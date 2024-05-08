IU Southeast, Hanover College Create Graduate Admissions Pathway

Hanover, Ind. – In a rare public-private partnership, Indiana University Southeast Chancellor Debbie Ford, and Hanover College President Lake Lambert, signed a memorandum of understanding establishing an expedited admissions pathway for Hanover College graduates into select IU Southeast graduate programs.

Chancellor Debbie Ford and President Lake Lambert sign the graduate admissions agreement

The Expedited Admissions Pathway is designed to advance both institutions’ strong commitments to providing meaningful pathways for students to advance their academic interests.

Under the agreement, Indiana University Southeast agrees to provide an expedited admissions pathway for Hanover graduates. To be eligible for the Pathway, Hanover College students must complete their undergraduate degree at Hanover College and meet Indiana University Southeast admissions requirements. Indiana University Southeast will waive application fees, test requirements, admissions essays, and letters of recommendation for eligible students applying to the participating graduate programs.

The Pathway is available to eligible Hanover College students applying to the following degree programs:

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science in Management

Master of Science in Strategic Finance

Master of Interdisciplinary Studies (Students choose one of eight existing tracks or design their own): Applied Behavioral Sciences Applied Science & Instruction Digital Media Gender Studies Health Humanities International Studies Organizational Leadership and Communication Post-Secondary Instruction

Transition to Teaching Licensing Pathway in Elementary, Secondary, Early Childhood, or Special Education. (This graduate program leads to teaching certification and can also lead to a Master of Science in Education degree.)

“We are pleased to form this partnership which will allow Hanover College graduates a pathway to affordable graduate degrees,” said Debbie Ford, chancellor of IU Southeast. “Our graduate business and education programs are nationally accredited and recognized for their quality and academic rigor. Graduates of these programs go on to meaningful careers, most in our region, benefitting the area’s economy while serving the needs of local businesses and non-profit organizations.”

“Hanover College is committed to preparing its students for the future and providing opportunities to continue their education,” said Lake Lambert, president of Hanover College. “By providing streamlined admission to several of IU Southeast’s graduate programs, we are able to expand our ability to help students thrive. We look forward to partnering with IU Southeast in this new endeavor.”