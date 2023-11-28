Jim Morris To Be Inducted Into Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Jim Morris, the first athletic director at Indiana University Southeast and men’s basketball coach from 1975-1999, will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Men’s Induction Class of 2024, as announced by the Hall of Fame on Tuesday.



The Class of 2024 will be honored on March 20, 2024.



Morris starred at Jeffersonville High School, where as a senior he was the MVP and his team finished 24-2 (beginning 18-0). The team was ranked No. 1 in the state for most of the season. He earned three letters in basketball, four in baseball, and one in football upon graduation in 1953.



Morris attended Notre Dame in 1953-54 where he played basketball and baseball and was named to the Dean’s List Morris graduated from Bellarmine in 1957 with a bachelors in English, he earned three letters in basketball and three in baseball. He was named All-Conference and was Co-Captain his senior year. He later graduated from Indiana University with a Masters in Education in 1966, and went on to coach high school and college basketball (Oscar Rose Jr College and IU Southeast) earning over 470 wins as a college coach and 310 as a high school coach.



Morris retired in 1999 as the men’s basketball program’s winningest head coach. He held that title until current head coach Wiley Brown set the new record with his 279th win on Feb. 8, 2020.



He was awarded the Chancellor’s Medallion for his service to IU Southeast in 2010 and the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal in 2020. He was also awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, the State of Indiana’s highest honor.



The complete Class of 2024 recipients list is available via the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame website.



