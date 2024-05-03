IUS Graduate Headed to Maurer School of Law on Full Scholarship

Christian Scott pictured on the IU Southeast campus.

New Albany, Ind.- The IU Southeast class of 2024 has amazing opportunities ahead of them, with graduates going in many directions. One outstanding graduate, Christian Scott, is headed to IU Bloomington’s Maurer School of Law on a merit-based, full ride scholarship.

The General Studies, Pre-Law, and Accounting major from New Albany entered IU Southeast in the Spring 2023 semester after graduating from Ivy Tech during the pandemic. He chose IUS because it was close to home. He was homeschooled and found the adjustment to college life nerve-wracking at first, but his time soon became fun. Being part of the “pandemic class” made him appreciate the impact of in-person education.

“I’ve really enjoyed having in-person classes because of the connections I have been able to make with professors and students alike,” said Scott.

Scott was part of the Honors program during his time at IU Southeast, which he says made a big impact on him. He has also been involved in numerous activities and organizations, including student government and Model UN. He appreciates the perspective he gained being on a faculty committee as a student and called his time with Model UN memorable.

“Being involved on campus has given me a bunch of great experiences that will inform my graduate education and future career,” said Scott.

Looking back, Scott says he would advise himself to take classes in person, get involved on campus, volunteer as much possible, and know that he was capable of doing good work.

Outside of his course work and activities, Scott has done Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for 12 years. His work experience includes concrete work, framing, drywalling, electrical, roofing and working as a DSP. He is also an update tester for the game Nebulous: Fleet Command.

Scott says his parents always stressed the importance of education. His father has and MBA and a Master’s in Public Management, and his mother is earning an Ed.D in Adult and Community Education this spring. Scott says he is happy to follow in the footsteps of his parents, who provided a good example to him and his younger siblings.

Scott hopes to enroll in their joint JD/MBA with the Kelly School of Business once he completes his first year. He plans to practice tax law and is open to the possibility of serving as an economic officer in the Foreign Service after law school graduation, and will take the entrance exam for that next year.