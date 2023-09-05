Former Ogle Center Manager Kyle Ridout Passes Away

Former Director of the Paul W Ogle Cultural and Community Center, Kyle Ridout, relaxes in Stem Performance Hall seating.

New Albany, Ind. – It is with great sadness that we announce that Kyle Ridout, former longtime Manager of the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center at Indiana University Southeast, has died at the age of 66.



Ridout was a native of California, and a 1985 graduate of Indiana University School of Music in Bloomington where he studied voice with Martha Lipton and Vera Scammon. He spent 17 years managing the Ogle Center, which presents world-class performances for the people of Southern Indiana and the Louisville metro area. He previously served as the Executive Director of Nashville Opera and Company Manager of Kentucky Opera.



Throughout his career Ridout served on numerous boards, including those of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and the Louisville Ballet, and volunteered with his soup kitchen team and with various arts and community organizations. He previously served as a member of the Region 12 Regional Advisory Council for the Indiana Arts Commission, Convener of the Indiana Presenters Network, and was a member of the International Association of Venue Managers.



A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in New Albany. More details on Kyle Ridout’s life and his arrangements can be found on the funeral home website.