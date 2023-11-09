Holiday Kick-Off to Include Trident Lighting Ceremony

New Albany – Hoosier spirit combines with holiday spirit in a unique kick-off celebration on Wednesday, November 15, at Indiana University Southeast.

The campus will usher in the holiday season with a lighting ceremony for a 16-foot IU Trident at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Paul W. Ogle Cultural & Community Center at 4201 Grant Line Road in New Albany.

“We’re very excited to be featuring the first-ever Trident-lighting ceremony on the IU Southeast campus, and to welcome the entire campus community to join us,” said Joe Glover, Vice Chancellor for University Relations. “We look forward to kicking off the holiday season together.”

Glover noted the Trident will travel to several IU campuses statewide, only stopping at IU Southeast until approximately 7 p.m. For those who love to take selfies, it’s a unique opportunity to snap a holiday photo with a backdrop few in the area will be able to enjoy.

The free festivities begin at 5 p.m. with hot cocoa and cookies. During the lighting, video footage will be taken to include in the official holiday video from Indiana University President, Pamela Whitten.

The campus is encouraging all faculty, staff and students to join the festivities.