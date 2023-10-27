IU Southeast, New Neighbors Education Center offer session on diversity in the workforce

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The Indiana University Southeast School of Education through its New Neighbors Education Center is offering a workshop on Thursday, November 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. entitled Diversity in the Workforce: Fostering Inclusion. The event is open to people from all sectors of education, business, industry, healthcare and social services.

The seminar features Dr. Monica Lakhwani, a Fulbright-Hays Scholar, a certified National Diversity Council Diversity Professional (NDCCDP), and a trainer for the U.S. Department of State.

The session aims to help participants develop awareness of the need to create a welcoming work environment for all individuals, with a particular focus on inclusivity of culturally and linguistically diverse individuals. The objectives include creating a welcoming work environment, increasing participant knowledge of diversity and inclusion practices.

“Our region is changing demographically, we’re becoming more diverse,” said Dr. Donna Albrecht, Director of Graduate Studies at the IU Southeast School of Education and Director of the New Neighbors Education Center. “As the need for more employees increases, workplaces must find ways to attract and retain individuals from a wide range of backgrounds. This workshop will provide insight and tools to help employers welcome workers from many culturally diverse and linguistically diverse backgrounds and help those employees and businesses thrive.”

For more information on the event contact Donna Albrecht, Director of the New Neighbors Education Center at (812) 941-2594 or at dalbrec@iu.edu. To register, visit the registration link. The cost for the event is $75 and includes a light breakfast. The sessions will be held in room 122 of University Center North on the IU Southeast campus.