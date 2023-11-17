Skip to main content
Sixty-Six Honored for 1,080 Years of Service

Nov 17, 2023

Sixty-six employees of Indiana University Southeast were honored on Friday, November 17, for their length of service to the university. In total, cumulative years of service totaled 1,080 years for the group.  Employees were recognized for 10-years, 15-years, 20-years, 25-years, 30-years, and 35-years of service. Those honored included:

10 Years

Steve Bennison Margot Morgan
Stephanie Chastain Aaron Morris
Timothy Crook Jennifer O’Brien
Laura Dunlevy Jennifer Palmer
Abbie Dupay Jeffrey Perry
Mary Edwardsen Marilyn Preston
Elizabeth Gritter Margaret Ridge
Timothy Haertel Darren Russell
Monica Haynes Andrea Scheu-Worrix
Glenda Hott Hang Dat Thich
Aycan Kara Stephen Utz
Jennifer Lathem Tamara Voigt
Yoko Martin Ronald Worley
Jill Morgan  

15 Years

Omar Attum Margaret Jamner
Terri Beard Doug Kerr
Rick Bozynski Anton Konychev
Mary Bradley Alysa Lambert
Seuth Chaleunphonh  Todd Manson
Danny Clements Kendra Neafus
Karen Danka Nick Ray
Michael Day Matthew Springer
Subhranil De Victor Waingeh
Joe Glover Sarah White-Thielmeier
Brian Harper  

20 Years

Faye Camahalan Robert Vest
John Doyle Leigh Viner
Carolyn Granda  

25 Years

Timothy Ambrose
Allison Edmonds
Randy Hunt

30 Years

Doug Barney
Helen Bohannon
Uric Dufrene
Peter Galvin
Elaine Haub
David Rainbolt

35 Years

Monica Burnell-Wise
Robin Morgan
Sherry Pfeiffer
Wesley Rose

Chancellor Debbie Ford emceed the recognition of service program and acknowledged employees who received service recognition during the Covid years of 2020-2022. Additionally, Chancellor Ford announced the creation of funding for employee professional development beginning in 2024, and the re-establishment of an employee engagement committee and Broadening Leadership 2.0 in the coming year.

“I am proud to recommit our university to our employees who make our campus community truly great,” said Ford. “We will continue to provide resources and lift up our faculty and staff through training and increased engagement. When we lift one, we lift all. As a campus, we will continue to grow and develop our employees so we can better serve our students and community.”

IU Southeast employees honored at the annual Service Recognition Awards.

Author

Nancy Jo Trafton

