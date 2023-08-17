Recent IU Southeast grads attain record outcomes and increased income levels in first-year post-graduation

A new IU survey of graduate outcomes shows graduates of Indiana University Southeast once again leading all campuses of Indiana University in graduate outcomes and full-time employment. Additionally, graduates of IU Southeast on average, saw a 9.8 percent increase in first-year salaries as compared to the study completed in 2020-21.

The IU First Destination Survey explores the outcomes of IU undergraduate students in their first year after graduation. The project is a collaborative effort between the Office of Completion and Student Success, individual campus career services offices and institutional research offices, and Indiana University Institutional Analytics.

The survey focuses on the outcome of IU graduates who were conferred an undergraduate degree during the 2021-2022 academic year. Data collected from primary and secondary sources, including student questionnaires, departmental reports, and social media profiles were used to assemble the outcome profile.

In all, data from 78.7 percent of IU Southeast graduates was collected and analyzed.

Of these students, 98 percent were either employed (89.6%), enrolled in an educational program such as graduate school (8.2%), or serving in the military (0.2%). The survey identified less than two percent of graduates who were still seeking employment (1.7%).

Of the nearly 90 percent who had accepted offers of employment, nearly 96 percent were working full-time with an average salary of $48,184, an increase of 9.8 percent from the class of 2020-21. Ninety-five percent of those employed reported working in Indiana or Kentucky.

Moreover, nearly 97 percent of working graduates indicated their employment was in a career related to their field of study. Top employers include Norton Healthcare, Greater Clark County School District, UPS, Baptist Health, Humana, and Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS).

“Our students receive a quality education that positions them for success. The demonstrated results of our recent graduates finding top-paying careers, in their field of study, while supporting the economy of our region is reflective of the applied learning and mentorship afforded to students who attend IU Southeast,” said Dr. Debbie Ford, chancellor of Indiana University Southeast. “IU Southeast will continue to support the local businesses and not-for-profit community of our region by continuing our efforts to prepare and develop future employees close to home.”

Fifty-one percent of the IU Southeast class of 2021-22 graduated with no student loan debt. The average student loan obligation among 2021-22 graduates who borrowed money was $19,824. The number of students graduating with student loan debt has decreased by 26 percent in the past five years from 64 percent to 49 percent.