Joe Glover named to Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation Fellowship Program

Joe Glover, Vice Chancellor for University Relations at Indiana University Southeast has been named to the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation (MDLF) Class VII Fellowship program. The MDLF Fellowship was established in 2016 to create a statewide network of change agents who are actively working to make Indiana the best place to build a future.

The two-year, curated program includes monthly convenings and rigorous coursework on issues including the economy, education, healthcare, and civil society while providing opportunities to learn from a variety of experts through lectures, exclusive case studies, and Socratic-style discussions. Unique to MDLF, Fellows identify issues, apply critical thinking, and address challenges in their communities through individual Capstone projects. There are 25 participants in the Class VII Fellowship.

Fellows are selected by the MDLF Board based on their demonstrated leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and alignment to the Foundation’s core principles of individual liberty, personal responsibility, and the importance of private enterprise.

“This class of Fellows has already shown inspiring leadership and grit in driving meaningful change,” said MDLF Fellowship Committee Chair, Blair Milo. “I look forward to seeing them continue to grow individually and as members of an expanding network of leaders impacting opportunity across our state in amazing ways.”

Glover is the chief university relations officer for IU Southeast. He develops policies and procedures and establishes long-range plans to direct the campus’ philanthropic, alumni, and community engagement efforts. He oversees The IU Southeast Office of Alumni Relations, Office of Development, and campus special events and projects.

Joe Glover

A Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE), Vice Chancellor Glover graduated with distinction from IU Southeast with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing. Glover also earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the IU Southeast School of Business. Glover earned his Certificate in Fund Raising Management (CFRM) from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IU Indianapolis. Vice Chancellor Glover has held several management positions at IU Southeast over his 20-year career. He is a lifetime member of the IU Alumni Association and an involved member of the Southern Indiana community where he serves on several volunteer committees and non-profit boards.

“I’m proud to be selected for this opportunity because it aligns closely with my values and aspirations,” said Glover. “Having grown up in the rapidly changing Southern part of Indiana and being a first-generation college graduate, I am deeply committed to fostering positive change in my community. The focus of the fellowship on leadership and public service is particularly important to me. As someone working in higher education with a passion for opening access and dismantling barriers, I see the fellowship as a platform to develop my leadership skills further and contribute meaningfully to initiatives that can positively impact my community and beyond.”