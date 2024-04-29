IU Day Raises Thousands For IU Southeast Programs

IU Southeast students, faculty, and staff gather for the IU Day parade.

IU Southeast celebrated IU Day on April 17th, enjoying a focused day of Grenadier pride and fundraising for the school’s programs.

IU Southeast Chancellor Debbie Ford, along with faculty, staff, and alumni started the day at Coffee Crossing just down the road from campus for coffee, treats, and connection. Mascot Gus Grenadier led a parade on campus later that day, in a vibrant display of IU and Grenadier spirit. In the Commons, campus band The Worms played a noon time concert while students enjoyed cupcakes and snacks and played on inflatables in the Hoosier Room.

2024 Distinguished Alumnus Wendy Dant Chesser and IU Southeast Alumni Award of Excellence winners pose with Chancellor Debbie Ford.

The campus topped off the day with a ceremony recognizing our 2024 IU Southeast Distinguished Alumnus Wendy Dant Chesser. The ceremony also honored Greg Roberts, Tirza Howard, Nashiea Ediston, Katherine Sellers, Charlotte Ipsan, and Ideisha Bellamy with the IU Southeast Alumni Award of Excellence.

A major focus of IU Day is to provide opportunities to contribute to the student success and engagement in the IU Southeast community. More than 50 donors gave over $13,300 to IU Southeast causes on IU Day, including $3,775 given as part of our crowdfunding campaign, which exceeded its goal and generated $1,500 in matching funds.

IU Day parade goers celebrate IU Southeast spirit.

Joe Glover, Vice Chancellor for University Relations, said the day was about celebrating and making a difference in the IU Southeast community.

“Together our IU Southeast family turned a day of celebration into endless new opportunities to support student engagement on campus. We can’t thank our generous donors, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends enough for supporting our mission to provide the best experience possible for our IU Southeast students.”