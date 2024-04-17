Campus Commitment Awards honor student achievement, service

New Albany, Ind. - The Campus Commitment Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates student achievements in and out of the classroom in areas such as community outreach, diversity, innovation, as well as the Outstanding Grenadier Award. New additions this year included the Outstanding Student Organization Award and Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards. We also celebrated students submitting volunteer hours, Sorority and Fraternity Awards, Honors Awards and the South Eats Pantry community awards.

Here are the qualifications for each award and a list of the finalists and winners (winners in bold).

Community Outreach Award

This award honors an individual student or student group making connections and demonstrating support for communities beyond the classroom as an essential skill for any leader in the 21st century. This award recognizes individuals and student groups that participate in community engagement projects that range from local events to global initiatives. Award nominees may participate in community engagement projects that support such social issues as environmental justice, social justice, economic or social equality, community building, teaching and education initiatives, and child advocacy, just to name a few.

**Winner - Alpha Phi – Red Cross Blood Drive

Karen Richie – South Eats Pantry

Tau Kappa Epsilon – St. Jude Research Hospital

Christian Stewart Fellowship – Catalyst Rescue Mission

STAR – Interpersonal Violence Prevention & Education with the Center for Women & Families

GREENadiers – Clothing Swap

Jewish Student Union/Study Buddies – Anti-social mixer

World Changers Club – Toy Drive for the Learning Hub

Diversity & Multiculturalism Award

This award honors an individual student or a student group that exhibits the IU Southeast values of a culture of inclusion and works to maintain a nurturing environment for all students, where diversity and respect for others is held in the highest esteem. The award winner demonstrates a commitment to the advancement of diversity and multiculturalism at IU Southeast through: a creative project and/or research; program participation or development and implementation; awareness and educational enlightenment initiatives; a recruitment or retention initiative for under-represented student populations; and/or a project that positively impacts the curriculum, campus climate, or student population.

**Winner Multicultural Student Center – Diversity Programs and Displays

Black Student Union – Black History Month Celebration

Jewish Student Union – Community and Culture Events

Spectrum – Safe Zone Project

Innovation Award

At IU Southeast, education spans beyond the classroom walls through programs such study abroad, service-learning, and academic research. Holistic learning adds value to the educational experience for our students and through collaboration among faculty and students, innovative initiatives help change the way we function as an institution of higher learning. The Innovation Award is given to a faculty member or student(s) who have worked together on a project that addresses a need of the campus, surrounding community, or beyond.

**Winner - Lisa Book – Crane Project for Suicide Prevention

John Kendall and the Resident Assistants – Fun with Faculty

Outstanding Grenadier Award

The Outstanding Grenadier Award honors outstanding undergraduate students who demonstrate excellence in three categories—academic excellence, campus leadership, and community engagement. These Grenadiers represent everything that makes IU Southeast exceptional. Nominees must have completed 15 credit hours at IU Southeast at time of application. 3 Outstanding Grenadiers will be chosen

**Winner Christopher Ballew, Chemistry

**Winner Alex Settles, Chemistry

**Winner Rose Stamper, Political Science

Alyce Baker, Fine Arts

America Castanda, Education

Luke Facer, Business

Nick Fow, Business

Allie Gillespie, Education

Xondrais Glenn, Psychology

Harmony Hornback, Music

Keziah Jones, Nursing

Ruth Kalonji, Business

Rian MarQuand, Political Science

Alicia McCart, Business

Elizabeth Mittel, Computer Science

Jadrian Morris, Business

Hannah Scott, Business

Christian Scott, General Studies

Isaiah Simonis, Business

Laurelle Skillman, Psychology

Zachary Voils, Communications

Outstanding Student Organization

This award recognizes an organization that has made a significant effort to further its purpose through its contribution to IU Southeast and has demonstrated consistent flexibility, embodies a commitment to leadership development, shows collaboration among groups, and offers programmatic efforts to enhance the quality of campus life. The Outstanding Student Organization is considered a role model for other organizations on our campus.

**Winner World Changers Club

Black Student Union

Christian Student Fellowship

Film Lovers Club

Hiking Club

Outstanding Faculty/Staff Member Award

The Outstanding Faculty/ Staff Member Award honors faculty/staff members who demonstrate support of students’ education, academic success, student involvement and represent everything that makes IU Southeast exceptional.

Faculty- Dr. Melanie Hughes

Staff- Christy Thomas & Shane Thomas

Volunteer Awards

**Winners:

Christopher Ballew

Wade Geis

Abigail Grimm

Amber McHenry

Jenna Rogers

Hannah Sillings

Logan Smith

Jackson Stamper

Lexi Walker

Dana Wright

Student Government Association Awards

SGA Outstanding Student Learner Award – Josie Strange

SGA Faculty Friend of the Student Body Award-Rebekah Dement Ph.D.

SGA Recognition of Staff Service to Students Award- Cari Edwards

Sorority and Fraternity Awards

Senior of the Year - Interfraternity Council – Mack McCutcheon Panhellenic – Jani Henderson

Greek Man/Woman of the Year- Interfraternity Council – Dakota Roach Panhellenic – Taylor Duke

Spirit of Service Awards - Interfraternity Council – Kappa Sigma Panhellenic – Alpha Phi

Chapters of the Year- Interfraternity Council – Tau Kappa Epsilon Panhellenic – Sigma Kappa

Honors Program Awards

Honors Program Service-Learning Award-

**Winners Harmony Hornback & Jened Layman - Navigating Neurodivergence with the Study Buddies

Courtney Kessinger & Christian Scott – LSAT Preparation Workshop

Distinguished Community Partnership to South Eats Pantry Awards

**Winners Karen Richie, LCSW, DSW Counselor and Care Manager Counseling and Psychological Services & Jamy Coulson Office Assistant Senior

**Winners Culbertson Baptist Church & Dare to Care Food Bank