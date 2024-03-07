IU Southeast School of Business holding office hours at Novaparke

IU Southeast Chancellor Debbie Ford speaks with Bill White of the Indiana Members Credit Union and IU Southeast Board of Advisors at the Novaparke Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on July 11, 2023.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The IU Southeast School of Business is holding office hours at Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus to provide resources and assistance to area students and entrepreneurs.

“Our primary objectives in working with Novaparke are to engage entrepreneurs, provide students with access to resources to further their academic and professional endeavors, and encourage the strength and growth of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Dr. Lisa Russell, Associate Professor of Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship.

Russell works with colleagues in the School of Business and external experts to provide a series of programs for community members to learn about the reality of launching business ventures. The School of Business is also involved in hosting the “Next Big Thing” pitch competitions with the local Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC) and is planning to launch additional programming soon.

Floyd County Director of Operations and Planning Don Lopp says the county has been working on the concept of a technology and innovation campus for 16 years and identified IU Southeast early on as a key partner.

“Having the talent of Indiana University Southeast faculty and students involved in the various aspects of Novaparke is exciting,” said Lopp. “The level of expertise in the various fields of study and the energy of the students from Indiana University Southeast will help to not only grow the local economy but provide pathways for positive community growth in the region.”

IU Southeast Chancellor Debbie Ford and other campus leaders attended the ribbon cutting for the innovation and technology campus on July 11, 2023, where it was announced that RedWire Corporation would be the first tenant company.