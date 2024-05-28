IU Southeast Announces New Scholarship for Gap Year Students

New Albany, Ind. – Indiana University Southeast recently announced the creation of a new scholarship for gap-year students, a first for colleges and universities in the southern Indiana, north-central Kentucky region. Traditionally, students who take a gap year between high school and college may miss out on scholarship opportunities.

The IU Southeast Gap Year Scholarship is a $4,000 scholarship, $1,000 per year, renewable for four years.

“A growing number of high school students are taking a year off between high school and college, a time normally referred to as a gap year,” said Lisa Hoffman, interim associate vice chancellor for enrollment services at IU Southeast. “Indiana University Southeast recognizes the value of a gap year for some students and wants to provide opportunities for students who have taken time off for service, work, travel, or other activities after high school. This new scholarship is a way to welcome students to IU Southeast after their gap year.”

The IU Southeast Gap Year Scholarship can be awarded to first-time students who graduated from high school up to two years before enrolling at IU Southeast. Students must have a minimum high school GPA of 3.00, must maintain satisfactory academic progress and a minimum GPA once entolled, and may pursue any major offered at IU Southeast.

“IU Southeast already offers the best value in the region, combining the prestige of an Indiana University degree with the most affordable tuition among four-year colleges and universities,” said Hoffman. “Now we are also becoming the first university in our region to launch a scholarship tailored to students who take a gap year or two between high school and college.”

For more information about the Gap Year Scholarship, or other IU Southeast scholarships, contact the Student Central office at sesc@ius.edu or visit the scholarship search website at https://southeast.iu.edu/scholarships.