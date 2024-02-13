Skip to main content
946 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

Feb 13, 2024

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2023 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the fall 2023 semester, 273 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 673 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN  
Stephanie   Stonecipher Kelowna British Columbia
Kayla   Kulhanek Downers Grove Illinois
Ryan   Grieves Ottawa Illinois
Aubrey Lane Baer Alexandria Indiana
Nathaniel Scott Childers Bedford Indiana
Gracie R Crulo-Rood Bedford Indiana
Brianna   Bucher Bloomfield Indiana
Annmarie Rose Freshour Borden Indiana
Marie Katherine Pearson Borden Indiana
Garrett C Sheely Borden Indiana
Isaiah   Steele Cambridge City Indiana
Wade Levi Elliott Campbellsburg Indiana
Rachel   Pagel Campbellsburg Indiana
Sahith R Reddy Carmel Indiana
Kiki   Brown Charlestown Indiana
Alexis   Evans Charlestown Indiana
Landon M Hall Charlestown Indiana
Machayla Laine Hawkins Charlestown Indiana
Lucia Denyse Lopez Charlestown Indiana
Kaitlyn   Nein Charlestown Indiana
Hannah Rose Olin Charlestown Indiana
Craig Steven Penick Charlestown Indiana
Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife Charlestown Indiana
Abigail Marie Schnell Charlestown Indiana
Clara   Sellers Charlestown Indiana
Alex   Settles Charlestown Indiana
Valerie Jo Webb Charlestown Indiana
Eden Marie Baird Clarksville Indiana
Sakyia   Farris Clarksville Indiana
Marjony Axtrid Gomez Clarksville Indiana
Olivia Llyn McCurdy Clarksville Indiana
Olivia   Syring Clarksville Indiana
Lillie Irene Weber Clarksville Indiana
Zach T Butler Columbus Indiana
Lillian   Mackey Columbus Indiana
Liberty Nicole Enlow Corydon Indiana
Julia   Montanez Corydon Indiana
Rhiley Paige Pavey Corydon Indiana
Christopher Sean Rowan Corydon Indiana
Melissa   Schoen Corydon Indiana
Jillian Alizabeth Wise Corydon Indiana
Hallie G Yonkers Corydon Indiana
Mason L Napper Depauw Indiana
Charlie   Robbins Depauw Indiana
Andrew Michael Swartz Depauw Indiana
Will   Mogan Derby Indiana
Evan   Caswell Elizabeth Indiana
Zachery   Cunningham Elizabeth Indiana
Hanna D Mudd Elizabeth Indiana
Caleb   Syring Elizabeth Indiana
Morgan Rylee Akins English Indiana
Brandi Nicole Morrow English Indiana
Heather   Wells English Indiana
Taylor Ryan Jones Evansville Indiana
Ibrahim Usama Abdulrehman Fishers Indiana
Aiden Bracken De Witt Fishers Indiana
Abby Claire Gavin Fishers Indiana
Amber   Dalrymple Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ryan Charles Drury Floyds Knobs Indiana
Owen Lewis Harmon Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jessica Lynn Hartman Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ashtyn R Houglin Floyds Knobs Indiana
DJ R Jaehnen Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kaitlyn L Klain Floyds Knobs Indiana
Taylor D Lockhart Floyds Knobs Indiana
Elliott Francis Lonnemann Floyds Knobs Indiana
Lola G Lynch Floyds Knobs Indiana
Samuil   Manolov Floyds Knobs Indiana
William Henry Pierce Floyds Knobs Indiana
Andrew J Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana
Caleb W Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana
Alexa Grace Stewart Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ruby Marie Walker Floyds Knobs Indiana
Alexis   Burton Franklin Indiana
Luke   Facer Georgetown Indiana
Courtney   French Georgetown Indiana
Grace   Hale Georgetown Indiana
Joshua   Hotaling Georgetown Indiana
Allyson   Lambert Georgetown Indiana
Aaron L O’Brien Georgetown Indiana
Drew Allen Savage Georgetown Indiana
Alexa D Seiferid Georgetown Indiana
Kaiden A Sharp Georgetown Indiana
Luke   Spine Georgetown Indiana
Alyssa Grace Spurlock Georgetown Indiana
Ellie   Boehnlein Greenville Indiana
Kendall Rhea Brown Greenville Indiana
Scarlett R Hatton Greenville Indiana
Addison Elizabeth Kinnett Greenville Indiana
Olivia P Mccauley Greenville Indiana
Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee Greenville Indiana
Ariel M Roberts Greenville Indiana
Logan J Stafford Greenville Indiana
Amy R Standiford Greenville Indiana
Cole Matthew Walker Haubstadt Indiana
Jacob R Dietrich Henryville Indiana
Mia Nicole Grace Gilles Henryville Indiana
Makinzee Leigh Isley Henryville Indiana
Lauren Renee Lovins Henryville Indiana
Cassidy R Wright Henryville Indiana
Olivia Sue Durcholz Huntingburg Indiana
Allison   Daves Indianapolis Indiana
Angel Arin Knight Indianapolis Indiana
Pamela   Bayer Jeffersonville Indiana
Jay Vinod Chandiramani Jeffersonville Indiana
Andrew J Collins Jeffersonville Indiana
Sara   Craft Jeffersonville Indiana
Kevin   Ekart Jeffersonville Indiana
Sydney   Leach Jeffersonville Indiana
Alana Danae Leggins Jeffersonville Indiana
Ian Jacob Lodde Jeffersonville Indiana
Anthony M Mattingly Jeffersonville Indiana
Eve   Maupin Jeffersonville Indiana
Morgan Taylor Millar Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly   Mills Jeffersonville Indiana
Cesar Roger Monzalvo Jeffersonville Indiana
Logan Paul Muller Jeffersonville Indiana
Alyssa DeNae Newcomb Jeffersonville Indiana
Gracy A Noel Jeffersonville Indiana
Jeric Usi Nunez Jeffersonville Indiana
Hilton Davis Owen Jeffersonville Indiana
Abigail June Perdue Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael   Quick Jeffersonville Indiana
Annie Ruth Rehnberg Jeffersonville Indiana
Joanna E Roy Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher James Schneider Jeffersonville Indiana
Libby   Sobieski Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Lynn Thom Jeffersonville Indiana
Russell   Wellbaum Jeffersonville Indiana
Jacob Troy Ernst Lanesville Indiana
Billie Ann Padgett Lanesville Indiana
Erin M. Jenkins Leavenworth Indiana
McKenzie Marie Walters Lizton Indiana
Joshua   Motsinger Madison Indiana
Rebecca K Risley Marengo Indiana
Emma Renee DeCamp Marysville Indiana
Kaden Scott Langford Memphis Indiana
Trinity Ann Snider Memphis Indiana
Andrew S Wilson Memphis Indiana
Karleen R Young Memphis Indiana
Eli   Abel New Albany Indiana
Austin Dentrell Anderson New Albany Indiana
Abigail Rain Asher New Albany Indiana
Salena Renee Ballinger New Albany Indiana
Raven   Browning New Albany Indiana
Bethany R Buskirk New Albany Indiana
Brandon Aaron Carl New Albany Indiana
Shelby   Dore New Albany Indiana
Xondrais Marie Glenn New Albany Indiana
Michael Paul Haynes New Albany Indiana
Madison   Kays New Albany Indiana
Emma Jameson Konick New Albany Indiana
Megan J Meadows New Albany Indiana
Isaac T Minton New Albany Indiana
Haleigh   Monks New Albany Indiana
Mya Kristine Ong New Albany Indiana
Rachel D Rhodes New Albany Indiana
Conner Douglas Shaw New Albany Indiana
Natalie Ray Stewart New Albany Indiana
Abigail   Swarens New Albany Indiana
Megan J Swartz New Albany Indiana
Ali   Willan New Albany Indiana
Kade J Wohlleb New Albany Indiana
Rebekah   Young New Albany Indiana
Janasia   Ricketts New Albany Indiana
Hannah M Davis New Salisbury Indiana
Hanna Marie Swanson New Salisbury Indiana
Brad   Price Noblesville Indiana
Sadie   Rosenberger Noblesville Indiana
Lucy   Ernstes North Vernon Indiana
Jaden   Adams Orleans Indiana
Alicia Grace McCart Orleans Indiana
Jasmine Marie Dewitt Palmyra Indiana
Corey Lucas Funk Palmyra Indiana
Amanda Gayle Bowles Paoli Indiana
Isaac Christian Cornett-McBride Paoli Indiana
Kaden Rose Lewellyn Paoli Indiana
Faith Joelee Wilder Paoli Indiana
Shae Lee Marie Calfee Pekin Indiana
Gavan Houston Doane Pekin Indiana
Bianca Mae Garcia Pekin Indiana
Devin S Mcdonald Pekin Indiana
Reagan JoLynn Naugle Pekin Indiana
Gabriel Elisha Robinson Pekin Indiana
Carter   Williams Pekin Indiana
Brent   Schnepp Pendleton Indiana
Haley Grace Overton Ramsey Indiana
Danielle Marie Traphagan Ramsey Indiana
Holden Maguire Bowsman Salem Indiana
Michaela E Callaway Salem Indiana
Allie Elizabeth Elrod Salem Indiana
Patience   Gumaelius Salem Indiana
Aidan James Hacker Salem Indiana
Leah   Miller Salem Indiana
Khloe   Mull Salem Indiana
Jocelyn N Partin Salem Indiana
Jacob H Rose Salem Indiana
Serra R Snyder Salem Indiana
Karly JoAnn Sweeney Salem Indiana
Gabrielle Leafa Thixton Salem Indiana
Garrett Keith Wiseman Salem Indiana
Halle Jean Boardman Scipio Indiana
Xavier Shane Eean Beatrice Scottsburg Indiana
Tim Jerome Bryant Scottsburg Indiana
Brooke A Hackett Scottsburg Indiana
Mallory Beth McGlothlin Scottsburg Indiana
Emily Dianne Noel Scottsburg Indiana
Grant Christopher Petty Scottsburg Indiana
William Kristopher Applegate Sellersburg Indiana
Julia K Barnes Sellersburg Indiana
Levi Edward Dailey Sellersburg Indiana
Eden R. Goodin Sellersburg Indiana
Taylor N Goodsell Sellersburg Indiana
Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller Sellersburg Indiana
Brandon   Maurer Sellersburg Indiana
Dyson S Miles Sellersburg Indiana
Aidan M Post Sellersburg Indiana
Daisy Evans Priddy Sellersburg Indiana
Dallas Kathryn Roberts Sellersburg Indiana
Jenna N Rogers Sellersburg Indiana
Ben Owen Wei Tompkins Sellersburg Indiana
Avery Nicole Vormbrock Sellersburg Indiana
Brittney   Cumpston Tell City Indiana
Kara Elizabeth Neyenhaus Tell City Indiana
Allie M Thomas Tell City Indiana
Hayden   McCarty Terre Haute Indiana
Samuel Louie Wilkinson Terre Haute Indiana
Bryce Michael Franklin Versailles Indiana
Bella Sky Shipman West Baden Springs Indiana
Eliza   Van Tyle Bardstown Kentucky
Leah   McKinley Buckner Kentucky
Zoie Danielle Lind Fairdale Kentucky
Kaylee Jeanne Newsom Fisherville Kentucky
Ashley Marie Pennington LaGrange Kentucky
Aaliyah Lynn Adams Louisville Kentucky
Ross Edward Allen Louisville Kentucky
Lillian Shelby Beck Louisville Kentucky
Joshua Michael Bell Louisville Kentucky
Sarah   Billups Louisville Kentucky
Summer   Bliss Louisville Kentucky
Ailene Marie Bonczkowski Louisville Kentucky
Sydney M Brothers Louisville Kentucky
Alizah Makaya Ceesay-Freeman Louisville Kentucky
Mackenzie Allen Dial Louisville Kentucky
Matthew C Fante Louisville Kentucky
Drew   Hatcher Louisville Kentucky
Brianna   Hettinger Louisville Kentucky
Melina BraeLynn Hunt Louisville Kentucky
Helen Elizabeth Johnston Louisville Kentucky
Myles   Johnston Louisville Kentucky
Ella Grace Kincaid Louisville Kentucky
Rhonda M. Lawson Louisville Kentucky
Amanda   Lay Louisville Kentucky
Claire R Lobb Louisville Kentucky
Sarah   McGalliard Louisville Kentucky
Phillip M Mcgarry Louisville Kentucky
Luke Ammon Miller Louisville Kentucky
Madelyn Claire Morales Louisville Kentucky
Jit Aaron Mukerji Louisville Kentucky
Chet Nath Pathak Louisville Kentucky
Joshua B Pilkerton Louisville Kentucky
Meghan   Sanjay Louisville Kentucky
Ally Leann Scarbrough Louisville Kentucky
Katelin V Skirvin Louisville Kentucky
Nicki Jean Walden Louisville Kentucky
Ben Alan Wilga Louisville Kentucky
Brian   Yuen Louisville Kentucky
Annabelle   Williams Pewee Valley Kentucky
Nichole   Patterson Shelbyville Kentucky
Kaelyn Serenity Moore Shepherdsville Kentucky
Serenity   Campbell Taylorsville Kentucky
Kara   Hance Highland Michigan
Sofia   Elyanoff Washington Pennsylvania

DEAN’S LIST

  NAME HOMETOWN  
Steven Timothy Johnson Los Angeles California
Jack   Ventura San Luis Obispo California
Makayla   Privalle Mokena Illinois
Tobechukwu Chidiebube Rowland Owerri Imo, Nigeria
Sean Matthew Eversole Austin Indiana
Jordan Joseph Robinson Austin Indiana
Kyle   Toppe Austin Indiana
Sophia   Snow Avon Indiana
Gavin Edward Robert Blake Bedford Indiana
Aaron   Miskuf Bedford Indiana
Kelsie Renae Jacob Birdseye Indiana
Steven   Goodman Bloomington Indiana
Hailey   Kuykendall Bloomington Indiana
Elizabeth Ann Moore Bloomington Indiana
Alaina Renae Winzeler Bloomington Indiana
Keira Elizabeth Arvin Borden Indiana
Eric Allen Chew Borden Indiana
Elijah Timothy Coomer Borden Indiana
Kennedy MaChelle Cozzin Borden Indiana
Mary Grace Crick Borden Indiana
Karie   Dockter Borden Indiana
Hank   Harris Borden Indiana
Connor   Holmes Borden Indiana
Harmony R Hornback Borden Indiana
Courtney Rena Kessinger Borden Indiana
Nathen Anthony Magallanes Borden Indiana
Kylee Jordan Moore Borden Indiana
Joann   Newlin Borden Indiana
Kaley P Proctor Borden Indiana
McKenna Brooklynn Ray Borden Indiana
Morgan Renae Judy Bristow Indiana
Fiona E Vonderheide Bristow Indiana
Coulter J Hamilton Brownsburg Indiana
Caitlin Marie Murphy Brownsburg Indiana
Jayde Marie Barnard Brownstown Indiana
Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier Brownstown Indiana
Laney Mae Warren Brownstown Indiana
Jared D Huls Campbellsburg Indiana
Jonathan Richard Huls Campbellsburg Indiana
Wyatt Alan Rainbolt Campbellsburg Indiana
Zoe Lynn Wallace Campbellsburg Indiana
Jakobe Gabriel Cain Cannelton Indiana
Robert   Deters Chandler Indiana
Emily Lynn Ames Charlestown Indiana
Summer Grace Cooley Charlestown Indiana
Hannah Grace Coy Charlestown Indiana
Max   Davidson Charlestown Indiana
Carly Rae Dennis Charlestown Indiana
Abbigail Lynn East Charlestown Indiana
Grahme Bailey Gregory Charlestown Indiana
Kyleigh P Griffith Charlestown Indiana
Matt Scott Henning Charlestown Indiana
Emily   Kratz Charlestown Indiana
Xiaokun   Li Charlestown Indiana
Alex BrenninLee Maher Charlestown Indiana
Kolby A Mappins Charlestown Indiana
Alyssa M Miller Charlestown Indiana
Cody   Nunn Charlestown Indiana
Jacob Michael Riggs Charlestown Indiana
Natalea Rose Righthouse Charlestown Indiana
Malachi S Rios Charlestown Indiana
Brooke Renee Shofner Charlestown Indiana
Nathan Everett Smith Charlestown Indiana
Andrew Charles Sprinkle Charlestown Indiana
Sean Alexander Steward Charlestown Indiana
Alexis Renee Thompson-Bluehs Charlestown Indiana
Ricky   Tindle Charlestown Indiana
Natalie J Upchurch Charlestown Indiana
Trae   Williams Charlestown Indiana
Amber M Amend Clarksville Indiana
Natalie   Ang Clarksville Indiana
Jessica Elizabeth Ayers Clarksville Indiana
Myah Jade Bagshaw Clarksville Indiana
Olivia Patterson Baird Clarksville Indiana
Cydney   Beamon Clarksville Indiana
Mark F Berkey Clarksville Indiana
Justin   Der Clarksville Indiana
Lexeigh Dannielle Flowers Clarksville Indiana
Vincent Michael Gonzalez Clarksville Indiana
Mackenzie Lea Green Clarksville Indiana
Alyssa P Hill Clarksville Indiana
Elena   Hudson Clarksville Indiana
Lauren Ray Lindquist Clarksville Indiana
Hunter P Lindsey Clarksville Indiana
Michelle Nadine Lopez Clarksville Indiana
Lucia A Martinez-Segundo Clarksville Indiana
Federico Angel Peralta Campos Clarksville Indiana
Luis Angel Peralta Campos Clarksville Indiana
Emily Rae Perez Clarksville Indiana
Kylie Shae Perez Clarksville Indiana
Kimiya   Sharif Clarksville Indiana
Mackenzie Lea Spalding Clarksville Indiana
Jaren Isaiah Starks Clarksville Indiana
Jadyn   Taylor Clarksville Indiana
Jesika L Torres Clarksville Indiana
Abby Marie Turner Clarksville Indiana
Lucy Grace Vaughn Clarksville Indiana
Sara May Vaughn Clarksville Indiana
Haley M Smith Cloverdale Indiana
Abigail E Bodart Columbus Indiana
Noah L Mensendiek Columbus Indiana
Jen   Anderson Corydon Indiana
Emma Claire Bailey Corydon Indiana
Libby Claire Brooks Corydon Indiana
Emily Danielle Bruce Corydon Indiana
Audrey Marie Cunningham Corydon Indiana
Jacob Aaron Deardorff Corydon Indiana
Makenzie Renae Emily Corydon Indiana
Brianna Rae Fawver Corydon Indiana
Jessi L Kramer Corydon Indiana
Kawehilani K Leffler Corydon Indiana
Matthew Riley Lindsay Corydon Indiana
Alyssa Marie Lubliner Corydon Indiana
Cody Matthew Miller Corydon Indiana
Devyn E Oberholtzer Corydon Indiana
Bailey G Orme Corydon Indiana
Aaron Austin Pearson Corydon Indiana
Addison Paige Sailor Corydon Indiana
Lanna Mary Shaffer Corydon Indiana
Michelle Leigh Smith Corydon Indiana
Nathaniel Patrick Smythe Corydon Indiana
Dale Wayne Spencer Corydon Indiana
Keaton   Spray Corydon Indiana
Emily Rebecca Stacy Corydon Indiana
Marcie   Stewart Corydon Indiana
Ava   Weber Corydon Indiana
Linzie Renee Wernert Corydon Indiana
DOUGLAS   WILDER Corydon Indiana
Frankie Marilyn Wilkerson Corydon Indiana
Morgan Elizabeth Friedholdt Crandall Indiana
E.   Cooper Crothersville Indiana
Alyssa Payton Huber Crothersville Indiana
Courtney Danielle Mills Crothersville Indiana
Alexander Sean Van Coutren Crothersville Indiana
Dathana Grace Wilson Crothersville Indiana
Layne   Huffman Dale Indiana
Maeley   Davis Depauw Indiana
Savana   Rhodes Depauw Indiana
Kaitlin L Schneider Depauw Indiana
Karrah Jean Schneider Depauw Indiana
Hannah E Cory Elizabeth Indiana
Luke A Duncan Elizabeth Indiana
Jenna Dawn Haas Elizabeth Indiana
Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall Elizabeth Indiana
Justin R Harris Elizabeth Indiana
Piper A Mathis Elizabeth Indiana
Erin Brooke Milliner Elizabeth Indiana
Alyssa Beth Pumphrey Elizabeth Indiana
Kendall Dawn Radabaugh Elizabeth Indiana
Madalyn E Summers Elizabeth Indiana
Isabella   Thompson Elizabeth Indiana
Raeanna Marie Fulton English Indiana
Hope   Schwartz English Indiana
Cally Jo Sturgeon English Indiana
Dylan C Mapp Evansville Indiana
Maci J Warner Evansville Indiana
Grant   Ables Fishers Indiana
Kylie E Beaty Floyds Knobs Indiana
Bailey Madison Beck Floyds Knobs Indiana
Joshua C Breeden Floyds Knobs Indiana
Haven D Enlow Floyds Knobs Indiana
Brock   Familton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jessica Lea Hartlage Floyds Knobs Indiana
Braeden Gabriel Headrick Floyds Knobs Indiana
Cassidy J Hubbs Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kevin Michael Keck Floyds Knobs Indiana
Sarah I Lundy Floyds Knobs Indiana
Bailey Michelle McLean Floyds Knobs Indiana
Roxie Eloise Miller Floyds Knobs Indiana
Reagan Alexandra Mock Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kaydence R Smith Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kalynn Brooke Striegel Floyds Knobs Indiana
Drew   Thornton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ethan   Thornton Floyds Knobs Indiana
Gavin A Vogt Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madison R Wathen Floyds Knobs Indiana
Eric Andrew Whitehouse Floyds Knobs Indiana
Meg Cathrine Wike Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kristin Elizabeth Winchell Floyds Knobs Indiana
Abby Hope Witt Floyds Knobs Indiana
Olivia B Young Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ana   Fuentes Fort Wayne Indiana
Emilee E Organ Freelandville Indiana
Macy Taylor Hall French Lick Indiana
Cassie   Bolton Georgetown Indiana
Avery Michelle Brewer Georgetown Indiana
John C Brown Georgetown Indiana
Mikayla Marie Cline Georgetown Indiana
Dylan Matthew Eversman Georgetown Indiana
Zachary Tyler Facer Georgetown Indiana
Emma K Gauntt Georgetown Indiana
David   George Georgetown Indiana
Reagan E Harvey Georgetown Indiana
Brooklyn   Hunley Georgetown Indiana
Gabe S Kantz Georgetown Indiana
Zachary   Leffler Georgetown Indiana
Kendall G Little Georgetown Indiana
Audrey F Munford Georgetown Indiana
Lavin Faith Osborne Georgetown Indiana
Trennt L Overstreet Georgetown Indiana
Emily   Robison Georgetown Indiana
Grant W Saylor Georgetown Indiana
Jadon T Stoner Georgetown Indiana
Taryn Layne Weddle Georgetown Indiana
Samuel Isaac Weiser Georgetown Indiana
Todd   Mahoney Greenfield Indiana
Emily Rose Kinker Greensburg Indiana
Emma Nichole Behrman Greenville Indiana
Will Patrick Canning Greenville Indiana
Logan M Carter Greenville Indiana
Alexis D Davenport Greenville Indiana
Brooke Erin Eplion Greenville Indiana
Kayla Nicole Hess Greenville Indiana
Luke J Mccauley Greenville Indiana
Brittany   Miller Greenville Indiana
Casey N Roberts Greenville Indiana
Jade Renae Schenck Greenville Indiana
Preston Alexander Scott Greenville Indiana
Brianna N Waggoner Greenville Indiana
Kaitlyn Renee Leister Greenwood Indiana
Alan Miguel Zaragoza Greenwood Indiana
Morgan Taylor Huttsell Hanover Indiana
Kylie M Shields Hanover Indiana
Kristie   Stucker Hanover Indiana
Kelsie S Bader Hardinsburg Indiana
Zerach Matthias Coats Henryville Indiana
Clayton Wayne Hardesty Henryville Indiana
Tyler Jayden Kelly Henryville Indiana
Tiffany Rae Ann Leister Henryville Indiana
Rebecca   Reed Henryville Indiana
Dylan M Thomas Henryville Indiana
Erika L Vaughn Henryville Indiana
Patrick Joseph Williams Henryville Indiana
Sarah Mae Wilson Henryville Indiana
Kaylyn Grace Peters Huntingburg Indiana
Corinne E Hiers Huntington Indiana
Adekemi Adenike Ariyo Indianapolis Indiana
Mason   Bogie Indianapolis Indiana
Richard Paul Lang Indianapolis Indiana
Gary   Potts Indianapolis Indiana
Anna Catherine Welborn Indianapolis Indiana
Nicholas   Day Jasper Indiana
Dakota Lee Roach Jasper Indiana
Sarah Braquel Jean Smith Jasper Indiana
Stella C Adams Jeffersonville Indiana
Benjamin Joseph Allman Jeffersonville Indiana
Mariana   Angeles Martinez Jeffersonville Indiana
Corey N Arnold Jeffersonville Indiana
Destiny Makaila Baird Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher Andrew Ballew Jeffersonville Indiana
Bryson J Barnicott Jeffersonville Indiana
Camille Natalia Bayer Jeffersonville Indiana
Brittany Renae Bennett Jeffersonville Indiana
Jacob P Bifone Jeffersonville Indiana
Dylan Jacob Boggs Jeffersonville Indiana
Kylie Jane Bruce Jeffersonville Indiana
Aubrey Lynn Burton Jeffersonville Indiana
Dakota   Busby Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Kathryn Carkuff Jeffersonville Indiana
Henry Warren Cassidy Jeffersonville Indiana
Tierra K. Combs Jeffersonville Indiana
Jesse M Crull Jeffersonville Indiana
Haley M Deppert Jeffersonville Indiana
William Tyler Frantz Jeffersonville Indiana
Savannah   Gaither Jeffersonville Indiana
Daniel Kai-Rose Hall Jeffersonville Indiana
Corey M Higdon Jeffersonville Indiana
Laurel   Hodgson Jeffersonville Indiana
Bayley Renee Hornback Jeffersonville Indiana
Israr Khaja Hussain Jeffersonville Indiana
Tabby E Jackson Jeffersonville Indiana
CJ   Johnston Jeffersonville Indiana
Fabrice   Kadima Jeffersonville Indiana
Ruth Colpers Kalonji Jeffersonville Indiana
Marin Noele Kernen Jeffersonville Indiana
Teresa Antoinette Kitchens Jeffersonville Indiana
Rocio   Lozada-Smith Jeffersonville Indiana
Jayda   Marble Jeffersonville Indiana
Alyssa M Meador Jeffersonville Indiana
Katie Elizabeth Monroe Jeffersonville Indiana
Alayna Naomi Needy Jeffersonville Indiana
Faith   Oukrop Jeffersonville Indiana
Mason David Page Jeffersonville Indiana
Eugene J Pirozek Jeffersonville Indiana
Jessica   Ponce Cruz Jeffersonville Indiana
Stephen D Prather Jeffersonville Indiana
Nevaeh Pearl Ridenour Jeffersonville Indiana
Jonathan Caleb Roberts Jeffersonville Indiana
Elizabeth   Roig-Martinez Jeffersonville Indiana
Baylee Ann Rudolph Jeffersonville Indiana
Jessica Alanna Sagebiel Jeffersonville Indiana
Blake   Schremp Jeffersonville Indiana
Jimmy   Vo Jeffersonville Indiana
Kara Elizabeth Saling Lafayette Indiana
Matthew H Geer Lanesville Indiana
Sage Katherine Grinar Lanesville Indiana
Samuel Lee Johnathan Haney Lanesville Indiana
Jaymee Katherine Jansa Lanesville Indiana
Brenna M Miller Lanesville Indiana
Manuel Isaiah Morris Lanesville Indiana
Jackson H Parr Lanesville Indiana
Mackenzie   Pavey Lanesville Indiana
Nathan Louis Popp Lanesville Indiana
Hailee Mariah Reynolds Lanesville Indiana
Emily   Smith Lanesville Indiana
Jacob C Willoughby Lanesville Indiana
Laken Dawn Hollen Leavenworth Indiana
Noah Wayne Talley Leavenworth Indiana
Anastasia J McDaniel Lexington Indiana
Brooklyn   Stidham Lexington Indiana
Brooklyn N Watts Lexington Indiana
Emma L Davis Loogootee Indiana
Anneliese R Crumley Madison Indiana
Jaymason   Curry Madison Indiana
Bambi   Shipman Madison Indiana
Kyla G Tipton Madison Indiana
Austin   Biederman Bradley Marengo Indiana
Abby   Young Martinsville Indiana
Baylee Mae Fish Medora Indiana
Savanna Rachelle Wineinger Medora Indiana
Abigail Louise ElFarrah Memphis Indiana
Marshall P Fields Memphis Indiana
Julianne Gail Gibbs Memphis Indiana
Erica A Graeter Memphis Indiana
Hunter T Knox Memphis Indiana
Stacey   Murphy Memphis Indiana
Matthew   Osterhoudt Memphis Indiana
Elizabeth M Ross Memphis Indiana
Hailey   Stricker Memphis Indiana
Anna   Tomes Memphis Indiana
Zachary Carter Zimmerman Memphis Indiana
Nick   Fow Milltown Indiana
Shelby   Smith Milltown Indiana
Rachel   Montes Moores Hill Indiana
Bailey Alexander Rene Mooresville Indiana
Alexis Ann Franks Muncie Indiana
Shelbie Malynn Baird Nabb Indiana
Emma G Galloway Nabb Indiana
Elisa   Abundis Vazquez New Albany Indiana
Chloe Layne Brown New Albany Indiana
Tanner Scott Burch New Albany Indiana
Ryan Lee Cain New Albany Indiana
Brianna Hope Caswell New Albany Indiana
Gavin   Caswell New Albany Indiana
Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin New Albany Indiana
Lilly Elise Chapman New Albany Indiana
Ian M Condra New Albany Indiana
Owen   Cornell New Albany Indiana
Maddy Lucille Davidson New Albany Indiana
Makayla N Denton New Albany Indiana
Aidan Charlie Dethy New Albany Indiana
Victoria C Doty New Albany Indiana
Nate Collin Edwards New Albany Indiana
Makayla Lynn Eskridge New Albany Indiana
Aija   Estes New Albany Indiana
Kristopher Andrew Freeberg New Albany Indiana
Kelly A Gerka New Albany Indiana
Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson New Albany Indiana
Zach Andrew Gutermuth New Albany Indiana
Paige A Hall New Albany Indiana
Carson   Happel New Albany Indiana
Kaitlyn   Harl New Albany Indiana
Addison N Harvey New Albany Indiana
Mary Katelyn Howell New Albany Indiana
Ryan Caleb Hurst New Albany Indiana
Aliviah Ann Jenkins New Albany Indiana
Kamryn Monet Jermont New Albany Indiana
Courtney Marie Kime New Albany Indiana
Dylan   Kost New Albany Indiana
Kameron Anthony Krininger New Albany Indiana
Max   Lewis New Albany Indiana
Rian   MarQuand New Albany Indiana
Doran Timothy Martin New Albany Indiana
Cristobal   Martinez New Albany Indiana
Alena Nicole McMillan New Albany Indiana
Jillian Morgan Mifflin New Albany Indiana
Zander   Morris New Albany Indiana
Peyton Christopher Morton New Albany Indiana
Zachary   Nelson New Albany Indiana
Lucas Michael Noel New Albany Indiana
Loran Kay Palmer New Albany Indiana
Sierra   Pruneski New Albany Indiana
Payten Elizabeth Pyrdum New Albany Indiana
Jaxon Alexander Reas New Albany Indiana
Jake Michael Rodski New Albany Indiana
Savannah   Ross New Albany Indiana
Tyler Joseph Schaefer New Albany Indiana
Brooklyn Isabelle Schotter New Albany Indiana
Stephanie Ann Schroeder New Albany Indiana
Christian Vernon Scott New Albany Indiana
Hannah Taylor Scott New Albany Indiana
Ally   Sharp New Albany Indiana
Kendra Elyse Smith New Albany Indiana
Drew   Stout New Albany Indiana
Isabella Rose Stumler New Albany Indiana
Noah Grant Summers New Albany Indiana
Grace E Swarens New Albany Indiana
Dawson R Swift New Albany Indiana
Peter Lynn Tackett New Albany Indiana
Taylor Nicole Treat New Albany Indiana
Misty Diana Vermillion New Albany Indiana
Bailey M Warner New Albany Indiana
Alexander Scott Wichterman New Albany Indiana
Nathan M Wood New Albany Indiana
Alexis   Blessinger New Salisbury Indiana
Lance   Faith New Salisbury Indiana
Bradin L Howell New Salisbury Indiana
Chelsea Renee Schuley New Salisbury Indiana
Justin C Brewer Norman Indiana
Dalton James Burge North Vernon Indiana
Heather Dawn Holzem North Vernon Indiana
Savannah   Rushing North Vernon Indiana
Brantley   White North Vernon Indiana
Alivia   Hopper Orleans Indiana
Emily G Qualkenbush Orleans Indiana
Erica Dawn Workman Orleans Indiana
Madelynne   Root Osceola Indiana
Gizzy Rose Barger Otisco Indiana
Micah B Kaelin Otisco Indiana
Kristi Lynn Napier Otisco Indiana
Scott Andrew Ulrich Otisco Indiana
Breana   Taylor Palmyra Indiana
Wyatt Austin Blankenship Paoli Indiana
Jarred Tyler Blake Paris Crossing Indiana
Mary Ann Johnson Paris Crossing Indiana
Patty   Johnson Paris Crossing Indiana
Graycie Elizabeth Branaman Pekin Indiana
Delaney Jade Bricker Pekin Indiana
Elliott Byron Brown Pekin Indiana
Gracie   Hurst Pekin Indiana
Caleb R Jones Pekin Indiana
Cassandra Lee Saylor Pekin Indiana
Olivia P Sowder Pekin Indiana
Shane M Terrell Pekin Indiana
Ashley   Marshall Plainfield Indiana
Keziah Noelle Jones Plymouth Indiana
Haylee G Allen Ramsey Indiana
Bryce R Delaney Ramsey Indiana
Gavin Jacob Knust Saint Anthony Indiana
Abby Lynn Van Hoosier Saint Anthony Indiana
Joey   Beyster Salem Indiana
Mercedes   Branaman Salem Indiana
Johnathan Thomas Brennan Salem Indiana
Brooklyn Michele Brown Salem Indiana
Eva E Bundy Salem Indiana
Steven Scott Burrell Salem Indiana
Kayla Anne Cauble Salem Indiana
Natalie   Dean Salem Indiana
Eli   Guthrie Salem Indiana
Ivy Rheana Harris Salem Indiana
Bryan   Johnson Salem Indiana
Mazie Kay Lyles Salem Indiana
Joseph Paul McKinley Salem Indiana
Triston   Miller Salem Indiana
Sherene Dawn Sanders Salem Indiana
Darcy   Stout Salem Indiana
Addyson Shawn Sullivan Salem Indiana
Hailey Naomi Timberlake Salem Indiana
Cassie R Walls Salem Indiana
Zachary Thomas Wiseman Salem Indiana
Tyler E Zink Salem Indiana
Alex J. Hupp Scipio Indiana
Shawn   Akemon Scottsburg Indiana
Britt McKenna Budell Scottsburg Indiana
Emily   Butler Scottsburg Indiana
Jaymee M Dry Scottsburg Indiana
Jameson Bryce Hale Scottsburg Indiana
Dale   Morris Scottsburg Indiana
Baylee Jean Riley Scottsburg Indiana
Kaleigh Alyssa Stewart Scottsburg Indiana
MyKenzi Elizabeth Wells Scottsburg Indiana
Steven   Zhang Scottsburg Indiana
Reilly Emma Anderson Sellersburg Indiana
Maddie Grace Blanton Sellersburg Indiana
Edward Leon Bobkoskie Sellersburg Indiana
Morgan Ashleigh Bobo Sellersburg Indiana
Kaitlyn Faith Burdine Sellersburg Indiana
Evan Michael Campbell Sellersburg Indiana
Kylie Anne Campbell Sellersburg Indiana
Zoey Alexis Clemmons Sellersburg Indiana
Anna N Coe Sellersburg Indiana
Emily Kate Coval Sellersburg Indiana
Lesly   Falcon Sellersburg Indiana
Josiah   French Sellersburg Indiana
Ella Claire Gilbert Sellersburg Indiana
Madison N Hamilton Sellersburg Indiana
Logan   Hudson Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan Michael Johnson Sellersburg Indiana
Carolyn Marie Kannapel Sellersburg Indiana
Madelynn Grace Keinath Sellersburg Indiana
Gabrielle Rose Kremer Sellersburg Indiana
Kristin   Lewter Sellersburg Indiana
Madeline Jo Maher Sellersburg Indiana
Sophia Gabrielle Ann Mains Sellersburg Indiana
Gannon M McClain Sellersburg Indiana
Daniel C Miller Sellersburg Indiana
Chase Matthew Murley Sellersburg Indiana
Garett Russell Nash Sellersburg Indiana
Jackson Kyle Neely Sellersburg Indiana
Jessica Marshall Oltman Sellersburg Indiana
Jennifer   Orr Sellersburg Indiana
Emma J Pfeifer Sellersburg Indiana
Matthew   Powell Sellersburg Indiana
Heather Brooke Purlee Sellersburg Indiana
Brady A Schuler Sellersburg Indiana
Camryn Brooke Sidebottom Sellersburg Indiana
Lauren Catherine Stapp Sellersburg Indiana
David Calvin Wade Sellersburg Indiana
Destiny Nicole Watson Sellersburg Indiana
Mataya   Watts Sellersburg Indiana
Elizabeth Nicole Williams Sellersburg Indiana
Rachel Levon Adkins Seymour Indiana
Alisha A Busby Seymour Indiana
Kati M Curry Seymour Indiana
Tori RaeAnn Gray Seymour Indiana
Michael   Guinn Seymour Indiana
McKenzie R Purkhiser Seymour Indiana
Abigail Marie Schmidt Seymour Indiana
Allison L Stuckwisch Seymour Indiana
Haley Brooke Williams Seymour Indiana
Briann Nicole Hager Taswell Indiana
Kyra Lynn Beier Tell City Indiana
Korynne Banae Embry Tell City Indiana
Tray Michael Haaff Tell City Indiana
Kammie-Jo Loretta Hayes Tell City Indiana
Bailee Jo Johnson Tell City Indiana
Caleb   Kuric Tell City Indiana
Emily   Seibert Tell City Indiana
Olivia Madison Werner Tell City Indiana
Kelsey   Ramsey Troy Indiana
Suzanne Meredith Maas Underwood Indiana
Craig G Peters Underwood Indiana
Waylon Cain Bramer Vallonia Indiana
Audrey Rose Matheny Valparaiso Indiana
Simon E Westmeyer Versailles Indiana
Rachel Elizabeth Wood Versailles Indiana
Treyton Cole Gray Vevay Indiana
Meredith Rose Weiss Vincennes Indiana
Logan Brooke Ledgerwood Washington Indiana
Madysine J Burton West Baden Springs Indiana
Luke   Schafer Leawood Kansas
Max   Sullivan Bloomfield Kentucky
Eric Christopher Coats Brandenburg Kentucky
Trevor A Goodwin Brandenburg Kentucky
Megan   Baker Buckner Kentucky
Julia G Kehres Buckner Kentucky
Maitry Hitesh Dave Campbellsville Kentucky
Cameron James Cadima Crestwood Kentucky
Sarah N Cadima Crestwood Kentucky
Stevie   Calvert Crestwood Kentucky
Noah Geoffrey Crowe Crestwood Kentucky
Timothy Andrew Day Crestwood Kentucky
Garret Christopher Evans Crestwood Kentucky
Carson   Motta Crestwood Kentucky
Madisyn Danielle Vonnahme Crestwood Kentucky
Katie Lynn Carrier Ekron Kentucky
Erin A Morris Eminence Kentucky
Abby Rose Ruzanka Eminence Kentucky
Huda   Aldayyeni Fairdale Kentucky
Megan   Evans Fairdale Kentucky
Lexi   Runion Fisherville Kentucky
Cameron C Stevens Goshen Kentucky
Noah Michael Anderson La Grange Kentucky
Nicholas Edward Favorite La Grange Kentucky
Dean   Fraker La Grange Kentucky
Bella Marie Robinson La Grange Kentucky
Phillip L Scully La Grange Kentucky
Wesley A Sonna La Grange Kentucky
Julianna Joy Jakubiak LaGrange Kentucky
Shayla   Jett LaGrange Kentucky
Calera Grace Waggoner LaGrange Kentucky
Elizabeth   Alfonso Ortiz Louisville Kentucky
Emily Marie Ames Louisville Kentucky
Alyse Monet’ Baker Louisville Kentucky
Rayven T Banks Louisville Kentucky
Tonya Marie Basey Louisville Kentucky
Sydney Renee Brangers Louisville Kentucky
De’arra L Brooks Louisville Kentucky
Bri   Brown Louisville Kentucky
Logan G Byrd Louisville Kentucky
Taylor C Chamberlain Louisville Kentucky
Emma Rose Cook Louisville Kentucky
Ryan   Cook Louisville Kentucky
Amanda K Cravens Louisville Kentucky
Tyler Wayne Crecelius Louisville Kentucky
Alexandria M Daugherty Louisville Kentucky
Kristopher Robbin Daugherty Louisville Kentucky
Zoe   DeBolt Louisville Kentucky
Russell Colton Duff Louisville Kentucky
Katie   Edlin Louisville Kentucky
Amber Layla Embry Louisville Kentucky
Lauren Rose Enderle Louisville Kentucky
Ryan   Franke Louisville Kentucky
Isabelle   George Louisville Kentucky
Brendan L Goodrich Louisville Kentucky
Reece Jordan Grace Louisville Kentucky
Madison Lee Hall Louisville Kentucky
Allison Nicole Hamrick Louisville Kentucky
Omar A Hassan Louisville Kentucky
Alexander Lane Hasty Louisville Kentucky
Lillian P Hellmann Louisville Kentucky
Keagan B Hoffman Louisville Kentucky
Serenity   Kaelin Louisville Kentucky
Hope Madelyn Kennedy Louisville Kentucky
Langdon J Killmeier Louisville Kentucky
Katayzia   King Louisville Kentucky
Maddie   Lanham Louisville Kentucky
Blade Vann Lazrovitch Louisville Kentucky
Kayla   Lewis Louisville Kentucky
Srey Neth Lim Louisville Kentucky
Chelsea Kalynn Lintelman Louisville Kentucky
Anna Elizabeth Littlefield Louisville Kentucky
Sarah Anne Lorenz Louisville Kentucky
Juan Sebastian Martinez Louisville Kentucky
Jeffrey Kyle Matheny Louisville Kentucky
Shaine Elisabeth Michalski Louisville Kentucky
Anna L Mullen Louisville Kentucky
Emily   Muncy Louisville Kentucky
Ethan J Ohlmann Louisville Kentucky
Latrice Monique Ohlmann Louisville Kentucky
Halee Lynn Oliver Louisville Kentucky
Preston John Penny Louisville Kentucky
Nathalie   Perry Louisville Kentucky
Haley Nicole Priddy Louisville Kentucky
Kelsea   Richmer Louisville Kentucky
Aaron Michael Roberts Louisville Kentucky
Savannah Jane Roby Louisville Kentucky
Biscayne Illian Rosenthal Louisville Kentucky
Mady Jewell Searcy Louisville Kentucky
Bryan   Silk Louisville Kentucky
Laurelle Faye Skillman Louisville Kentucky
Ashley Brooke Smith Louisville Kentucky
Cameron   Storms Louisville Kentucky
Jacob   Sweeney Louisville Kentucky
Trent D Switzer Louisville Kentucky
Katelyn Ann Templeman Louisville Kentucky
Miriam Lisseth Valle Mendoza Louisville Kentucky
Kelia Precious Williams-Ralston Louisville Kentucky
Makenna Manlyn Wilson Louisville Kentucky
Ana Karla Yanes Garcia Louisville Kentucky
Alexander D Yurt Louisville Kentucky
James A Zoeller Louisville Kentucky
Casie Danielle Adams Mt Washington Kentucky
Slade Joseph Douthett Mt Washington Kentucky
Ethan David Haddaway Mt Washington Kentucky
Cameron Isaiah Peterson Mt Washington Kentucky
Tatiana   Salomon Gonzales Pendleton Kentucky
Ethan Connor Houser Pewee Valley Kentucky
Ellie Grace Lindeman Pewee Valley Kentucky
Anne D Pollio Pewee Valley Kentucky
Mariah J Clark Prospect Kentucky
Newt   Herrera Prospect Kentucky
Hayven R Lantz Prospect Kentucky
Ava Q Minnery Prospect Kentucky
Brooke M Ryan Prospect Kentucky
Victoria Rebecca Solis Prospect Kentucky
Rory James Stiff Prospect Kentucky
Kenzie   Tingle Shelbyville Kentucky
Bailey Lee Clark Shepherdsville Kentucky
Alyssa Marie Drury Shepherdsville Kentucky
Gail   Hooper Shepherdsville Kentucky
Alexander R Hughes Shepherdsville Kentucky
Julia   McDonald Simpsonville Kentucky
Victoria MaryLou Owens Simpsonville Kentucky
Blane   Hulak Taylorsville Kentucky
Alanna Christine Wray Taylorsville Kentucky
Peyton Giles Amyx Turners Station Kentucky
Abigail   Lutz Webster Kentucky
Sebastian J Burman Bloomfield Hills Michigan
Nelia   Alvarez Cincinnati Ohio
Sophia   Giamo Blue Bell Pennsylvania
Willow Josephine King Columbia Tennessee
Tiffany   Woodson Madison Heights Virginia

