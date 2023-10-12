IU Southeast to host Out of Darkness Walk to support ending suicide

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The IU Southeast Mental Health & Wellness Series and Counseling and Psychological Services are sponsoring the (Floyd and Clark County) Out of the Darkness Community Walk to support efforts to end suicide.

Participants pose at the 2022 Out of Darkness Walk at IU Southeast.

The walk will occur at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at McCullough Plaza on the IU Southeast campus. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Those interested can also register at afsp.org/ius.

Participants will gather at the clock tower in the plaza for the 2-mile, non-competitive walk around campus.

Proceeds from the walk will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which launched its Out of the Darkness Campus Walk campaign in 2010. Since then, walks have occurred on college and high school campuses across the country.

A student signs a banner at the 2022 Out of Darkness Walk at IU Southeast

“Unfortunately, suicide rates have begun to rise again post-COVID, and rates among teenagers have more than doubled over the past eight years, partly due to social comparison online,” said Michael Day, director of IU Southeast’s Counseling and Psychological Services. “Talking honestly and openly about suicide is proven to help people feel understood and to decrease the likelihood of someone taking their life.”

There will be free parking on campus. Restrooms and water will be available for participants.