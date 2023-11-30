IU Southeast to host statewide research conference on December 8

NEW ALBANY, IN – Each year, the Indiana University Undergraduate Research Conference (IUURC) brings together student researchers from across the nine campuses of Indiana University, for a morning of scholarly activities.

Established in 1994 to promote undergraduate research, scholarship, and creativity in partnership with faculty or other mentors in any field of study, this year’s conference will be held at IU Southeast on Friday, December 8. More than 140 participants from across the state will gather to deliver oral or poster presentations. Of those, IU Southeast represents 93 entries to the conference.

“This conference allows students to showcase their academic research, fostering growth in critical thinking skills and providing insights into the practical applications of coursework and academic pursuits,” said Rebecca Carlton, teaching professor and coordinator of introductory courses in Communication Studies at IU Southeast and interim director of research events.

Oral presentations will be held in the University Center North Conference from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Poster presentations will be on display from 10:45 a.m. to noon in the lower level of the conference center. The public is welcome to attend. This is the first time that IU Southeast has hosted the statewide IUURC conference.

The annual statewide conference celebrates and promotes undergraduate research, scholarly and creative achievement, professional development, and lifelong learning. By presenting at the IUURC, student researchers meet the important challenge of communicating the knowledge and insights they have gained in such professional settings as laboratory benches, archaeological digs, libraries, museums, and studios.