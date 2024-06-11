Tod Bannister Named Director of Athletics At IU Southeast

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Tod Bannister has been named the new director of athletics at Indiana University Southeast, Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement Amanda Stonecipher announced today. Bannister has served in a variety of roles throughout collegiate athletics including as the Director of Championships and Basketball Operations at the Big West Conference and the Senior Associate Athletic Director, Corporate Partnerships and Sports Administration at UC San Diego.

“I am pleased to welcome Tod to IU Southeast,” Stonecipher said. “He brings a wide variety of experience and knowledge as both a coach and administrator to the athletic department. His passion for collegiate athletics and his skill set as a relationship builder make him a great fit for IU Southeast. I also want to thank Amanda Dailey-Weaver for serving as our interim director of athletics for the past two years.”

“I am humbled by the opportunity that Chancellor Ford and her team have extended me to lead the Grenadier Athletics family, ” Bannister said. “My focus is on enhancing the student-athlete experience while committing to develop programs that compete for conference championships annually.”

Bannister was the director of athletics at Holy Cross High School in Louisville during the 2023-24 school year and prior to that was the Director of Championships and Basketball Operations at the Big West Conference.

From 2017-22 he was the Senior Associate Athletic Director, Corporate Partnerships and Sports Administration at UC San Diego where he oversaw six sports and managed the department’s corporate partnerships. He also managed ticketing and gameday operations for the men’s basketball program.

From 2014-17, Bannister was the Associate Athletic Director at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). At UNLV he headed the development team for the Rebel Athletic Fund and the Runnin’ Rebel Club where he formed multiple strategic partnerships. He raised more than $500,000 annually for the men’s basketball program.

Prior to his time in Las Vegas, Bannister spend three years at San Jose State as the senior associate athletic director and director of development. He facilitated the initial gift from the largest donor in in the athletic department’s history while raising more than $3.5 million in his first year. He also oversaw ticketing and marketing operations.

He was also the director of the Wooden Athletic Fund at UCLA where he managed individual sport fundraising and helped secure funding to renovate Pauley Pavilion.

From 2007-2010, Bannister was the Executive Director of the Bear Backer Organization at the University of California Berkley. He set consecutive year records for scholarship dollars raised and planned various alumni and athletic department events for the Golden Bears.

He spent almost two decades at the University of the Pacific as a men’s and women’s basketball assistant coach from 1990-2000 and then as an assistant professor and coordinator of Cooperative Education in the School of Engineering and Computer Science.

Bannister earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Political Science from Cal State University Sacramento.

His first day in his new role will be June 18.