IU Southeast Baseball Rallies With 12 Runs In 9th To Stun Indiana Tech on Goodwin’s Walkoff Home Run In NAIA Opener; Schafer’s Gem Sends IU Southeast past Top-Seed Missouri Baptist 4-0

By Stephen Utz

UPLAND, Ind. (May 13, 2024) – Trevor Goodwin’s three-run walkoff home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth capped off a 12-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to send IU Southeast past Indiana Tech 14-11 in game one of the NAIA Opening Round at Taylor University.

The Grenadiers (33-18) fell behind 10-0 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning. But IU Southeast began to chip away at the deficit. Ethan Burdette was hit by a pitch and Slater Schield drew a walk followed by a RBI single by Colin Long to get IU Southeast on the board.

Trevor Goodwin hits three-run walkoff home run Monday to win the NAIA tournament opening round. Photo courtesy of Taylor University.

The Warriors (32-23) got the run right back in the top of the eighth inning when Nathan Mack scored on a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Grenadier offense began to find its rhythm as Kody Putnam, Trevor Goodwin and Max Flock recorded three-straight singles with Flock’s scoring Putnam.

In the top of the ninth, Gavin Knust retired the side in order to set the stage for the rally.

The first two batters were retired but an error at shortstop followed by a single by Putnam gave the Grenadiers life.

A RBI single by Goodwin, followed by a two-run double by Max Flock cut the deficit to 11-5.

After an error at third base allowed Flock to score, Schield singled to drive in Alex Yurt.

A bases-loaded walk to Mason White cut the lead to 11-8 amd a twp-run single to right by Luke Powell, followed by a double by Kody Putnam down the right-field line, tied the game.

Trevor Goodwin won it for IU Southeast with a three-run, walkoff home run to center on a 2-2 count, his fifth home run of the year.

IU Southeast scored all 12 runs with two outs, had seven hits and two errors prolonged the game.

The IU Southeast Grenadier baseball team celebrate their come-from-behind win. Photo courtesy of Taylor University.

Two of Goodwin’s three hits came in the ninth inning. He finished 3-for-6 with two runs scored and four RBI. Max Flock with 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI.

Kody Putnam was 3-for-6 with three runs scored and a RBI. Colin Long and Mason White each had two hits, scored once and knocked in a run.

Ten of the Grenadiers’ 15 hits came in the final two innings of the contest.

The Grenadiers began the 2021 NAIA Opening Round and rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat Warner 10-9 in the opening game of that tournament.

The incredible comeback has been featured on Foxnews.com, the Indianapolis Star/Indystar.com and the CBSSports instagram among other outlets across social media.

Schafer’s Gem Sends IU Southeast past Top-Seed Missouri Baptist 4-0

Luke Schafer allowed just two hits in eight shutout innings to lead IU Southeast past top-seeded Missouri Baptist on Monday.



Schafer did not allow a hit until the sixth inning when Jordan Orozco led off with a single.



IU Southeast (34-18) threatened in the top of the first when Mason White hit a one-out double but he was stranded at second.



Trevor Goodwin led off the second with a single and moved to second on a groundout. He moved to third on a single by Brayden Hazelwood but was stranded there.



IU Southeast opened the scoring in the top of the fourth when Brayden Hazelwood hit a two-run home run to left, his fifth of the season.



Slater Schield followed with a double but was left there.



Logan Murphy led off the sixth with a solo home run to center, his third of the season, to extend the lead.



In the bottom of the inning, after Orozco had singled, he moved to second on a groundout and to third on a throwing error. After a walk put runners on the corners with two out, Schafer struck out Blayne Yarger swinging to end the inning.



In the seventh, Luke Powell singled to center and Kody Putnam followed with a bunt single. A sacrifice bunt by Goodwin moved both runners into scoring position with one out and a RBI single by pinch hitter Ethan Burdette added on an insurance run.



After a one-out walk in the bottom of the inning, Schafer forced a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.



He worked around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the eighth and retired the next three batters quickly.



In the ninth, Missouri Baptist got the first two runners on with a walk and single and closer Garrett Hill came on to shut the door.



He struck out Alex Adams before loading the bases after hitting a batter. He followed that with a strikeout of Jacob Kouneski before getting a groundball to first by Cameron Roll to end the game and earn his sixth save.



Luke Schafer (9-3) worked eight scoreless innings and allowed two hits. He walked four and struck out eight.



Brayden Hazelwood was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Luke Powell and Kody Putnam each had two hits.



IU Southeast will face No. 17 Taylor Tuesday at 6 p.m.. to advance to the championship game of the bracket.