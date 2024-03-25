IU Southeast School of Education Grant Partnership to hold Summit on Diversifying the Teacher Workforce

by Faye Camahalan, Dean of IU Southeast School of Education

Chancellor Debbie Ford congratulates Diversity In The Workforce (DITW) scholars and their families.

New Albany, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast’s School of Education is hosting the Summit on Diversifying the Teacher Workforce April 12th at 8:15-2 pm, in the University Center Hoosier Room. This is the culminating event of a grant partnership designed to attract and retain a more diverse pool of students to prepare to be teachers who reflect the diversity of the student population they serve. IU Southeast has received over $285,000 in funding for the program intended to attract, prepare, and retain high school students, those with associate degrees, and paraprofessionals to become teachers.

DITW Scholars have enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Education programs as well as the Transition to Teaching program.

The partnership is modeled after the “Grow Your Own” program and seeks to attract future teachers from within local communities. It is intended to help address teacher shortages in this region of Indiana, as well as helping schools and communities strengthen, expand, and diversify the educator pipeline. Partners include the Greater Clark County Schools, New Albany-Floyd County Schools, Silver Creek School Corporation, and Ivy Tech – Sellersburg.

“The recipients of this grant understand the challenges of today’s labor market and know that schools and community partners must work together to find creative methods for recruiting and retaining Indiana’s very best educators,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

Aspiring and current educators are invited to attend the summit, which aims to uplift the perception and perspective of current and future teachers concerning the benefits and opportunities in the teaching profession; to provide strategies for teaching culturally and linguistically diverse (CLD) and underrepresented students and families, and to solidify regional strategies with partners on collective strategies to diversify the teaching force. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.