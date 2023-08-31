IU Southeast reports increases in graduate and undergraduate student enrollment

Indiana University Southeast reported an increase of nearly seven percent in first-year undergraduate students and a nearly five percent increase in graduate students enrolled for fall 2023 for a total enrollment of 3,752. This enrollment includes all students seeking degrees or certificates and high school students taking dual credit courses.

“More students are becoming aware of the holistic, career-focused, student experience at Indiana University Southeast,” said Dr. Debbie Ford, chancellor of IU Southeast. “We are attracting and retaining more students and as our students graduate, 97 percent are employed, or pursuing graduate school within their first year. Of those employed, more than 8 out of 10 are working within their area of study in careers within the local region. It’s a success story spreading throughout the region and changing lives.”

IU Southeast, a regional campus of Indiana University, offers more than 200 undergraduate and graduate degrees, concentrations, and certificates, close to home and the region’s most affordable four-year degree. Students enrolled this fall represent 66 Indiana counties, 30 states, and 30 countries of origin. Most students come from a 36-mile radius of the campus. Students from eight Kentucky counties receive in-state tuition and comprise nearly 20 percent of total enrollment.

“The achievement of surpassing our anticipated enrollment speaks to the hard work and dedication of all employees of Indiana University Southeast,” said Ford. “We have worked hard in reshaping our curriculum to add more hands-on learning opportunities in every discipline; working with industry professionals to better develop skills they need in their industry, so our students land their dream job as soon as they complete their studies. The results we see from our graduates are translating to higher interest for incoming classes.”

Overall, 29 percent of enrolled students are first-generation students, more than 18 percent are students of color and 46 percent are ages 22 or older.

In total, IU Southeast welcomed 882 new undergraduate students to campus this fall. Of those students, 237 were transfers from other universities. The university saw nearly a 20 percent increase in non-traditional-aged students, 25 and older, in the incoming undergraduate class. This year’s incoming freshman class had an average high school GPA of 3.36.

In all, 87,628 degree-seeking students are enrolled at IU campuses across the state. When including non-degree-seeking students, which encompasses those in high school taking dual-credit courses, IU now serves 90,144 students across Indiana — more than any other university in the state. The figure includes enrollment at the IU-administered campuses: IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU East, IU Fort Wayne, IU Columbus, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend, and IU Southeast.

“Across our campuses and through our online programs, we’ve welcomed an incredible new class of students that is among the most diverse in IU history,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “They join peers who are highly accomplished, intellectually curious, and deeply supportive of one another. As a new year begins, our focus centers on providing an unmatched student experience that equips all of our students for lifelong success in the classroom, in their careers, and in communities across our state and nation.”

IU Bloomington set a new enrollment record for the third year in a row, with 47,527 students enrolled overall. Other campuses with enrollment increases this year include IU Kokomo, IU South Bend, and IU Southeast.

IU’s official fall census day for this academic school year was Aug. 28, 2023.