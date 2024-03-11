IU Southeast to host Graduate Business Information Sessions

New Albany, Ind. – The Indiana University Southeast School of Business is hosting information sessions for students interested in graduate business programs.

The sessions will be via Zoom from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., on Monday, March 18.

The graduate business programs at IU Southeast are among the best in the nation. The Princeton Review recently named IU Southeast a “best” business school in its 2023-2024 annual rankings. Likewise, US News & World Reports lists IU Southeast’s MBA program as one of the “best part-time MBA programs” in the US.

At the information session, students will learn about the many benefits of IU Southeast’s Graduate Business Programs including the Master of Business Administration (MBA), the Master of Science in Strategic Finance (MSSF), or the Master of Science in Management (MSM).

IU Southeast’s classes are affordable and offered in various formats to fit your lifestyle, including the Master of Business Administration (MBA). Now offered as a 30-credit-hour program delivered in convenient 8-week sessions with flexible concentrations that can be added in accounting, human resources management, management, finance, or business data analytics, the MBA Your Way will shorten completion time and allow you to choose concentrations in your field of specialty.

Participants with undergraduate degrees in non-business fields can take the Quick Start Foundations courses that provide the essential business knowledge for success in the MBA or MSSF programs. These classes can be completed online in one semester.

RSVP online at www.ius.edu/grad-business-session or email iusmba@ius.edu. For more information, please call (812) 941-2364.