IU Southeast Earns NAIA Champions of Character Five Star Gold Status for 2022-23 Academic Year

NEW ALBANY, Ind. - Indiana University Southeast has been named an NAIA Champions of Character Gold-Level Institution for the 2022-23 academic year.



Each year, NAIA schools use the Champions of Character scorecard to measure the pursuit of character-driven athletics. Schools must score a minimum of 60 out of 100 points to earn the Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award.



Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character. Throughout the academic year, institutions earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions also earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition.



This year, 171 NAIA institutions earned the Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award. IU Southeast was one of 62 schools named Gold Level award winners and was the only IU regional campus to earn this distinction. Four River States Conference schools, including IU Southeast, earned gold-level status.



“One of our department’s main goals every year is to earn gold-level status in the NAIA Champions of Character program,” Interim Director of Athletics Amanda Dailey-Weaver said. “Our coaches and student-athletes are role models throughout our area and it is very important that they continue to set a great example for those in our community. I cannot thank our student-athletes and coaches enough for setting such a high standard of excellence.”



