Dr. Michelle Williams named new Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

NEW ALBANY, IN – A seasoned academic administrator with experience in academic accreditation, curriculum, and academic program development and oversight, faculty leadership development, and enrollment management will soon be joining senior leadership as Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs (EVCAA) at Indiana University Southeast.

Dr. Michelle Williams will assume the role on Monday, February 26, 2024, as the chief academic officer, responsible for the management, quality, development, coordination, evaluation, and promotion of all academic programs and courses on or off the IU Southeast campus.

The EVCAA oversees all faculty matters and has overall responsibility for periodic review of academic programs and regular assessment of academic achievement, retention, persistence, and institutional effectiveness for program improvement. The EVCAA also serves in the chancellor’s absence as the institution’s senior institutional officer.

Williams currently serves as vice provost of the University of West Florida, a role she has held since 2021, and previously served as an administrative fellow in the provost’s office. Williams has served as an accreditation site reviewer for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) since 2021. As a SACSCOC reviewer, Williams has a deep understanding of accreditation processes, quality enhancement, and institutional effectiveness. She has been a professor at the University of West Florida since 2003, teaching in the topic areas of political institutions, political parties, European politics, immigration, democracy, and research methods. Williams has been a frequent panelist and faculty expert on local, national, and international policy issues.

Dr. Michelle Williams

Williams earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and English from Wake Forest University, Master of Arts in Political Science from Villanova University, and Ph.D. from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Williams join us at Indiana University Southeast, bringing a fresh perspective of higher education to our campus,” said Chancellor Debbie Ford. “Her experience as an accreditation reviewer brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical leadership role and will help IU Southeast maintain and enhance academic excellence, ensuring the highest standards of educational quality. Dr. Williams brings strong faculty credentials, experience in curriculum and faculty development, and a unique communication skillset that aligns perfectly with our commitment to academic excellence, institutional integrity, and collaborative campus culture.”

In her first 100 days, Williams will acquaint herself with the campus community by conducting a listening tour with faculty, staff, and students. She hopes to align the goals of the Office of Academic Affairs to the current priorities, objectives, and goals related to the 2030 IU Strategic Plan.

“From my initial campus visit, it was easy to see the transformative student experiential learning going on at Indiana University Southeast and the commitment of everyone at the institution to its students and their success,” said Williams. “This drew me to the university, and I am excited about the days and months ahead.”

Williams succeeds Dr. Uric Dufrene who held the role of interim EVCAA since July 2022. “I am grateful for the leadership Dr. Uric Dufrene has provided as interim EVCAA, and we are working on a transition plan for him to return to his impactful work as Sanders Chair in the spring 2024 semester,” said Ford. “Join me in welcoming Dr. Williams to IU Southeast and in thanking Dr. Dufrene for his dedicated leadership.”