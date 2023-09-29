IU Southeast student chapter receives merit award from SHRM

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) awarded a 2022-2023 Superior Merit Award designation to the Indiana University Southeast SHRM student chapter for providing outstanding growth and development opportunities to its student members.

The SHRM Student Chapter Merit Award program encourages the development of more effective student chapters and distinguishes outstanding activities and projects. Chapters are recognized based on operations, chapter programming and professional development of members, support of the human resource profession, and SHRM engagement.

“SHRM student chapter members embody the upcoming cohort of HR trailblazers, and it’s vital to highlight their achievements.” Said Michael P. Aitken, SHRM Chief Membership Officer. “The dedication displayed by IU Southeast SHRM underscores that the future of the profession is in good hands. I commend their achievements and their adeptness in cultivating inventive initiatives, growth, and enthusiasm for HR, especially as we steer through evolving work landscapes.”

SHRM student chapters can earn an award based on the number of activities they complete during the merit award cycle, the most recent one of which lasted from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

Students and faculty for IU Southeast SHRM visit Amatrol

“We are so proud of the work our human resources students do to promote the HR profession and support the community while learning more about the field,” said Dr. Alysa Lambert, professor of human resource management at IU Southeast. “The award is the recognition of their hard work!”

In 2022-2023, the student HR chapter organized the IU Southeast HR Breakfast Series, bringing professionals and students together for a series of eight events over the course of the year. They also did a visit to tour Amatrol in Jeffersonville, IN meeting with HR professionals and learning about the company. The student chapter members volunteered, as their service project, at the Junior Achievement Inspire event supporting area middle school students. Anyone interested in learning more about IU Southeast SHRM or attending the breakfast series events can contact the chapter by emailing shrmiusoutheast@gmail.com.