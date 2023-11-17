Sixty-Six Honored for 1,080 Years of Service

Sixty-six employees of Indiana University Southeast were honored on Friday, November 17, for their length of service to the university. In total, cumulative years of service totaled 1,080 years for the group. Employees were recognized for 10-years, 15-years, 20-years, 25-years, 30-years, and 35-years of service. Those honored included:

10 Years

Steve Bennison Margot Morgan Stephanie Chastain Aaron Morris Timothy Crook Jennifer O’Brien Laura Dunlevy Jennifer Palmer Abbie Dupay Jeffrey Perry Mary Edwardsen Marilyn Preston Elizabeth Gritter Margaret Ridge Timothy Haertel Darren Russell Monica Haynes Andrea Scheu-Worrix Glenda Hott Hang Dat Thich Aycan Kara Stephen Utz Jennifer Lathem Tamara Voigt Yoko Martin Ronald Worley Jill Morgan

15 Years

Omar Attum Margaret Jamner Terri Beard Doug Kerr Rick Bozynski Anton Konychev Mary Bradley Alysa Lambert Seuth Chaleunphonh Todd Manson Danny Clements Kendra Neafus Karen Danka Nick Ray Michael Day Matthew Springer Subhranil De Victor Waingeh Joe Glover Sarah White-Thielmeier Brian Harper

20 Years

Faye Camahalan Robert Vest John Doyle Leigh Viner Carolyn Granda

25 Years

Timothy Ambrose Allison Edmonds Randy Hunt

30 Years

Doug Barney Helen Bohannon Uric Dufrene Peter Galvin Elaine Haub David Rainbolt

35 Years

Monica Burnell-Wise Robin Morgan Sherry Pfeiffer Wesley Rose

Chancellor Debbie Ford emceed the recognition of service program and acknowledged employees who received service recognition during the Covid years of 2020-2022. Additionally, Chancellor Ford announced the creation of funding for employee professional development beginning in 2024, and the re-establishment of an employee engagement committee and Broadening Leadership 2.0 in the coming year.

“I am proud to recommit our university to our employees who make our campus community truly great,” said Ford. “We will continue to provide resources and lift up our faculty and staff through training and increased engagement. When we lift one, we lift all. As a campus, we will continue to grow and develop our employees so we can better serve our students and community.”