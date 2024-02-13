946 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2023 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.
For the fall 2023 semester, 273 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 673 students were named to the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.
CHANCELLOR’S LIST
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Stephanie Stonecipher
|Kelowna
|British Columbia
|Kayla Kulhanek
|Downers Grove
|Illinois
|Ryan Grieves
|Ottawa
|Illinois
|Aubrey Lane Baer
|Alexandria
|Indiana
|Nathaniel Scott Childers
|Bedford
|Indiana
|Gracie R Crulo-Rood
|Bedford
|Indiana
|Brianna Bucher
|Bloomfield
|Indiana
|Annmarie Rose Freshour
|Borden
|Indiana
|Marie Katherine Pearson
|Borden
|Indiana
|Garrett C Sheely
|Borden
|Indiana
|Isaiah Steele
|Cambridge City
|Indiana
|Wade Levi Elliott
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Rachel Pagel
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Sahith R Reddy
|Carmel
|Indiana
|Kiki Brown
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Alexis Evans
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Landon M Hall
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Machayla Laine Hawkins
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Lucia Denyse Lopez
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Kaitlyn Nein
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Hannah Rose Olin
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Craig Steven Penick
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Abigail Marie Schnell
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Clara Sellers
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Alex Settles
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Valerie Jo Webb
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Eden Marie Baird
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Sakyia Farris
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Marjony Axtrid Gomez
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Olivia Llyn McCurdy
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Olivia Syring
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Lillie Irene Weber
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Zach T Butler
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Lillian Mackey
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Liberty Nicole Enlow
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Julia Montanez
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Rhiley Paige Pavey
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Christopher Sean Rowan
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Melissa Schoen
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Jillian Alizabeth Wise
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Hallie G Yonkers
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Mason L Napper
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Charlie Robbins
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Andrew Michael Swartz
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Will Mogan
|Derby
|Indiana
|Evan Caswell
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Zachery Cunningham
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Hanna D Mudd
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Caleb Syring
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Morgan Rylee Akins
|English
|Indiana
|Brandi Nicole Morrow
|English
|Indiana
|Heather Wells
|English
|Indiana
|Taylor Ryan Jones
|Evansville
|Indiana
|Ibrahim Usama Abdulrehman
|Fishers
|Indiana
|Aiden Bracken De Witt
|Fishers
|Indiana
|Abby Claire Gavin
|Fishers
|Indiana
|Amber Dalrymple
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Ryan Charles Drury
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Owen Lewis Harmon
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Jessica Lynn Hartman
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Ashtyn R Houglin
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|DJ R Jaehnen
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Kaitlyn L Klain
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Taylor D Lockhart
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Elliott Francis Lonnemann
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Lola G Lynch
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Samuil Manolov
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|William Henry Pierce
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Andrew J Roy
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Caleb W Roy
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Alexa Grace Stewart
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Ruby Marie Walker
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Alexis Burton
|Franklin
|Indiana
|Luke Facer
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Courtney French
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Grace Hale
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Joshua Hotaling
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Allyson Lambert
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Aaron L O’Brien
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Drew Allen Savage
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Alexa D Seiferid
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Kaiden A Sharp
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Luke Spine
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Alyssa Grace Spurlock
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Ellie Boehnlein
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Kendall Rhea Brown
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Scarlett R Hatton
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Addison Elizabeth Kinnett
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Olivia P Mccauley
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Ariel M Roberts
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Logan J Stafford
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Amy R Standiford
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Cole Matthew Walker
|Haubstadt
|Indiana
|Jacob R Dietrich
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Mia Nicole Grace Gilles
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Makinzee Leigh Isley
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Lauren Renee Lovins
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Cassidy R Wright
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Olivia Sue Durcholz
|Huntingburg
|Indiana
|Allison Daves
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Angel Arin Knight
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Pamela Bayer
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jay Vinod Chandiramani
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Andrew J Collins
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Sara Craft
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Kevin Ekart
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Sydney Leach
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Alana Danae Leggins
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Ian Jacob Lodde
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Anthony M Mattingly
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Eve Maupin
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Morgan Taylor Millar
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Lilly Mills
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Cesar Roger Monzalvo
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Logan Paul Muller
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Alyssa DeNae Newcomb
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Gracy A Noel
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jeric Usi Nunez
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Hilton Davis Owen
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Abigail June Perdue
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Michael Quick
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Annie Ruth Rehnberg
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Joanna E Roy
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Christopher James Schneider
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Libby Sobieski
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Lilly Lynn Thom
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Russell Wellbaum
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jacob Troy Ernst
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Billie Ann Padgett
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Erin M. Jenkins
|Leavenworth
|Indiana
|McKenzie Marie Walters
|Lizton
|Indiana
|Joshua Motsinger
|Madison
|Indiana
|Rebecca K Risley
|Marengo
|Indiana
|Emma Renee DeCamp
|Marysville
|Indiana
|Kaden Scott Langford
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Trinity Ann Snider
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Andrew S Wilson
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Karleen R Young
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Eli Abel
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Austin Dentrell Anderson
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Abigail Rain Asher
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Salena Renee Ballinger
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Raven Browning
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Bethany R Buskirk
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Brandon Aaron Carl
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Shelby Dore
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Xondrais Marie Glenn
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Michael Paul Haynes
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Madison Kays
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Emma Jameson Konick
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Megan J Meadows
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Isaac T Minton
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Haleigh Monks
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Mya Kristine Ong
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Rachel D Rhodes
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Conner Douglas Shaw
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Natalie Ray Stewart
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Abigail Swarens
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Megan J Swartz
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ali Willan
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kade J Wohlleb
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Rebekah Young
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Janasia Ricketts
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Hannah M Davis
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Hanna Marie Swanson
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Brad Price
|Noblesville
|Indiana
|Sadie Rosenberger
|Noblesville
|Indiana
|Lucy Ernstes
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Jaden Adams
|Orleans
|Indiana
|Alicia Grace McCart
|Orleans
|Indiana
|Jasmine Marie Dewitt
|Palmyra
|Indiana
|Corey Lucas Funk
|Palmyra
|Indiana
|Amanda Gayle Bowles
|Paoli
|Indiana
|Isaac Christian Cornett-McBride
|Paoli
|Indiana
|Kaden Rose Lewellyn
|Paoli
|Indiana
|Faith Joelee Wilder
|Paoli
|Indiana
|Shae Lee Marie Calfee
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Gavan Houston Doane
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Bianca Mae Garcia
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Devin S Mcdonald
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Reagan JoLynn Naugle
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Gabriel Elisha Robinson
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Carter Williams
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Brent Schnepp
|Pendleton
|Indiana
|Haley Grace Overton
|Ramsey
|Indiana
|Danielle Marie Traphagan
|Ramsey
|Indiana
|Holden Maguire Bowsman
|Salem
|Indiana
|Michaela E Callaway
|Salem
|Indiana
|Allie Elizabeth Elrod
|Salem
|Indiana
|Patience Gumaelius
|Salem
|Indiana
|Aidan James Hacker
|Salem
|Indiana
|Leah Miller
|Salem
|Indiana
|Khloe Mull
|Salem
|Indiana
|Jocelyn N Partin
|Salem
|Indiana
|Jacob H Rose
|Salem
|Indiana
|Serra R Snyder
|Salem
|Indiana
|Karly JoAnn Sweeney
|Salem
|Indiana
|Gabrielle Leafa Thixton
|Salem
|Indiana
|Garrett Keith Wiseman
|Salem
|Indiana
|Halle Jean Boardman
|Scipio
|Indiana
|Xavier Shane Eean Beatrice
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Tim Jerome Bryant
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Brooke A Hackett
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Mallory Beth McGlothlin
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Emily Dianne Noel
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Grant Christopher Petty
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|William Kristopher Applegate
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Julia K Barnes
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Levi Edward Dailey
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Eden R. Goodin
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Taylor N Goodsell
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Brandon Maurer
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Dyson S Miles
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Aidan M Post
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Daisy Evans Priddy
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Dallas Kathryn Roberts
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Jenna N Rogers
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Ben Owen Wei Tompkins
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Avery Nicole Vormbrock
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Brittney Cumpston
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Kara Elizabeth Neyenhaus
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Allie M Thomas
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Hayden McCarty
|Terre Haute
|Indiana
|Samuel Louie Wilkinson
|Terre Haute
|Indiana
|Bryce Michael Franklin
|Versailles
|Indiana
|Bella Sky Shipman
|West Baden Springs
|Indiana
|Eliza Van Tyle
|Bardstown
|Kentucky
|Leah McKinley
|Buckner
|Kentucky
|Zoie Danielle Lind
|Fairdale
|Kentucky
|Kaylee Jeanne Newsom
|Fisherville
|Kentucky
|Ashley Marie Pennington
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Aaliyah Lynn Adams
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ross Edward Allen
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Lillian Shelby Beck
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Joshua Michael Bell
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sarah Billups
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Summer Bliss
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ailene Marie Bonczkowski
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sydney M Brothers
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Alizah Makaya Ceesay-Freeman
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Mackenzie Allen Dial
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Matthew C Fante
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Drew Hatcher
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Brianna Hettinger
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Melina BraeLynn Hunt
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Helen Elizabeth Johnston
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Myles Johnston
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ella Grace Kincaid
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Rhonda M. Lawson
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Amanda Lay
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Claire R Lobb
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sarah McGalliard
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Phillip M Mcgarry
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Luke Ammon Miller
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Madelyn Claire Morales
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jit Aaron Mukerji
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Chet Nath Pathak
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Joshua B Pilkerton
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Meghan Sanjay
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ally Leann Scarbrough
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Katelin V Skirvin
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Nicki Jean Walden
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ben Alan Wilga
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Brian Yuen
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Annabelle Williams
|Pewee Valley
|Kentucky
|Nichole Patterson
|Shelbyville
|Kentucky
|Kaelyn Serenity Moore
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Serenity Campbell
|Taylorsville
|Kentucky
|Kara Hance
|Highland
|Michigan
|Sofia Elyanoff
|Washington
|Pennsylvania
DEAN’S LIST
|NAME
|HOMETOWN
|Steven Timothy Johnson
|Los Angeles
|California
|Jack Ventura
|San Luis Obispo
|California
|Makayla Privalle
|Mokena
|Illinois
|Tobechukwu Chidiebube Rowland
|Owerri
|Imo, Nigeria
|Sean Matthew Eversole
|Austin
|Indiana
|Jordan Joseph Robinson
|Austin
|Indiana
|Kyle Toppe
|Austin
|Indiana
|Sophia Snow
|Avon
|Indiana
|Gavin Edward Robert Blake
|Bedford
|Indiana
|Aaron Miskuf
|Bedford
|Indiana
|Kelsie Renae Jacob
|Birdseye
|Indiana
|Steven Goodman
|Bloomington
|Indiana
|Hailey Kuykendall
|Bloomington
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Ann Moore
|Bloomington
|Indiana
|Alaina Renae Winzeler
|Bloomington
|Indiana
|Keira Elizabeth Arvin
|Borden
|Indiana
|Eric Allen Chew
|Borden
|Indiana
|Elijah Timothy Coomer
|Borden
|Indiana
|Kennedy MaChelle Cozzin
|Borden
|Indiana
|Mary Grace Crick
|Borden
|Indiana
|Karie Dockter
|Borden
|Indiana
|Hank Harris
|Borden
|Indiana
|Connor Holmes
|Borden
|Indiana
|Harmony R Hornback
|Borden
|Indiana
|Courtney Rena Kessinger
|Borden
|Indiana
|Nathen Anthony Magallanes
|Borden
|Indiana
|Kylee Jordan Moore
|Borden
|Indiana
|Joann Newlin
|Borden
|Indiana
|Kaley P Proctor
|Borden
|Indiana
|McKenna Brooklynn Ray
|Borden
|Indiana
|Morgan Renae Judy
|Bristow
|Indiana
|Fiona E Vonderheide
|Bristow
|Indiana
|Coulter J Hamilton
|Brownsburg
|Indiana
|Caitlin Marie Murphy
|Brownsburg
|Indiana
|Jayde Marie Barnard
|Brownstown
|Indiana
|Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier
|Brownstown
|Indiana
|Laney Mae Warren
|Brownstown
|Indiana
|Jared D Huls
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Jonathan Richard Huls
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Wyatt Alan Rainbolt
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Zoe Lynn Wallace
|Campbellsburg
|Indiana
|Jakobe Gabriel Cain
|Cannelton
|Indiana
|Robert Deters
|Chandler
|Indiana
|Emily Lynn Ames
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Summer Grace Cooley
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Hannah Grace Coy
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Max Davidson
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Carly Rae Dennis
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Abbigail Lynn East
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Grahme Bailey Gregory
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Kyleigh P Griffith
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Matt Scott Henning
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Emily Kratz
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Xiaokun Li
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Alex BrenninLee Maher
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Kolby A Mappins
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Alyssa M Miller
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Cody Nunn
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Jacob Michael Riggs
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Natalea Rose Righthouse
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Malachi S Rios
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Brooke Renee Shofner
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Nathan Everett Smith
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Andrew Charles Sprinkle
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Sean Alexander Steward
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Alexis Renee Thompson-Bluehs
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Ricky Tindle
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Natalie J Upchurch
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Trae Williams
|Charlestown
|Indiana
|Amber M Amend
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Natalie Ang
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Jessica Elizabeth Ayers
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Myah Jade Bagshaw
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Olivia Patterson Baird
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Cydney Beamon
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Mark F Berkey
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Justin Der
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Lexeigh Dannielle Flowers
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Vincent Michael Gonzalez
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Mackenzie Lea Green
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Alyssa P Hill
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Elena Hudson
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Lauren Ray Lindquist
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Hunter P Lindsey
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Michelle Nadine Lopez
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Lucia A Martinez-Segundo
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Federico Angel Peralta Campos
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Luis Angel Peralta Campos
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Emily Rae Perez
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Kylie Shae Perez
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Kimiya Sharif
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Mackenzie Lea Spalding
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Jaren Isaiah Starks
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Jadyn Taylor
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Jesika L Torres
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Abby Marie Turner
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Lucy Grace Vaughn
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Sara May Vaughn
|Clarksville
|Indiana
|Haley M Smith
|Cloverdale
|Indiana
|Abigail E Bodart
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Noah L Mensendiek
|Columbus
|Indiana
|Jen Anderson
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Emma Claire Bailey
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Libby Claire Brooks
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Emily Danielle Bruce
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Audrey Marie Cunningham
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Jacob Aaron Deardorff
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Makenzie Renae Emily
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Brianna Rae Fawver
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Jessi L Kramer
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Kawehilani K Leffler
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Matthew Riley Lindsay
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Alyssa Marie Lubliner
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Cody Matthew Miller
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Devyn E Oberholtzer
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Bailey G Orme
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Aaron Austin Pearson
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Addison Paige Sailor
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Lanna Mary Shaffer
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Michelle Leigh Smith
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Nathaniel Patrick Smythe
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Dale Wayne Spencer
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Keaton Spray
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Emily Rebecca Stacy
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Marcie Stewart
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Ava Weber
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Linzie Renee Wernert
|Corydon
|Indiana
|DOUGLAS WILDER
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Frankie Marilyn Wilkerson
|Corydon
|Indiana
|Morgan Elizabeth Friedholdt
|Crandall
|Indiana
|E. Cooper
|Crothersville
|Indiana
|Alyssa Payton Huber
|Crothersville
|Indiana
|Courtney Danielle Mills
|Crothersville
|Indiana
|Alexander Sean Van Coutren
|Crothersville
|Indiana
|Dathana Grace Wilson
|Crothersville
|Indiana
|Layne Huffman
|Dale
|Indiana
|Maeley Davis
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Savana Rhodes
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Kaitlin L Schneider
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Karrah Jean Schneider
|Depauw
|Indiana
|Hannah E Cory
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Luke A Duncan
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Jenna Dawn Haas
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Justin R Harris
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Piper A Mathis
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Erin Brooke Milliner
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Alyssa Beth Pumphrey
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Kendall Dawn Radabaugh
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Madalyn E Summers
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Isabella Thompson
|Elizabeth
|Indiana
|Raeanna Marie Fulton
|English
|Indiana
|Hope Schwartz
|English
|Indiana
|Cally Jo Sturgeon
|English
|Indiana
|Dylan C Mapp
|Evansville
|Indiana
|Maci J Warner
|Evansville
|Indiana
|Grant Ables
|Fishers
|Indiana
|Kylie E Beaty
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Bailey Madison Beck
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Joshua C Breeden
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Haven D Enlow
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Brock Familton
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Jessica Lea Hartlage
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Braeden Gabriel Headrick
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Cassidy J Hubbs
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Kevin Michael Keck
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Sarah I Lundy
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Bailey Michelle McLean
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Roxie Eloise Miller
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Reagan Alexandra Mock
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Kaydence R Smith
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Kalynn Brooke Striegel
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Drew Thornton
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Ethan Thornton
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Gavin A Vogt
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Madison R Wathen
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Eric Andrew Whitehouse
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Meg Cathrine Wike
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Kristin Elizabeth Winchell
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Abby Hope Witt
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Olivia B Young
|Floyds Knobs
|Indiana
|Ana Fuentes
|Fort Wayne
|Indiana
|Emilee E Organ
|Freelandville
|Indiana
|Macy Taylor Hall
|French Lick
|Indiana
|Cassie Bolton
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Avery Michelle Brewer
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|John C Brown
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Mikayla Marie Cline
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Dylan Matthew Eversman
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Zachary Tyler Facer
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Emma K Gauntt
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|David George
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Reagan E Harvey
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Brooklyn Hunley
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Gabe S Kantz
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Zachary Leffler
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Kendall G Little
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Audrey F Munford
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Lavin Faith Osborne
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Trennt L Overstreet
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Emily Robison
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Grant W Saylor
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Jadon T Stoner
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Taryn Layne Weddle
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Samuel Isaac Weiser
|Georgetown
|Indiana
|Todd Mahoney
|Greenfield
|Indiana
|Emily Rose Kinker
|Greensburg
|Indiana
|Emma Nichole Behrman
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Will Patrick Canning
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Logan M Carter
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Alexis D Davenport
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Brooke Erin Eplion
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Kayla Nicole Hess
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Luke J Mccauley
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Brittany Miller
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Casey N Roberts
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Jade Renae Schenck
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Preston Alexander Scott
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Brianna N Waggoner
|Greenville
|Indiana
|Kaitlyn Renee Leister
|Greenwood
|Indiana
|Alan Miguel Zaragoza
|Greenwood
|Indiana
|Morgan Taylor Huttsell
|Hanover
|Indiana
|Kylie M Shields
|Hanover
|Indiana
|Kristie Stucker
|Hanover
|Indiana
|Kelsie S Bader
|Hardinsburg
|Indiana
|Zerach Matthias Coats
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Clayton Wayne Hardesty
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Tyler Jayden Kelly
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Tiffany Rae Ann Leister
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Rebecca Reed
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Dylan M Thomas
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Erika L Vaughn
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Patrick Joseph Williams
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Sarah Mae Wilson
|Henryville
|Indiana
|Kaylyn Grace Peters
|Huntingburg
|Indiana
|Corinne E Hiers
|Huntington
|Indiana
|Adekemi Adenike Ariyo
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Mason Bogie
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Richard Paul Lang
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Gary Potts
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Anna Catherine Welborn
|Indianapolis
|Indiana
|Nicholas Day
|Jasper
|Indiana
|Dakota Lee Roach
|Jasper
|Indiana
|Sarah Braquel Jean Smith
|Jasper
|Indiana
|Stella C Adams
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Benjamin Joseph Allman
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Mariana Angeles Martinez
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Corey N Arnold
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Destiny Makaila Baird
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Christopher Andrew Ballew
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Bryson J Barnicott
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Camille Natalia Bayer
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Brittany Renae Bennett
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jacob P Bifone
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Dylan Jacob Boggs
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Kylie Jane Bruce
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Aubrey Lynn Burton
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Dakota Busby
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Lilly Kathryn Carkuff
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Henry Warren Cassidy
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Tierra K. Combs
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jesse M Crull
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Haley M Deppert
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|William Tyler Frantz
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Savannah Gaither
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Daniel Kai-Rose Hall
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Corey M Higdon
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Laurel Hodgson
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Bayley Renee Hornback
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Israr Khaja Hussain
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Tabby E Jackson
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|CJ Johnston
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Fabrice Kadima
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Ruth Colpers Kalonji
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Marin Noele Kernen
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Teresa Antoinette Kitchens
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Rocio Lozada-Smith
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jayda Marble
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Alyssa M Meador
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Katie Elizabeth Monroe
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Alayna Naomi Needy
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Faith Oukrop
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Mason David Page
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Eugene J Pirozek
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jessica Ponce Cruz
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Stephen D Prather
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Nevaeh Pearl Ridenour
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jonathan Caleb Roberts
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Roig-Martinez
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Baylee Ann Rudolph
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jessica Alanna Sagebiel
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Blake Schremp
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Jimmy Vo
|Jeffersonville
|Indiana
|Kara Elizabeth Saling
|Lafayette
|Indiana
|Matthew H Geer
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Sage Katherine Grinar
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Samuel Lee Johnathan Haney
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Jaymee Katherine Jansa
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Brenna M Miller
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Manuel Isaiah Morris
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Jackson H Parr
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Mackenzie Pavey
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Nathan Louis Popp
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Hailee Mariah Reynolds
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Emily Smith
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Jacob C Willoughby
|Lanesville
|Indiana
|Laken Dawn Hollen
|Leavenworth
|Indiana
|Noah Wayne Talley
|Leavenworth
|Indiana
|Anastasia J McDaniel
|Lexington
|Indiana
|Brooklyn Stidham
|Lexington
|Indiana
|Brooklyn N Watts
|Lexington
|Indiana
|Emma L Davis
|Loogootee
|Indiana
|Anneliese R Crumley
|Madison
|Indiana
|Jaymason Curry
|Madison
|Indiana
|Bambi Shipman
|Madison
|Indiana
|Kyla G Tipton
|Madison
|Indiana
|Austin Biederman Bradley
|Marengo
|Indiana
|Abby Young
|Martinsville
|Indiana
|Baylee Mae Fish
|Medora
|Indiana
|Savanna Rachelle Wineinger
|Medora
|Indiana
|Abigail Louise ElFarrah
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Marshall P Fields
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Julianne Gail Gibbs
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Erica A Graeter
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Hunter T Knox
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Stacey Murphy
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Matthew Osterhoudt
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Elizabeth M Ross
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Hailey Stricker
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Anna Tomes
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Zachary Carter Zimmerman
|Memphis
|Indiana
|Nick Fow
|Milltown
|Indiana
|Shelby Smith
|Milltown
|Indiana
|Rachel Montes
|Moores Hill
|Indiana
|Bailey Alexander Rene
|Mooresville
|Indiana
|Alexis Ann Franks
|Muncie
|Indiana
|Shelbie Malynn Baird
|Nabb
|Indiana
|Emma G Galloway
|Nabb
|Indiana
|Elisa Abundis Vazquez
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Chloe Layne Brown
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Tanner Scott Burch
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ryan Lee Cain
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Brianna Hope Caswell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Gavin Caswell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Lilly Elise Chapman
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ian M Condra
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Owen Cornell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Maddy Lucille Davidson
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Makayla N Denton
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Aidan Charlie Dethy
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Victoria C Doty
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Nate Collin Edwards
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Makayla Lynn Eskridge
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Aija Estes
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kristopher Andrew Freeberg
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kelly A Gerka
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Zach Andrew Gutermuth
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Paige A Hall
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Carson Happel
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kaitlyn Harl
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Addison N Harvey
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Mary Katelyn Howell
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ryan Caleb Hurst
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Aliviah Ann Jenkins
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kamryn Monet Jermont
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Courtney Marie Kime
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Dylan Kost
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kameron Anthony Krininger
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Max Lewis
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Rian MarQuand
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Doran Timothy Martin
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Cristobal Martinez
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Alena Nicole McMillan
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jillian Morgan Mifflin
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Zander Morris
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Peyton Christopher Morton
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Zachary Nelson
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Lucas Michael Noel
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Loran Kay Palmer
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Sierra Pruneski
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Payten Elizabeth Pyrdum
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jaxon Alexander Reas
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Jake Michael Rodski
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Savannah Ross
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Tyler Joseph Schaefer
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Brooklyn Isabelle Schotter
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Stephanie Ann Schroeder
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Christian Vernon Scott
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Hannah Taylor Scott
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Ally Sharp
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Kendra Elyse Smith
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Drew Stout
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Isabella Rose Stumler
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Noah Grant Summers
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Grace E Swarens
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Dawson R Swift
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Peter Lynn Tackett
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Taylor Nicole Treat
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Misty Diana Vermillion
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Bailey M Warner
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Alexander Scott Wichterman
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Nathan M Wood
|New Albany
|Indiana
|Alexis Blessinger
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Lance Faith
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Bradin L Howell
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Chelsea Renee Schuley
|New Salisbury
|Indiana
|Justin C Brewer
|Norman
|Indiana
|Dalton James Burge
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Heather Dawn Holzem
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Savannah Rushing
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Brantley White
|North Vernon
|Indiana
|Alivia Hopper
|Orleans
|Indiana
|Emily G Qualkenbush
|Orleans
|Indiana
|Erica Dawn Workman
|Orleans
|Indiana
|Madelynne Root
|Osceola
|Indiana
|Gizzy Rose Barger
|Otisco
|Indiana
|Micah B Kaelin
|Otisco
|Indiana
|Kristi Lynn Napier
|Otisco
|Indiana
|Scott Andrew Ulrich
|Otisco
|Indiana
|Breana Taylor
|Palmyra
|Indiana
|Wyatt Austin Blankenship
|Paoli
|Indiana
|Jarred Tyler Blake
|Paris Crossing
|Indiana
|Mary Ann Johnson
|Paris Crossing
|Indiana
|Patty Johnson
|Paris Crossing
|Indiana
|Graycie Elizabeth Branaman
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Delaney Jade Bricker
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Elliott Byron Brown
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Gracie Hurst
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Caleb R Jones
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Cassandra Lee Saylor
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Olivia P Sowder
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Shane M Terrell
|Pekin
|Indiana
|Ashley Marshall
|Plainfield
|Indiana
|Keziah Noelle Jones
|Plymouth
|Indiana
|Haylee G Allen
|Ramsey
|Indiana
|Bryce R Delaney
|Ramsey
|Indiana
|Gavin Jacob Knust
|Saint Anthony
|Indiana
|Abby Lynn Van Hoosier
|Saint Anthony
|Indiana
|Joey Beyster
|Salem
|Indiana
|Mercedes Branaman
|Salem
|Indiana
|Johnathan Thomas Brennan
|Salem
|Indiana
|Brooklyn Michele Brown
|Salem
|Indiana
|Eva E Bundy
|Salem
|Indiana
|Steven Scott Burrell
|Salem
|Indiana
|Kayla Anne Cauble
|Salem
|Indiana
|Natalie Dean
|Salem
|Indiana
|Eli Guthrie
|Salem
|Indiana
|Ivy Rheana Harris
|Salem
|Indiana
|Bryan Johnson
|Salem
|Indiana
|Mazie Kay Lyles
|Salem
|Indiana
|Joseph Paul McKinley
|Salem
|Indiana
|Triston Miller
|Salem
|Indiana
|Sherene Dawn Sanders
|Salem
|Indiana
|Darcy Stout
|Salem
|Indiana
|Addyson Shawn Sullivan
|Salem
|Indiana
|Hailey Naomi Timberlake
|Salem
|Indiana
|Cassie R Walls
|Salem
|Indiana
|Zachary Thomas Wiseman
|Salem
|Indiana
|Tyler E Zink
|Salem
|Indiana
|Alex J. Hupp
|Scipio
|Indiana
|Shawn Akemon
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Britt McKenna Budell
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Emily Butler
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Jaymee M Dry
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Jameson Bryce Hale
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Dale Morris
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Baylee Jean Riley
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Kaleigh Alyssa Stewart
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|MyKenzi Elizabeth Wells
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Steven Zhang
|Scottsburg
|Indiana
|Reilly Emma Anderson
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Maddie Grace Blanton
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Edward Leon Bobkoskie
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Morgan Ashleigh Bobo
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Kaitlyn Faith Burdine
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Evan Michael Campbell
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Kylie Anne Campbell
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Zoey Alexis Clemmons
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Anna N Coe
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Emily Kate Coval
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Lesly Falcon
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Josiah French
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Ella Claire Gilbert
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Madison N Hamilton
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Logan Hudson
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Jordan Michael Johnson
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Carolyn Marie Kannapel
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Madelynn Grace Keinath
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Gabrielle Rose Kremer
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Kristin Lewter
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Madeline Jo Maher
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Sophia Gabrielle Ann Mains
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Gannon M McClain
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Daniel C Miller
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Chase Matthew Murley
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Garett Russell Nash
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Jackson Kyle Neely
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Jessica Marshall Oltman
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Jennifer Orr
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Emma J Pfeifer
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Matthew Powell
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Heather Brooke Purlee
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Brady A Schuler
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Camryn Brooke Sidebottom
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Lauren Catherine Stapp
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|David Calvin Wade
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Destiny Nicole Watson
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Mataya Watts
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Nicole Williams
|Sellersburg
|Indiana
|Rachel Levon Adkins
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Alisha A Busby
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Kati M Curry
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Tori RaeAnn Gray
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Michael Guinn
|Seymour
|Indiana
|McKenzie R Purkhiser
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Abigail Marie Schmidt
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Allison L Stuckwisch
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Haley Brooke Williams
|Seymour
|Indiana
|Briann Nicole Hager
|Taswell
|Indiana
|Kyra Lynn Beier
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Korynne Banae Embry
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Tray Michael Haaff
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Kammie-Jo Loretta Hayes
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Bailee Jo Johnson
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Caleb Kuric
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Emily Seibert
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Olivia Madison Werner
|Tell City
|Indiana
|Kelsey Ramsey
|Troy
|Indiana
|Suzanne Meredith Maas
|Underwood
|Indiana
|Craig G Peters
|Underwood
|Indiana
|Waylon Cain Bramer
|Vallonia
|Indiana
|Audrey Rose Matheny
|Valparaiso
|Indiana
|Simon E Westmeyer
|Versailles
|Indiana
|Rachel Elizabeth Wood
|Versailles
|Indiana
|Treyton Cole Gray
|Vevay
|Indiana
|Meredith Rose Weiss
|Vincennes
|Indiana
|Logan Brooke Ledgerwood
|Washington
|Indiana
|Madysine J Burton
|West Baden Springs
|Indiana
|Luke Schafer
|Leawood
|Kansas
|Max Sullivan
|Bloomfield
|Kentucky
|Eric Christopher Coats
|Brandenburg
|Kentucky
|Trevor A Goodwin
|Brandenburg
|Kentucky
|Megan Baker
|Buckner
|Kentucky
|Julia G Kehres
|Buckner
|Kentucky
|Maitry Hitesh Dave
|Campbellsville
|Kentucky
|Cameron James Cadima
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Sarah N Cadima
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Stevie Calvert
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Noah Geoffrey Crowe
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Timothy Andrew Day
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Garret Christopher Evans
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Carson Motta
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Madisyn Danielle Vonnahme
|Crestwood
|Kentucky
|Katie Lynn Carrier
|Ekron
|Kentucky
|Erin A Morris
|Eminence
|Kentucky
|Abby Rose Ruzanka
|Eminence
|Kentucky
|Huda Aldayyeni
|Fairdale
|Kentucky
|Megan Evans
|Fairdale
|Kentucky
|Lexi Runion
|Fisherville
|Kentucky
|Cameron C Stevens
|Goshen
|Kentucky
|Noah Michael Anderson
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Nicholas Edward Favorite
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Dean Fraker
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Bella Marie Robinson
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Phillip L Scully
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Wesley A Sonna
|La Grange
|Kentucky
|Julianna Joy Jakubiak
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Shayla Jett
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Calera Grace Waggoner
|LaGrange
|Kentucky
|Elizabeth Alfonso Ortiz
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Emily Marie Ames
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Alyse Monet’ Baker
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Rayven T Banks
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Tonya Marie Basey
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sydney Renee Brangers
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|De’arra L Brooks
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Bri Brown
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Logan G Byrd
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Taylor C Chamberlain
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Emma Rose Cook
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ryan Cook
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Amanda K Cravens
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Tyler Wayne Crecelius
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Alexandria M Daugherty
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kristopher Robbin Daugherty
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Zoe DeBolt
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Russell Colton Duff
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Katie Edlin
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Amber Layla Embry
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Lauren Rose Enderle
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ryan Franke
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Isabelle George
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Brendan L Goodrich
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Reece Jordan Grace
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Madison Lee Hall
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Allison Nicole Hamrick
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Omar A Hassan
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Alexander Lane Hasty
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Lillian P Hellmann
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Keagan B Hoffman
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Serenity Kaelin
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Hope Madelyn Kennedy
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Langdon J Killmeier
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Katayzia King
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Maddie Lanham
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Blade Vann Lazrovitch
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kayla Lewis
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Srey Neth Lim
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Chelsea Kalynn Lintelman
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Anna Elizabeth Littlefield
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Sarah Anne Lorenz
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Juan Sebastian Martinez
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jeffrey Kyle Matheny
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Shaine Elisabeth Michalski
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Anna L Mullen
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Emily Muncy
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ethan J Ohlmann
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Latrice Monique Ohlmann
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Halee Lynn Oliver
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Preston John Penny
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Nathalie Perry
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Haley Nicole Priddy
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kelsea Richmer
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Aaron Michael Roberts
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Savannah Jane Roby
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Biscayne Illian Rosenthal
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Mady Jewell Searcy
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Bryan Silk
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Laurelle Faye Skillman
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ashley Brooke Smith
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Cameron Storms
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Jacob Sweeney
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Trent D Switzer
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Katelyn Ann Templeman
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Miriam Lisseth Valle Mendoza
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Kelia Precious Williams-Ralston
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Makenna Manlyn Wilson
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Ana Karla Yanes Garcia
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Alexander D Yurt
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|James A Zoeller
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Casie Danielle Adams
|Mt Washington
|Kentucky
|Slade Joseph Douthett
|Mt Washington
|Kentucky
|Ethan David Haddaway
|Mt Washington
|Kentucky
|Cameron Isaiah Peterson
|Mt Washington
|Kentucky
|Tatiana Salomon Gonzales
|Pendleton
|Kentucky
|Ethan Connor Houser
|Pewee Valley
|Kentucky
|Ellie Grace Lindeman
|Pewee Valley
|Kentucky
|Anne D Pollio
|Pewee Valley
|Kentucky
|Mariah J Clark
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Newt Herrera
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Hayven R Lantz
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Ava Q Minnery
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Brooke M Ryan
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Victoria Rebecca Solis
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Rory James Stiff
|Prospect
|Kentucky
|Kenzie Tingle
|Shelbyville
|Kentucky
|Bailey Lee Clark
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Alyssa Marie Drury
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Gail Hooper
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Alexander R Hughes
|Shepherdsville
|Kentucky
|Julia McDonald
|Simpsonville
|Kentucky
|Victoria MaryLou Owens
|Simpsonville
|Kentucky
|Blane Hulak
|Taylorsville
|Kentucky
|Alanna Christine Wray
|Taylorsville
|Kentucky
|Peyton Giles Amyx
|Turners Station
|Kentucky
|Abigail Lutz
|Webster
|Kentucky
|Sebastian J Burman
|Bloomfield Hills
|Michigan
|Nelia Alvarez
|Cincinnati
|Ohio
|Sophia Giamo
|Blue Bell
|Pennsylvania
|Willow Josephine King
|Columbia
|Tennessee
|Tiffany Woodson
|Madison Heights
|Virginia