira Dawn Jamaica Casenas Brownstown Indiana
Laney M Warren Brownstown Indiana
Isaiah   Steele Cambridge City Indiana
Nash Lane Huff Campbellsburg Indiana
Zoe Lynn Wallace Campbellsburg Indiana
Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante Charlestown Indiana
Lily Marie Burgess Charlestown Indiana
Tierra K. Combs Charlestown Indiana
Max   Davidson Charlestown Indiana
Chloe Anne Fellows Charlestown Indiana
Aidan P Finnegan Charlestown Indiana
Trisha Kay Fisher Charlestown Indiana
Grahme Bailey Gregory Charlestown Indiana
Lucia Denyse Lopez Charlestown Indiana
Alex BrenninLee Maher Charlestown Indiana
Kolby A Mappins Charlestown Indiana
Nathan Grant Massie Charlestown Indiana
Kelsea L Mauk Charlestown Indiana
Joshua Allen McCoy Charlestown Indiana
Alyssa M Miller Charlestown Indiana
Cody   Nunn Charlestown Indiana
Jessica Elizabeth Orr Charlestown Indiana
John David Phipps Charlestown Indiana
Natalie   Pinedo Charlestown Indiana
Jacob Michael Riggs Charlestown Indiana
Natalea Rose Righthouse Charlestown Indiana
Sean Alexander Steward Charlestown Indiana
Alexis Renee Thompson-Bluehs Charlestown Indiana
Ricky   Tindle Charlestown Indiana
Natalie J Upchurch Charlestown Indiana
Karston Rae Watson Charlestown Indiana
Ashley Elizabeth Wight Charlestown Indiana
Amber M Amend Clarksville Indiana
Myah Jade Bagshaw Clarksville Indiana
Eden Marie Baird Clarksville Indiana
Benjamin   Baker Clarksville Indiana
Justin   Der Clarksville Indiana
Alexis Danielle Engler Clarksville Indiana
Lexeigh Dannielle Flowers Clarksville Indiana
Marjony Axtrid Gomez Clarksville Indiana
Hunter P Lindsey Clarksville Indiana
Yajaira   Osorio Clarksville Indiana
Rogelio   Peralta Juarez Clarksville Indiana
Emily Rae Perez Clarksville Indiana
Jaren Isaiah Starks Clarksville Indiana
Jesika L Torres Clarksville Indiana
Abby Marie Turner Clarksville Indiana
Jayla   Woody Clarksville Indiana
Haley M Smith Cloverdale Indiana
Abigail E Bodart Columbus Indiana
Grace Ellen Lorimor Columbus Indiana
Noah L Mensendiek Columbus Indiana
Hailey Rae Sorrells Columbus Indiana
Madelene R Allen Corydon Indiana
Jen   Anderson Corydon Indiana
Haley   Asher Corydon Indiana
Emma Claire Bailey Corydon Indiana
Amanda Joyce Blair Corydon Indiana
Emily Danielle Bruce Corydon Indiana
Jacob Aaron Deardorff Corydon Indiana
Cooper Bradley Desmond Corydon Indiana
Brianna Rae Fawver Corydon Indiana
Rayna Alexis Kelley Corydon Indiana
Jessi L Kramer Corydon Indiana
Kawehilani K Leffler Corydon Indiana
Alyssa Marie Lubliner Corydon Indiana
Kaitlin   Malone Corydon Indiana
Avery C Nicholson Corydon Indiana
Aaron Austin Pearson Corydon Indiana
Paige Elizabeth Richardson Corydon Indiana
Addison Paige Sailor Corydon Indiana
Nathaniel Patrick Smythe Corydon Indiana
Lucas Drew Spalding Corydon Indiana
Evie J Sronce Corydon Indiana
Frankie Marilyn Wilkerson Corydon Indiana
Jillian Alizabeth Wise Corydon Indiana
Kara Page Wright Corydon Indiana
Alexander Dean Stoner Crandall Indiana
Alyssa Payton Huber Crothersville Indiana
Dathana Grace Wilson Crothersville Indiana
Gavin C Kaiser Depauw Indiana
Mason L Napper Depauw Indiana
Will   Mogan Derby Indiana
Luke A Duncan Elizabeth Indiana
Jenna Dawn Haas Elizabeth Indiana
Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall Elizabeth Indiana
Justin R Harris Elizabeth Indiana
Kelsey Ann Johnson Elizabeth Indiana
Alyssa Beth Pumphrey Elizabeth Indiana
Caleb   Syring Elizabeth Indiana
Isabella   Thompson Elizabeth Indiana
Kyson Lee Barger Ellettsville Indiana
Morgan Rylee Akins English Indiana
Heather   Wells English Indiana
Jamie Beth Clark Evansville Indiana
Taylor Ryan Jones Evansville Indiana
Kaitlyn Ivy McClellan Evansville Indiana
Madelyn   Knight Fishers Indiana
Logan David Applewhite Floyds Knobs Indiana
Azzam Belal Azzam Floyds Knobs Indiana
Haven D Enlow Floyds Knobs Indiana
Rachel K Gainous Floyds Knobs Indiana
Braeden Gabriel Headrick Floyds Knobs Indiana
Cassidy J Hubbs Floyds Knobs Indiana
Elliott Francis Lonnemann Floyds Knobs Indiana
Samuil   Manolov Floyds Knobs Indiana
Bailey Michelle McLean Floyds Knobs Indiana
Dylan Thomas Neathamer Floyds Knobs Indiana
William Henry Pierce Floyds Knobs Indiana
Luke   Spine Floyds Knobs Indiana
Drew   Thornton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ethan   Thornton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jordyn Michelle Wagner Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kristin Elizabeth Winchell Floyds Knobs Indiana
Nick   Winchell Floyds Knobs Indiana
Olivia B Young Floyds Knobs Indiana
Isabella Sophia Cordero Fredericksburg Indiana
Emilee E Organ Freelandville Indiana
Alyssa M Akermon Georgetown Indiana
Avery Michelle Brewer Georgetown Indiana
Mikayla Marie Cline Georgetown Indiana
Erin Elisabeth Coulson Georgetown Indiana
Samuel John Cunningham Georgetown Indiana
Canaan Harris Ferry Georgetown Indiana
Marty   Finerty Georgetown Indiana
Sydney A Fitzgerald Georgetown Indiana
Alayna Grace Gauntt Georgetown Indiana
Emma K Gauntt Georgetown Indiana
Joshua   Hotaling Georgetown Indiana
Brooklyn   Hunley Georgetown Indiana
Clay C Jackson Georgetown Indiana
Kendall G Little Georgetown Indiana
Destiny S Love Georgetown Indiana
Zachary Lawrence Milliner Georgetown Indiana
Jessalyn Grace Reeves Robinson Georgetown Indiana
Trevor   Robinson Georgetown Indiana
Drew Allen Savage Georgetown Indiana
Grant W Saylor Georgetown Indiana
Lucas Harrison Schneider Georgetown Indiana
Alexa D Seiferid Georgetown Indiana
Zachary James Spurgeon Georgetown Indiana
Gracie   Vanover Georgetown Indiana
Taryn Layne Weddle Georgetown Indiana
Todd   Mahoney Greenfield Indiana
Kendall Rhea Brown Greenville Indiana
Sean A Burk Greenville Indiana
Will Patrick Canning Greenville Indiana
Logan M Carter Greenville Indiana
Sarah I Lundy Greenville Indiana
Luke J Mccauley Greenville Indiana
Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee Greenville Indiana
Brittany   Miller Greenville Indiana
Logan Patrick Smith Greenville Indiana
Logan J Stafford Greenville Indiana
Amy R Standiford Greenville Indiana
Alec Steven Trepal Greenville Indiana
Victoria   Trepal Greenville Indiana
Brianna N Waggoner Greenville Indiana
Zakary   Rasener Greenwood Indiana
Ysa Jade Fox Guilford Indiana
Nicholas Jay Coles Hanover Indiana
Morgan Taylor Huttsell Hanover Indiana
Toran Kennedy Jester Hanover Indiana
Elizabeth   Scianni Hanover Indiana
Kristie   Stucker Hanover Indiana
Kristin Elaine Thorpe Hanover Indiana
Elise Marie Coleman Henryville Indiana
Chelsea Danielle Dodson Henryville Indiana
Clayton Wayne Hardesty Henryville Indiana
Tyler Jayden Kelly Henryville Indiana
Malorie Anne King Henryville Indiana
Megan Elaine Medlock Henryville Indiana
Rebecca   Reed Henryville Indiana
Kendall Dawn Radabaugh Huntingburg Indiana
Mason   Bogie Indianapolis Indiana
Angel   Hayes Indianapolis Indiana
Alana Danae Leggins Indianapolis Indiana
Gary   Potts Indianapolis Indiana
Ashyana   Rippy Indianapolis Indiana
Averee Grace Yoder Indianapolis Indiana
Nicholas Clark Day Jasper Indiana
Jade E Mundy Jasper Indiana
Dakota Lee Roach Jasper Indiana
Stella C Adams Jeffersonville Indiana
Griffin Tyler Anderson Jeffersonville Indiana
Mariana   Angeles Martinez Jeffersonville Indiana
Jacob P Bifone Jeffersonville Indiana
Sophia Pamela Bitner Jeffersonville Indiana
Allen Temple Booth Jeffersonville Indiana
Haley N Brightwell Jeffersonville Indiana
Kylie Jane Bruce Jeffersonville Indiana
Dakota   Busby Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Kathryn Carkuff Jeffersonville Indiana
Sydni   Casey Jeffersonville Indiana
Sara   Craft Jeffersonville Indiana
Audrey G Dickson Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher   Druin Jeffersonville Indiana
Emma Kathryn Ellis Jeffersonville Indiana
Jabari   Ellis Jeffersonville Indiana
Savannah   Gaither Jeffersonville Indiana
Samantha M Goins Jeffersonville Indiana
Kelsey Joy Goodwin Jeffersonville Indiana
Daniel Kai-Rose Hall Jeffersonville Indiana
Darah Charlesie Hayes Jeffersonville Indiana
Corey M Higdon Jeffersonville Indiana
Tyler Zavier Howard Jeffersonville Indiana
Cherydan Payge Hyden Jeffersonville Indiana
Tabby E Jackson Jeffersonville Indiana
Ariel Kabongo Kalonji Jeffersonville Indiana
Maira   Kusherova Jeffersonville Indiana
Manuela   Macias Jeffersonville Indiana
Imani Christianne Maene Jeffersonville Indiana
Trey   Miller Jeffersonville Indiana
Elizabeth Danine Mittel Jeffersonville Indiana
Logan Paul Muller Jeffersonville Indiana
Conner   Norton Jeffersonville Indiana
Courtney   Orndorff Jeffersonville Indiana
Hilton Davis Owen Jeffersonville Indiana
Mason David Page Jeffersonville Indiana
Ren   Patterson Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael   Quick Jeffersonville Indiana
Annie Ruth Rehnberg Jeffersonville Indiana
Nickolas Trace Rivera Jeffersonville Indiana
Elizabeth   Roig-Martinez Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher James Schneider Jeffersonville Indiana
Isaiah Jacob Simonis Jeffersonville Indiana
Jeffrey Michael Troub Jeffersonville Indiana
Zheng F Zheng Jeffersonville Indiana
Justine Sterling Stone Laconia Indiana
Madison Kathleen Adams Lanesville Indiana
Emily Rae End Lanesville Indiana
Matthew H Geer Lanesville Indiana
Hunter Michael Hale Lanesville Indiana
Kaylan   Heck Lanesville Indiana
Sophie Genet Howie Lanesville Indiana
Jaymee Katherine Jansa Lanesville Indiana
Emily   North Lanesville Indiana
Jackson H Parr Lanesville Indiana
Mackenzie   Pavey Lanesville Indiana
Nathan Louis Popp Lanesville Indiana
Emily   Smith Lanesville Indiana
Ryan Nicklaus Crawford Leavenworth Indiana
Laken Dawn Hollen Leavenworth Indiana
Noah Wayne Talley Leavenworth Indiana
Jaidyn A Horrom Leopold Indiana
Anastasia J McDaniel Lexington Indiana
Brooklyn   Stidham Lexington Indiana
Brooklyn N Watts Lexington Indiana
Crystal M. Bayne Madison Indiana
Morgan Jade Cahall Madison Indiana
Logan   Combs Madison Indiana
Anneliese R Crumley Madison Indiana
Austin   Biederman Bradley Marengo Indiana
Abby   Young Martinsville Indiana
Wesley   Bryant Marysville Indiana
Emily Marie Gunther Mauckport Indiana
Griffin W Morris Medora Indiana
Savanna Rachelle Wineinger Medora Indiana
Noah Brendan Belviy Memphis Indiana
Erica A Graeter Memphis Indiana
Christian Forrest Graf Memphis Indiana
Austin Levi Gross Memphis Indiana
Natalie   Lewis Memphis Indiana
Matthew   Osterhoudt Memphis Indiana
Elizabeth M Ross Memphis Indiana
Anna   Tomes Memphis Indiana
Abby   Whitlock Memphis Indiana
Karleen R Young Memphis Indiana
Amber Lynne McHenry Middlebury Indiana
Nick   Fow Milltown Indiana
Shelby   Smith Milltown Indiana
Rachel   Montes Moores Hill Indiana
Bailey Alexander Rene Mooresville Indiana
Nolan Riley Patterson Morgantown Indiana
Alexis Ann Franks Muncie Indiana
Garrett Julien Bessinger Nabb Indiana
Summer Lee Raines Nabb Indiana
Eli   Abel New Albany Indiana
Elisa   Abundis Vazquez New Albany Indiana
Emma C Arnold New Albany Indiana
Hannah Marie Bissig New Albany Indiana
Flora E Bock New Albany Indiana
Debra LeAnn Bramble New Albany Indiana
Raven   Browning New Albany Indiana
Tanner Scott Burch New Albany Indiana
Brandon Aaron Carl New Albany Indiana
Brianna Hope Caswell New Albany Indiana
Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin New Albany Indiana
Rilie Paige Conard New Albany Indiana
Natalie Lea Crawford New Albany Indiana
Hailey Ambar Cruz Pereyra New Albany Indiana
Devan Matthew Davis New Albany Indiana
Caitlin Nicole DeWeese New Albany Indiana
Kaleb Austin Bryant Dill New Albany Indiana
Jonathan Viet Do New Albany Indiana
Kasmira Lynn Frazier New Albany Indiana
Brittany Belle Gebby New Albany Indiana
Paige A Hall New Albany Indiana
Elana Isabelle Hamby New Albany Indiana
Carson   Happel New Albany Indiana
Doneiska   Hardin New Albany Indiana
Chris   Holley New Albany Indiana
Mary Katelyn Howell New Albany Indiana
Ryan Caleb Hurst New Albany Indiana
Aliviah Ann Jenkins New Albany Indiana
Morgan Joanna Jenks New Albany Indiana
Jasmine Michelle Johnson New Albany Indiana
William   Jones New Albany Indiana
Dylan   Kost New Albany Indiana
Rian Jackson MarQuand New Albany Indiana
Hayley E McFarling New Albany Indiana
Alena Nicole McMillan New Albany Indiana
Caleb A Mehling New Albany Indiana
Jillian Morgan Mifflin New Albany Indiana
Reagan   Mock New Albany Indiana
Jaquia Jean Parent New Albany Indiana
Justin Scott Pourteau New Albany Indiana
Lydia Grace Railing New Albany Indiana
Janasia   Ricketts New Albany Indiana
Alowa Rashele Rightnowar New Albany Indiana
Jake Michael Rodski New Albany Indiana
Savannah   Ross New Albany Indiana
Christian Vernon Scott New Albany Indiana
Hannah Taylor Scott New Albany Indiana
Keaton T Seelye New Albany Indiana
Ellis   Sigafoos New Albany Indiana
Ezekial J Smith New Albany Indiana
Molly Kathleen Sneed New Albany Indiana
Duane   Spencer New Albany Indiana
Natalie Ray Stewart New Albany Indiana
Megan J Swartz New Albany Indiana
Jonah   Trejo New Albany Indiana
Misty Diana Vermillion New Albany Indiana
Bailey M Warner New Albany Indiana
Alexander Scott Wichterman New Albany Indiana
Rebekah   Young New Albany Indiana
Courtney Marie Kime New Albany Indiana
Alexis   Blessinger New Salisbury Indiana
Hannah M Davis New Salisbury Indiana
Noah Andrew Davis New Salisbury Indiana
Lance   Faith New Salisbury Indiana
Alicia Dawn Oakley New Salisbury Indiana
Chelsea Renee Schuley New Salisbury Indiana
Andrew Matthew Weston New Salisbury Indiana
Justin C Brewer Norman Indiana
Lucy Rose Ernstes North Vernon Indiana
Heather Dawn Holzem North Vernon Indiana
Grace Elizabeth Ramey North Vernon Indiana
Luca Marilyn Weston North Vernon Indiana
Brantley   White North Vernon Indiana
Kayleigh   Cason Oakland City Indiana
Isabella   Gehl Orleans Indiana
Erica Dawn Workman Orleans Indiana
Scott Andrew Ulrich Otisco Indiana
Dylan C Robbins Palmyra Indiana
Amanda Gayle Bowles Paoli Indiana
Makenzy May Brown Paoli Indiana
ZoraAnn Leona Woodsmall Paoli Indiana
Mary Ann Johnson Paris Crossing Indiana
Delaney Jade Bricker Pekin Indiana
Elliott Byron Brown Pekin Indiana
Maycie   Gilliatt Pekin Indiana
Marissa A Murphy Pekin Indiana
Shane M Terrell Pekin Indiana
Danielle Marie Traphagan Ramsey Indiana
Autumn L Mardis Rushville Indiana
Joey   Beyster Salem Indiana
Mercedes   Branaman Salem Indiana
Kylie Nicole Brown Salem Indiana
Steven Scott Burrell Salem Indiana
Michaela E Callaway Salem Indiana
Kayla Anne Cauble Salem Indiana
Bryan   Johnson Salem Indiana
Caitlin Elise Johnston Salem Indiana
Mazie Kay Lyles Salem Indiana
Ian Jay McDermott Salem Indiana
Leah   Miller Salem Indiana
Triston   Miller Salem Indiana
Lettie Marie Nice Salem Indiana
Shannon L Nichols Salem Indiana
Jennifer Gail Pavey Salem Indiana
Sherene Dawn Sanders Salem Indiana
Serra R Snyder Salem Indiana
Karly JoAnn Sweeney Salem Indiana
Zachary Thomas Wiseman Salem Indiana
Tyler E Zink Salem Indiana
Tristen   Hunsinger Scipio Indiana
Alex J. Hupp Scipio Indiana
Tim Jerome Bryant Scottsburg Indiana
Britt McKenna Budell Scottsburg Indiana
Emily   Butler Scottsburg Indiana
Jaymee M Dry Scottsburg Indiana
Kensley Paige Gambrell Scottsburg Indiana
Emily Danielle Justice Scottsburg Indiana
Dale Everett Morris Scottsburg Indiana
Grant Christopher Petty Scottsburg Indiana
Jessica Marie Ward Scottsburg Indiana
Gracie   Beck Sellersburg Indiana
Morgan Ashleigh Bobo Sellersburg Indiana
Rachel Elizabeth Buchanan Sellersburg Indiana
Kylie Anne Campbell Sellersburg Indiana
Muskaan   Chaudhry Sellersburg Indiana
Anna N Coe Sellersburg Indiana
Emma Elizabeth Fletcher Sellersburg Indiana
Bailey Preston Forbes Sellersburg Indiana
James N Gilbert Sellersburg Indiana
Victoria R Griffin Sellersburg Indiana
Madison N Hamilton Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan Michael Johnson Sellersburg Indiana
Keziah Noelle Jones Sellersburg Indiana
Carolyn Marie Kannapel Sellersburg Indiana
Madelynn Grace Keinath Sellersburg Indiana
Gabrielle Rose Kremer Sellersburg Indiana
Gannon M McClain Sellersburg Indiana
Daniel C Miller Sellersburg Indiana
Chase Matthew Murley Sellersburg Indiana
Garett Russell Nash Sellersburg Indiana
Jackson Kyle Neely Sellersburg Indiana
Jennifer   Orr Sellersburg Indiana
Myah Monet Peters Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan Scott Previtera Sellersburg Indiana
Jenna N Rogers Sellersburg Indiana
Tara   Sahibi Sellersburg Indiana
Camryn Brooke Sidebottom Sellersburg Indiana
Peyton   Sparks Sellersburg Indiana
Michael A Spirou Sellersburg Indiana
Avery Nicole Vormbrock Sellersburg Indiana
Emily Rose Weber Sellersburg Indiana
Danielle Kai Whitehouse Sellersburg Indiana
Elizabeth Nicole Williams Sellersburg Indiana
Alisha A Busby Seymour Indiana
Darian   Collier Seymour Indiana
Tori RaeAnn Gray Seymour Indiana
Emilee Suzanne Lang Seymour Indiana
Jened   Layman Seymour Indiana
McKenzie R Purkhiser Seymour Indiana
Abigail Marie Schmidt Seymour Indiana
Allison L Stuckwisch Seymour Indiana
Haley Brooke Williams Seymour Indiana
Briann Nicole Hager Taswell Indiana
Kyra Lynn Beier Tell City Indiana
Bailee Jo Johnson Tell City Indiana
Hannah Elizabeth Jones Tell City Indiana
Kara Elizabeth Neyenhaus Tell City Indiana
Bree   Noland Tell City Indiana
Olivia Madison Werner Tell City Indiana
Hayden   McCarty Terre Haute Indiana
Samuel Louie Wilkinson Terre Haute Indiana
Kelsey   Ramsey Troy Indiana
Suzanne Meredith Maas Underwood Indiana
Bryce Michael Franklin Versailles Indiana
Emma Grace Wood Versailles Indiana
Rachel Elizabeth Wood Versailles Indiana
Chris S. King Vevay Indiana
Jesse Jo Ledgerwood Washington Indiana
Logan Brooke Ledgerwood Washington Indiana
Garrett   Hill Zionsville Indiana
Tyler Wayne Crecelius Depauw Indiana
Gavin Jacob Knust Saint Anthony Indiana
Luke William Schafer Leawood Kansas
Trevor A Goodwin Brandenburg Kentucky
Shelby Nicole Hughes Brooks Kentucky
Jennifer   Isaac Brooks Kentucky
Julia G Kehres Buckner Kentucky
Cameron James Cadima Crestwood Kentucky
Stevie   Calvert Crestwood Kentucky
Patricia E Carley Crestwood Kentucky
Timothy Andrew Day Crestwood Kentucky
Madisyn Danielle Vonnahme Crestwood Kentucky
Katie Lynn Carrier Ekron Kentucky
Abby Rose Ruzanka Eminence Kentucky
Kaylee Jeanne Newsom Fisherville Kentucky
Brynna Q Blackburn LaGrange Kentucky
Nicholas   Burdette LaGrange Kentucky
Edeliza Pabalan Capitulo LaGrange Kentucky
Eli C DeBurger LaGrange Kentucky
Dean   Fraker LaGrange Kentucky
Amber   Hall LaGrange Kentucky
Sydney F Jett LaGrange Kentucky
Sydney M Perkins LaGrange Kentucky
Bella Marie Robinson LaGrange Kentucky
Casey Thomas Smith LaGrange Kentucky
Abiy Haile Addis Louisville Kentucky
Reem   Ahmed Louisville Kentucky
Amna   Alany Louisville Kentucky
Elijah Alexander Allgeier Louisville Kentucky
Emily Marie Ames Louisville Kentucky
Olivia Grace Arnold Louisville Kentucky
Alyse Monet’ Baker Louisville Kentucky
Saylem   Baril Louisville Kentucky
Elaine   Bauerle Louisville Kentucky
Joshua Michael Bell Louisville Kentucky
Natalie   Bruner Louisville Kentucky
Kristen Nicole Parsons Callaway Louisville Kentucky
Taylor C Chamberlain Louisville Kentucky
Emma Rose Cook Louisville Kentucky
Jamilla Nowai Cooke Louisville Kentucky
Austin Eoin Corbett Louisville Kentucky
Jillian T Cornish Louisville Kentucky
Amanda K Cravens Louisville Kentucky
Kristopher Robbin Daugherty Louisville Kentucky
Zoe   DeBolt Louisville Kentucky
Kobey Ray Dierson Louisville Kentucky
Russell Colton Duff Louisville Kentucky
Amber Layla Embry Louisville Kentucky
Lauren Rose Enderle Louisville Kentucky
Conner J Fries Louisville Kentucky
Alexis   Garcia Louisville Kentucky
Heavenly S Gilbert Louisville Kentucky
Virginia A Gilbert Louisville Kentucky
Arielle Destini Greiner Louisville Kentucky
Christian   Grosskopf Louisville Kentucky
Allison Nicole Hamrick Louisville Kentucky
Alexander Lane Hasty Louisville Kentucky
Lillian P Hellmann Louisville Kentucky
Daisely   Herrera Louisville Kentucky
Daniel   Holbrook Louisville Kentucky
Melina BraeLynn Hunt Louisville Kentucky
Morgan Elizabeth James Louisville Kentucky
Angel   Jordan Louisville Kentucky
Jackie   Kelly Louisville Kentucky
Lindsey Michelle Kelty Louisville Kentucky
Ellie   Kenney Louisville Kentucky
Ella Grace Kincaid Louisville Kentucky
Rhonda M. Lawson Louisville Kentucky
Blade Vann Lazrovitch Louisville Kentucky
Rylee Michelle Leis Louisville Kentucky
Kayla   Lewis Louisville Kentucky
Hannah Clarice Long Louisville Kentucky
Kaylee Elizabeth Luse Louisville Kentucky
Samantha Danielle Madison Louisville Kentucky
Juan Sebastian Martinez Louisville Kentucky
Isabella Keanna McCarty Louisville Kentucky
Niaza J. Mcelroy Louisville Kentucky
Sarah   McGalliard Louisville Kentucky
Leah Marie McIntosh Louisville Kentucky
Luke Ammon Miller Louisville Kentucky
Dylan Jacob Moore Louisville Kentucky
Patrick Thomas Mooser Louisville Kentucky
Madelyn Claire Morales Louisville Kentucky
Anna Leigh Mullen Louisville Kentucky
Emily   Muncy Louisville Kentucky
Ruth   Muñoz Louisville Kentucky
Zachary   Nelson Louisville Kentucky
Anna MaRose Noble Louisville Kentucky
Latrice Monique Ohlmann Louisville Kentucky
Andrea Ivette Ortiz Louisville Kentucky
Chet Nath Pathak Louisville Kentucky
Chase   Patton Louisville Kentucky
Preston John Penny Louisville Kentucky
Serena Shanti Phulpagar Louisville Kentucky
Emmy   Ralph Louisville Kentucky
Jorden Nicholas Render Louisville Kentucky
Keivonna Marie Riley Louisville Kentucky
Biscayne Illian Rosenthal Louisville Kentucky
Victor Alejandro Santiago Loredo Louisville Kentucky
Parker D Saylor Louisville Kentucky
Mady Jewell Searcy Louisville Kentucky
Caleb W Segree Louisville Kentucky
Bryan   Silk Louisville Kentucky
Katelin V Skirvin Louisville Kentucky
Ashley Brooke Smith Louisville Kentucky
Sara   Solis Louisville Kentucky
Sean Thomas Stephens Louisville Kentucky
Devin Zachery Stock Louisville Kentucky
Jomar J Sullivan Louisville Kentucky
Bailey   Texas Louisville Kentucky
Maria Catherine Thoben Louisville Kentucky
Claudine   Uwimana Louisville Kentucky
Miriam Lisseth Valle Mendoza Louisville Kentucky
Matthew Keith Waldeck Louisville Kentucky
Michael Gregory Weeks Louisville Kentucky
Robert Louis Wheeler Louisville Kentucky
Chase Jacob Whitt Louisville Kentucky
Caitlyn Marie Wilder Louisville Kentucky
Jonah Robert Wilga Louisville Kentucky
Kelia Precious Williams-Ralston Louisville Kentucky
Makenna Manlyn Wilson Louisville Kentucky
Ana Karla Yanes Garcia Louisville Kentucky
Brian   Yuen Louisville Kentucky
Alexander D Yurt Louisville Kentucky
James A Zoeller Louisville Kentucky
Quinton J Lanham Mount Washington Kentucky
Abigail Elizabeth Deibler Payneville Kentucky
Ellie Grace Lindeman Pewee Valley Kentucky
Hayden Douglas Mays Pewee Valley Kentucky
Savannah Elizabeth Speaker Pewee Valley Kentucky
Aliaa   Alachkar Prospect Kentucky
Hayven R Lantz Prospect Kentucky
Ava Q Minnery Prospect Kentucky
Brooke M Ryan Prospect Kentucky
Rory James Stiff Prospect Kentucky
Alex Sky Seley Radcliff Kentucky
Alyssa Marie Drury Shepherdsville Kentucky
Gail   Hooper Shepherdsville Kentucky
Jazz   Strope Shepherdsville Kentucky
Haley Ann Tatasciore Shepherdsville Kentucky
Erin Nicole Curtsinger Taylorsville Kentucky
Eliza   Van Tyle Louisville Kentucky
Megan   Erickson Saint Louis Missouri
Adalyn E Wright Bluffton Ohio
Nelia   Alvarez Cincinnati Ohio
Christina   Stone Bellefonte Pennsylvania
Sophia   Giamo Blue Bell Pennsylvania
James Richard Benstead Doylestown Pennsylvania
Kellen   Morrow Smyrna Tennessee
Shannon N Linn Nixon Texas

