Sanders Speaker Series to feature pro basketball player and NBA executive, Dan Issel

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Dan Issel a former college and professional basketball player, coach, NBA executive, and business leader, will discuss his experience as a player, NBA executive, and efforts to bring an NBA team to Louisville at the annual Sanders Speaker Series at Indiana University Southeast.

Issel will be the keynote speaker at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, in the Stem Concert Hall located in the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center at IU Southeast.

With 2,138 points, Issel is the University of Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer. As a senior, he averaged 33.9 points a game and 36 points a game in the NCAA Tournament. Issel led UK to three SEC Conference Titles and set 23 school records as a three-year starter for the Wildcats.

In 1975, he led the Kentucky Colonels to an ABA championship. He’s also the second-leading scorer for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.

Issel’s jersey is retired at the University of Kentucky as well as with the Denver Nuggets. He’s been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the College Basketball Hall of Fame, the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

With his passion for bringing an NBA team to Louisville, Issel is also president of the Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group, better known as NBA2LOU, whose mission is to ensure the Louisville metropolitan region is fully prepared should the opportunity arise to add an NBA team.

The Sanders Speaker Series is named after Judge Carlton and Sue Sanders, whose generous donation established the Sanders Speaker Series Endowment in 2008. The couple’s goal for the series is to bring high-profile speakers to the University to speak to the community about business and the economy.

This is a free event, but seating is limited. RSVP for the event online by Oct. 2, 2023.