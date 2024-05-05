Senior Spotlight – Freshour Excels In Class and In the Arena

Class of 2024 graduate Annmarie Freshour.

Class of 2024 pre-pharmacy graduate Annmarie Freshour has been successful not only in the classroom, but also on the job, on the farm, and in the rodeo arena.

Annmarie regularly competes in rodeos, specifically breakaway roping. She travels around the United States participating in rodeo competitions. Between classes and her job at CVS as a pharmacy technician that she’s held for four years, and rodeo, Annmarie also maintains her family’s farm, which houses three calves and six horses.

At IU Southeast, Annmarie earned the Caesar’s, IUS Gold, and Baptist Pre-Health Professional scholarships. She served as a Supplemental Instruction Leader for Basic Human Anatomy and was the President of the IU Southeast Pre-Pharmacy Club. She was recently awarded the prestigious Chancellor’s Excellence Scholarship from Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (SUCOPHS). Factors considered for the honor include the student’s grade point average, an onsite interview, references, and the professionalism of the applicant. She was awarded a full tuition scholarship for her upcoming academic year in pharmacy school.

Annmarie was raised by a single mom and says that she wants to serve as a role model to other IUS students raised in a single-parent home.