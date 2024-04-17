Campus Commitment Awards honor student achievement, service

New Albany, Ind. - The Campus Commitment Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates student achievements in and out of the classroom in areas such as community outreach, diversity, innovation, as well as the Outstanding Grenadier Award. New additions this year included the Outstanding Student Organization Award and Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards. We also celebrated students submitting volunteer hours, Sorority and Fraternity Awards, Honors Awards and the South Eats Pantry community awards.
Here are the qualifications for each award and a list of the finalists and winners (winners in bold).
Community Outreach Award
This award honors an individual student or student group making connections and demonstrating support for communities beyond the classroom as an essential skill for any leader in the 21st century. This award recognizes individuals and student groups that participate in community engagement projects that range from local events to global initiatives. Award nominees may participate in community engagement projects that support such social issues as environmental justice, social justice, economic or social equality, community building, teaching and education initiatives, and child advocacy, just to name a few.
**Winner - Alpha Phi – Red Cross Blood Drive
Karen Richie – South Eats Pantry
Tau Kappa Epsilon – St. Jude Research Hospital
Christian Stewart Fellowship – Catalyst Rescue Mission
STAR – Interpersonal Violence Prevention & Education with the Center for Women & Families
GREENadiers – Clothing Swap
Jewish Student Union/Study Buddies – Anti-social mixer
World Changers Club – Toy Drive for the Learning Hub
Diversity & Multiculturalism Award
This award honors an individual student or a student group that exhibits the IU Southeast values of a culture of inclusion and works to maintain a nurturing environment for all students, where diversity and respect for others is held in the highest esteem. The award winner demonstrates a commitment to the advancement of diversity and multiculturalism at IU Southeast through: a creative project and/or research; program participation or development and implementation; awareness and educational enlightenment initiatives; a recruitment or retention initiative for under-represented student populations; and/or a project that positively impacts the curriculum, campus climate, or student population.
**Winner Multicultural Student Center – Diversity Programs and Displays
Black Student Union – Black History Month Celebration
Jewish Student Union – Community and Culture Events
Spectrum – Safe Zone Project
Innovation Award
At IU Southeast, education spans beyond the classroom walls through programs such study abroad, service-learning, and academic research. Holistic learning adds value to the educational experience for our students and through collaboration among faculty and students, innovative initiatives help change the way we function as an institution of higher learning. The Innovation Award is given to a faculty member or student(s) who have worked together on a project that addresses a need of the campus, surrounding community, or beyond.
**Winner - Lisa Book – Crane Project for Suicide Prevention
John Kendall and the Resident Assistants – Fun with Faculty
Outstanding Grenadier Award
The Outstanding Grenadier Award honors outstanding undergraduate students who demonstrate excellence in three categories—academic excellence, campus leadership, and community engagement. These Grenadiers represent everything that makes IU Southeast exceptional. Nominees must have completed 15 credit hours at IU Southeast at time of application. 3 Outstanding Grenadiers will be chosen
**Winner Christopher Ballew, Chemistry
**Winner Alex Settles, Chemistry
**Winner Rose Stamper, Political Science
Alyce Baker, Fine Arts
America Castanda, Education
Luke Facer, Business
Nick Fow, Business
Allie Gillespie, Education
Xondrais Glenn, Psychology
Harmony Hornback, Music
Keziah Jones, Nursing
Ruth Kalonji, Business
Rian MarQuand, Political Science
Alicia McCart, Business
Elizabeth Mittel, Computer Science
Jadrian Morris, Business
Hannah Scott, Business
Christian Scott, General Studies
Isaiah Simonis, Business
Laurelle Skillman, Psychology
Zachary Voils, Communications
Outstanding Student Organization
This award recognizes an organization that has made a significant effort to further its purpose through its contribution to IU Southeast and has demonstrated consistent flexibility, embodies a commitment to leadership development, shows collaboration among groups, and offers programmatic efforts to enhance the quality of campus life. The Outstanding Student Organization is considered a role model for other organizations on our campus.
**Winner World Changers Club
Black Student Union
Christian Student Fellowship
Film Lovers Club
Hiking Club
Outstanding Faculty/Staff Member Award
The Outstanding Faculty/ Staff Member Award honors faculty/staff members who demonstrate support of students’ education, academic success, student involvement and represent everything that makes IU Southeast exceptional.
Faculty- Dr. Melanie Hughes
Staff- Christy Thomas & Shane Thomas
Volunteer Awards
**Winners:
Christopher Ballew
Wade Geis
Abigail Grimm
Amber McHenry
Jenna Rogers
Hannah Sillings
Logan Smith
Jackson Stamper
Lexi Walker
Dana Wright
Student Government Association Awards
SGA Outstanding Student Learner Award – Josie Strange
SGA Faculty Friend of the Student Body Award-Rebekah Dement Ph.D.
SGA Recognition of Staff Service to Students Award- Cari Edwards
Sorority and Fraternity Awards
Senior of the Year - Interfraternity Council – Mack McCutcheon Panhellenic – Jani Henderson
Greek Man/Woman of the Year- Interfraternity Council – Dakota Roach Panhellenic – Taylor Duke
Spirit of Service Awards - Interfraternity Council – Kappa Sigma Panhellenic – Alpha Phi
Chapters of the Year- Interfraternity Council – Tau Kappa Epsilon Panhellenic – Sigma Kappa
Honors Program Awards
Honors Program Service-Learning Award-
**Winners Harmony Hornback & Jened Layman - Navigating Neurodivergence with the Study Buddies
Courtney Kessinger & Christian Scott – LSAT Preparation Workshop
Distinguished Community Partnership to South Eats Pantry Awards
**Winners Karen Richie, LCSW, DSW Counselor and Care Manager Counseling and Psychological Services & Jamy Coulson Office Assistant Senior
**Winners Culbertson Baptist Church & Dare to Care Food Bank