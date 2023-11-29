Jean Abshire named to CFR Education Ambassadors

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) announced a new cohort for the 2023–24 CFR Education Ambassador Program, which brings together teachers and professionals in high school and higher education to promote global civics and global affairs education. Among the new cohort of educators in higher education is Dr. Jean Abshire, Associate Professor of Political Science and International Studies.

The CFR Education Ambassador Program is a nine-month engagement that connects educators across the world with resources, class activities, and a network of like-minded professionals.

The new higher education ambassador program includes eighty-five professors, instructors, and administrators advocating for global affairs education in colleges and universities across thirty states. Participants range from former diplomats and current media commentators to first-year instructors of international affairs.

“I’m so thrilled to have this opportunity to connect with other international affairs specialists so I can learn new ideas, tools, and approaches to help increase global civic literacy in our campus and community,” said Abshire. “We may be in the middle of the country, but our lives are affected daily by things happening elsewhere and I’m honored to have these experiences to help our students gain the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in our integrated world.”

CFR Education aims to make complex foreign policy and international issues accessible for high school and college students through its educational products: World101, Model Diplomacy, and Convene the Council.

Learn more about the ambassador program at the World 101-CFR website.