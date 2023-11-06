Ashley McKay appointed IU Southeast Vice Chancellor for Administration & Finance

NEW ALBANY – Ashley McKay has been named Vice Chancellor for Administration & Finance at Indiana University Southeast. McKay has held the position of acting/interim vice chancellor of administration & finance at Indiana University Southeast since October 2022.

“Ashley is a progressive administrator and her previous leadership roles have prepared her well to serve as the Vice Chancellor for Administration & Finance,” said Dr. Debbie Ford, Chancellor of IU Southeast. “Ashley has championed initiatives that have proven beneficial to our students and lead the campus through challenging financial times, helping us to right-size and stabilize our financial situation. She is well respected by her peers locally and throughout the Indiana University system. Ashley will serve her alma mater well, assuring the financial success of our campus in the coming years.”

Ashley McKay

In her role, McKay will oversee accounting services, facility operations, and human resources. She will also maintain financial oversight of all auxiliary units including housing, dining services, bookstore, athletics, and the Paul W Ogle Cultural & Community Center. Additionally, McKay will provide campus support to the IUPD-Southeast, Emergency Management Services, and other offices that report directly to IU University Administration in Bloomington, with staff working on the IU Southeast campus.

Previously, McKay served as Executive Director of Accounting Services at IU Southeast. She began as an accounting intern while she completed her Bachelor of Science in Accounting at the IU Southeast School of Business. She held positions of increasing responsibility in the Accounting Services Department over the past 19 years, while attaining her MBA at IU Southeast and becoming a Certified Public Accountant. During her tenure at IU Southeast, McKay has led many campus initiatives and was recognized in 2012 with the Outstanding Professional Staff Award.

McKay is an adjunct faculty member at the IU Southeast School of Business in accounting and serves as a mentor to IU Southeast students. She also volunteers at her children’s school.

“I am very excited to be starting this new role at IU Southeast and am very appreciative to Chancellor Ford, campus administration, and the entire administration and finance team for this opportunity,” said McKay. “I have never been more optimistic about the future of the IU Southeast campus and am looking forward to helping the campus achieve its strategic goals. One of the most rewarding benefits of working at a higher education institution is to see our students graduate and make a difference in the community. I am very humbled to be able to play even a small part in helping our students have positive educational experiences.”

McKay was named IU Southeast Outstanding Baccalaureate Degree Graduate in Accounting in 2004 and IU Southeast Outstanding master’s degree in business administration Graduate in 2007. She was also the recipient of the 2002 Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship, the highest scholarship awarded locally on the IU Southeast campus. In 2008, she was awarded the Indiana University President’s Alumni Award.

McKay and her husband Brian live in Louisville with their children Owen and Abby.