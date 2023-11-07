International Education Week spurs global learning and exchange

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.)–International Education Week returns with a full slate of immersive activities to spur global awareness, curiosity, and engagement.

Organized by the Office of Study Abroad and Global Awareness (SAGA), this year’s program features new events that are both fun and thought-provoking, alongside favorites such as the IU Southeast International Photography Contest (submit a photo and vote for your People’s Choice favorite).

2023 International Education Week Program

Monday, November 13:

Study Abroad Experience Panel Discussion, noon to 1 p.m., Hoosier Room.

International music videos – Bollywood, noon to 1 p.m., The Commons.

International film lunch – Spanish film, Piggy, 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m., The Language lab KV236.

Tuesday, November 14:

Foreign language calligraphy, noon to 1 p.m., The Hub.

International music videos – Kpop, noon to 1 p.m., The Commons.

International film night – French film, Ada de Yopogon, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., The Language lab KV236.

Wednesday, November 15:

Foreign language calligraphy, noon to 1 p.m., The Hub.

Henna, noon to 1 p.m., The Commons.

International film night – German film, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Language lab KV236.

Thursday, November 16:

Peace Corp., noon to 1 p.m., The Hub.

International music videos, noon to 1 p.m., The Commons.

International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

At IU Southeast, the week’s activities are part of ongoing efforts to promote initiatives that prepare students to successfully be part of a global environment.