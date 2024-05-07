Indiana University Southeast Celebrates Class of 2024 at Commencement

The IU Southeast class of 2024 celebrates at Commencement.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – The Indiana University Southeast class of 2024 is moving forward and creating its legacy following Commencement on May 6, 2024. Brief rain showers didn’t dull the excitement of graduates and their families as the university celebrated their achievements.

The class of 2024 included 767 graduates, who earned 642 bachelor’s degrees, 124 master’s degrees, and six associate degrees. The youngest graduate was 19 years old and the oldest graduate was 71 years old. There were three sets of twins in the graduating class and nearly 30-percent of the class were first-generation graduates.

Following the processional, Indiana University President Pamela Whitten opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks. IU Southeast Chancellor Debbie Ford followed with congratulations for the graduates.

Student Speaker Keziah Jones gives remarks at Commencement.

Student Commencement speaker Keziah Jones, a Bachelor of Science graduate from the School of Nursing spoke of the importance of graduates leaving a legacy.

“As the leaders of tomorrow, may we strive to leave a legacy worth emulating and one that encourages others,” said Jones. “May we invest our gifts, time, and experience in those around us. Lead by example. Work with excellence. Stand for those who cannot stand for themselves and leave each place a little better than when we arrived. Let’s build our legacy.

Chancellor Debbie Ford then presented the graduates for the conferral of degrees and recognized students veterans and military students and students who had received honors.

A graduate shows her joy after her name was called.

Each of the graduates then processed to the stage to have their names read and to receive their diploma covers.

President Whitten performed the conferral of degrees, noting that the graduates were ready to face the future.

“The Indiana Graduate stands where the best of what we have been—meets the unwritten story of what we can be. You will write that story,” said Whitten.

The ceremony closed with the singing of “Hail to Old IU.”