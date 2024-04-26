Senior Spotlight - Hannah Scott

Hannah Scott

Hometown: Madison, IN

Major and Minor: Business with a double concentration in human resource management and general management with a minor in communication

During your time at IUS, what activities and student organizations were you involved? Resident assistant, orientation leader, peer mentor, student instructor

Why did you choose IU Southeast? I loved the idea of the small class sizes and how easy it was to get involved.

How has IUS helped you to succeed in obtaining your degree? IUS has offered different resources to help me succeed in my classes. The professors are always willing to take time to help you succeed

Did you face any challenges during your college journey and how did IUS help you through this time? I have struggled with my mental health more than ever. I was able to take advantage of my resources such as CAPS. I also was able to rely on my mentors and professors.

What is one thing you are most proud of during your time at IUS? I most proud of completing my degree and staying actively involved in several activities

Is there a faculty or staff member who has made a difference in your journey and why? Abbie Dupay has made a significant impact on my journey. She has been someone I can continually rely on. She always helps me whether it is school related or not. She always provides me with different opportunities and resources.

What are your plans after graduation? I plan getting my MBA at IUS.

Thinking back to your first year at IUS, what advice would you give yourself? I would say to allow myself to not be afraid to ask questions and get involved.