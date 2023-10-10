Joe Glover appointed IU Southeast Vice Chancellor for University Relations

NEW ALBANY – Joe Glover has been named Vice Chancellor for University Relations at Indiana University Southeast. Glover has held the position of interim vice chancellor of advancement, alumni, and external affairs at Indiana University Southeast since October 2021.

“Joe is driven to succeed by the mission of IU Southeast and his previous leadership roles have prepared him well to serve as the Vice Chancellor for University Relations,” said Dr. Debbie Ford, Chancellor of IU Southeast. “As a visionary leader, he will expand the reach of IU Southeast, connect with a purpose to all areas of our service region, and focus on advancing social mobility for our students and alumni. I am grateful for Joe’s collegial approach and passion for taking his alma mater to new heights.”

Joe Glover

In his role, Glover will oversee alumni engagement, development, corporate relations, special events, corporate and foundation grants, community relations, government relations and economic engagement, business partnerships, and marketing and communications.

Previously, Glover served as Director of Athletics at IU Southeast for 11 years. He was twice recognized as River States Conference Athletic Director of the Year in 2013 and 2018 by his colleagues. In 2013, he was also named one of the “20 Under 40 Best and Brightest” business professionals in Southern Indiana. In 2017, he was named one of the “Top 20 People to Know in Sports Business” by Louisville’s Business First Magazine. Joe began his career working in athletics at the University of Louisville and has also served as the President and Conference Commissioner of the River States Athletic Conference which spans five states.

Glover is an involved member of the Southern Indiana community where he serves on multiple boards and committees. He currently serves on the board of the New Albany Floyd County Education Foundation. He recently concluded his term as President of the Floyd Memorial Foundation and is a past president of the Rotary Club of New Albany. In 2022, Glover was named the One Southern Indiana James W. Robinson Young Professional of the Year. He was recently recognized by Louisville Business First, as a Forty Under 40 recipient.

“I’m humbled and excited to take on this new role to help advance our important work,” said Glover. “We have an excellent and dedicated team of faculty and staff who are committed to fostering excellence, building bridges, and shaping the future of our institution through meaningful connections and collaborations. I want to thank Dr. Ford for this opportunity that will allow me to continue to support our institution’s transformational work in the region. I also want to thank those associated with the Grenadier athletic program, past and present, for their support for over 15 years. While it was a tough decision to leave my role as Director of Athletics, I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I look forward to continuing my support of our student-athletes and coaches in new ways as Vice Chancellor for University Relations.”

Glover graduated with distinction from IU Southeast in 2008 with a BS in Business Marketing. In 2013, he earned his M.B.A. from the IU Southeast School of Business, and in 2022 he earned his Certificate in Fund Raising Management from the Lilly School of Philanthropy at IUPUI in Indianapolis. Early this year Glover earned his Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE) credentials.

Glover and his wife, Melissa, live in Southern Indiana with their daughters, Annabelle (8) and Hadley Jo (4).