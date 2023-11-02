IU Southeast to Host Annual Futurecast: Economic Outlook 2024

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – IU Southeast will host this year’s Indiana Business Outlook Panel on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Esteemed IU faculty panelists, among the leading economic leaders in the state, will share their economic predictions for the upcoming year including global, national, state, city, and agricultural impacts.

This event will take place in the IU Southeast Hoosier Room. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and panel presentations will begin at 9 a.m. Following the presentation, a public question-and-answer session will take place.

The following speakers will sit on the panel in New Albany:

Kyle Anderson , assistant dean for academic programs—Indianapolis, clinical assistant professor of business economics, Kelley School of Business (U.S. and International outlook)

, assistant dean for academic programs—Indianapolis, clinical assistant professor of business economics, Kelley School of Business (U.S. and International outlook) Kristoph Kleiner , associate professor of finance, Kelley School of Business, (financial market outlook)

, associate professor of finance, Kelley School of Business, (financial market outlook) Phil T Powell, executive director – Indiana Business Research Center, clinical associate professor of business economics and public policy, Daniel C. Smith Faculty Fellow Kelley School of Business, (Indiana market outlook)

executive director – Indiana Business Research Center, clinical associate professor of business economics and public policy, Daniel C. Smith Faculty Fellow Kelley School of Business, (Indiana market outlook) Uric Dufrene , executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, Sanders Chair in Business, IU Southeast (regional outlook)

, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, Sanders Chair in Business, IU Southeast (regional outlook) David Eplion, dean, IU Southeast School of Business (moderator)

The tour begins each year in Bloomington, Indiana, at the Kelley School of Business, then travels across the state, sharing its predictions with multiple Indiana communities. Uniquely, in each community, an expert on the regional economy joins the panel, offering attendees the fullest perspective on economic affairs possible.

Tickets to the Indiana Business Outlook Panel cost $25 per person or $175 for a table of eight. Register for this event online by Friday, Nov. 10. For more information, contact Kris Applegate at (812) 941-2242 or kmappleg@iu.edu.