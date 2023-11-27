IU Southeast names 2024 Chancellor’s Medallion honorees and scholars

NEW ALBANY, IN – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce two recipients of the 2024 Chancellor’s Medallion.

Dana Huber, Vice President of distribution and public relations at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards, and the Starlight Distillery, and Gary Libs, chairperson of the board for Libs Paving Company, Inc., and president of Asphalt Supply Co. Inc., will be honored April 13, 2024, at the Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner at The Foundry in Jeffersonville.

The Chancellor’s Medallion is the highest honor presented by the chancellor of IU Southeast. It is given to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the university and to the community; have given their talents in the promotion of human welfare and community well-being; and who, through their integrity, sensitivity, and commitment, serve as models for students and alumni of IU Southeast. To date, 59 of these awards have been presented.

Dana Huber

Dana Huber currently holds the position of Vice President, Distribution and Public Relations at Huber’s Orchard, Winery, & Vineyards, and the Starlight Distillery.

Dana Huber

Huber attended Indiana University in Bloomington, IN where she received her bachelor’s degree from the Kelley School of Business. Prior to joining the family business in 2003, Huber worked for Humana, Citicorp, and Kindred Healthcare. Her passion and expertise are with people and project management.

Huber is highly active in her community and currently serves on the following boards:

First Harrison Bank Board of Directors, Southern Indiana Tourism Board Member, Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority Chairperson, Indiana Destination Development Corporation, Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture & WineAmerica.

She is very involved with local tourism efforts and is always finding ways to spread the word about family-owned businesses and agritourism.

Huber’s responsibilities include wine and spirits distribution & outreach, public relations, brand ambassador, and community outreach. She is married to a co-owner and sixth-generation family member, Ted Huber, and has two sons – Christian & Blake.

Gary Libs

Paving the way has always been of interest to Gary Libs…and something he has done throughout his life. Whether it is a family man, businessperson, or community leader, Libs has provided direction and a road to travel. That direction and path are deeply rooted in family and community.

Libs’ ancestors blazed a trail in the Knobs many years ago, with eight generations of members of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Community.

Gary Libs

He serves as Chairperson of the Board of Libs Paving Company, Inc., which he started in 1971. He is also president of Asphalt Supply Company, Inc. Libs currently serves as a member of the WesBanco Bank Advisory Board for Southern Indiana and Kentucky and Director of the WesBanco Bank Board in Wheeling WV.

Previously, Libs has served in the US Army Reserves, Board of Advisors at Indiana University Southeast, Board of Overseers at Bellarmine University, past director and board chairman of Your Community Bank prior to its merger with WesBanco, Board of Overseers of the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana, New Albany-Floyd County School Educational Foundation Board, the capital campaign committee for St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, and Indiana State Auctioneer Commission Board. He served as an Ohio River Greenway Commission member at the request of the Indiana Governor.

Libs graduated from Floyd Central High School, attended the University of Louisville, and is a graduate of the Indiana College of Auctioneering. He and his wife, Sandra Gettelfinger have four children, Jeff Libs, Tricia Huber, Tracy Janson, and Trudy Betourne, and 11 grandchildren.

Eight Scholars Recognized

The Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship recognizes academic excellence, leadership, and perseverance. It is one of the most coveted scholarships available at IU Southeast. Each year, four recipients of junior standing, with a minimum of 60 credit hours, are selected by the Chancellor of IU Southeast to join four senior students receiving the highly sought-after scholarship. The Chancellor’s Medallion award is up to $6,000, based on tuition, and is renewable. Criteria for selection include:

Minimum of 60 credit hours completed by the beginning Fall semester of selection,

Maintaining full-time enrollment of 15 credit hours or more,

Minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0,

Preference is given for financial need, and

Completed application including an essay, extra-curricular activities (civic and non-university volunteer activities), special accomplishments, and letter of recommendation.

The application deadline for next year’s Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship is May 31, 2024.

2023-2024 Senior Chancellor Medallion Scholarship Recipients

Reece Grace

Reece Grace is a senior majoring in criminal justice/criminology with a minor in communications. The Louisville Western High School graduate is a receptionist in the multicultural student center, a student leader for the Reading, Writing, and Peopling Program, an orientation leader, a campus life representative for the Honors Program Student Advisory Board and helps in the Southeats Food Pantry. Off-campus, Grace works at Educational Justice, a non-profit in Louisville.

Keziah Jones

Hailing from Plymouth, Indiana, Keziah Jones is a senior studying nursing at IU Southeast. Jones is a member of the Honors Program and serves as an honors peer mentor. She is currently working as the peer tutor for the School of Nursing and a student leader in the Reading, Writing, and Peopling program for first-year students.

Courtney Kessinger

Courtney Kessinger, a senior from Greenville, Indiana, is studying journalism, media, and strategic communication – multimedia journalism, and working at the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office as a legal intern. Her dream is to attend law school and become a practicing attorney.

Janasia Ricketts

A native of New Albany, Indiana, and graduate of New Albany High School, Janasia Ricketts came to IU Southeast to become an elementary school teacher. She currently teaches at Community Montessori in New Albany for ages 6-9.

2023-2024 Junior Chancellor Medallion Scholarship Recipients

Timothy Jerome Bryant

Timothy Jerome Bryant, a 2011 graduate of Eastern High School, is majoring in accounting at the IU Southeast School of Business. A medically discharged veteran of the US Air Force, Bryant previously worked as a specialist for the Disabled Veteran Outreach Program. After assisting Veterans for several years, he is taking his own advice and pursuing his college career.

Jadrian Morris

Junior, Jadrian Morris of Georgetown, Indiana, is pursuing her degree in Business at IU Southeast. Morris currently works as an intern at Humana, a receptionist in the multicultural student center, as a student tutor, and is currently a Senator in the Student Government Association.

Jenna Rogers

Sellersburg native, Jenna Rogers, is pursuing a degree in marketing and professional sales. This junior is busy in the Honors Program, and Marketing Club, and is looking to get involved in the Economics Club as well as start a women’s Bible study on campus. Rogers keeps active playing intramural volleyball, sand volleyball, and flag football.

Kara Page Wright

History major, Kara Page Wright, of Corydon, Indiana is passionate about her learning and non-academic activities at IU Southeast. Wright works as an aftercare worker at Christian Academy and serves as the lead writing consultant at the IU Southeast Writing Center. Additionally, she is president of the Christian Student Fellowship and chair of the Honors Program Student Advisory Board.

The Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. The Foundry in Jeffersonville, IN. Proceeds from the Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner benefit the Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship program.

For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the IU Southeast Office of Development at 812-941-2464.