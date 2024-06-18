904 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (June 18, 2024) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the spring 2024 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the spring 2024 semester, 245 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 659 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN Steven Timothy Johnson Los Angeles California Kayla Kulhanek Downers Grove Illinois Ryan Grieves Ottawa Illinois Aubrey Lane Baer Alexandria Indiana Stephanie E Dickerson Austin Indiana Adekemi Adenike Ariyo Avon Indiana Mackenzie Jean Kaskie Bardstown Indiana Jacob Schoettmer Batesville Indiana Brianna Bucher Bloomfield Indiana Annmarie Rose Freshour Borden Indiana Joann Newlin Borden Indiana Kaley P Proctor Borden Indiana Wade Levi Elliott Campbellsburg Indiana Rachel Pagel Campbellsburg Indiana Ace J Emerson Cannelton Indiana Stacy Finney Charlestown Indiana Grahme Bailey Gregory Charlestown Indiana Hannah Rose Olin Charlestown Indiana Craig Steven Penick Jr Charlestown Indiana Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife Charlestown Indiana Natalea Rose Righthouse Charlestown Indiana Abigail Marie Schnell Charlestown Indiana Alex Settles Charlestown Indiana Natalie J Upchurch Charlestown Indiana Annika Noel Pappas Chesterton Indiana Eden Marie Baird Clarksville Indiana Olivia Llyn McCurdy Clarksville Indiana Mackenzie Lea Spalding Clarksville Indiana Jadyn Taylor Clarksville Indiana Abby Marie Turner Clarksville Indiana Zach T Butler Columbus Indiana Ashley Lynn Ashton Corydon Indiana Kawehilani K Leffler Corydon Indiana Cody Matthew Miller Corydon Indiana Christopher Sean Rowan Corydon Indiana Melissa Schoen Corydon Indiana Linzie Renee Wernert Corydon Indiana Alyssa Payton Huber Crothersville Indiana Courtney Danielle Mills Crothersville Indiana Tom Banis Crown Point Indiana Charlie Robbins Depauw Indiana Andrew Michael Swartz Depauw Indiana Kenneth Walker Yount Sr Deputy Indiana Evan Caswell Elizabeth Indiana Zachery Cunningham Elizabeth Indiana Piper A Mathis Elizabeth Indiana Caleb Syring Elizabeth Indiana Isabella Thompson Elizabeth Indiana Morgan Rylee Akins English Indiana Raeanna Marie Fulton English Indiana Heather Wells English Indiana Emma Jameson Konick Evansville Indiana Stephanie Marie Stonecipher Evansville Indiana Ibrahim Usama Abdulrehman Fishers Indiana Aiden Bracken De Witt Fishers Indiana Abby Claire Gavin Fishers Indiana Amber Dalrymple Floyds Knobs Indiana Owen Lewis Harmon Floyds Knobs Indiana Kaitlyn L Klain Floyds Knobs Indiana Lola G Lynch Floyds Knobs Indiana Andrew J Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana Caleb W Roy Floyds Knobs Indiana Ruby Marie Walker Floyds Knobs Indiana Spade Yankey Floyds Knobs Indiana Alexis Burton Franklin Indiana Zachary Tyler Facer Georgetown Indiana Courtney French Georgetown Indiana Emma K Gauntt Georgetown Indiana Grace Hale Georgetown Indiana Trennt L Overstreet Georgetown Indiana Cole E Roberts Georgetown Indiana Alexa D Seiferid Georgetown Indiana Alyssa Grace Spurlock Georgetown Indiana Kendall Rhea Brown Greenville Indiana Clay Aaron Callam Greenville Indiana Will Patrick Canning Greenville Indiana Scarlett R Hatton Greenville Indiana Olivia P Mccauley Greenville Indiana Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee Greenville Indiana Ariel M Roberts Greenville Indiana Cole Matthew Walker Haubstadt Indiana Jacob R Dietrich Henryville Indiana Makinzee Leigh Isley Henryville Indiana Tiffany Rae Ann Leister Henryville Indiana Lauren Renee Lovins Henryville Indiana Patrick Joseph Williams Henryville Indiana Olivia Sue Durcholz Huntingburg Indiana Kolby R Jones Huntingburg Indiana Allison Daves Indianapolis Indiana Angel Arin Knight Indianapolis Indiana Alana Danae Leggins Indianapolis Indiana Sarah Braquel Jean Smith Jasper Indiana Brittany Renae Bennett Jeffersonville Indiana Jay Vinod Chandiramani Jeffersonville Indiana Andrew J Collins Jeffersonville Indiana Haley M Deppert Jeffersonville Indiana Kevin Ekart Jeffersonville Indiana Kristyn Ellison Jeffersonville Indiana Ashley Embry Jeffersonville Indiana Laurel Hodgson Jeffersonville Indiana Harmony R Hornback Jeffersonville Indiana Raymond Jaglowicz Jeffersonville Indiana Ruth Colpers Kalonji Jeffersonville Indiana Marin Noele Kernen Jeffersonville Indiana Gaven Lozada-Smith Jeffersonville Indiana Rocio Lozada-Smith Jeffersonville Indiana Alex BrenninLee Maher Jeffersonville Indiana Anthony M Mattingly Jeffersonville Indiana Lilly Mills Jeffersonville Indiana Logan Paul Muller Jeffersonville Indiana Kara Elizabeth Neyenhaus Jeffersonville Indiana Jeric Usi Nunez Jeffersonville Indiana Christopher James Schneider Jeffersonville Indiana Blake Schremp Jeffersonville Indiana Tabitha L Swearingen Jeffersonville Indiana Lilly Lynn Thom Jeffersonville Indiana Catherine Michelle Webb Jeffersonville Indiana Starr Williams Jeffersonville Indiana Marnetta J Fortner Jeffersonvlle Indiana Jacob Troy Ernst Lanesville Indiana Manuel Isaiah Morris Lanesville Indiana Jackson H Parr Lanesville Indiana M Salisbury Lanesville Indiana Phyllis Sandlin Lanesville Indiana Erin M. Jenkins Leavenworth Indiana McKenzie Marie Walters Lizton Indiana Joshua Motsinger Madison Indiana Emma Renee DeCamp Marysville Indiana Abigail Louise ElFarrah Memphis Indiana Elizabeth M Ross Memphis Indiana Trinity Ann Snider Memphis Indiana Mellissa Kaye White Memphis Indiana Andrew S Wilson Memphis Indiana Karleen R Young Memphis Indiana Elisa Abundis Vazquez New Albany Indiana Bee Alexander New Albany Indiana Raven Browning New Albany Indiana Mak Nicole Denton New Albany Indiana Shannon Jones Emmett New Albany Indiana Xondrais Marie Glenn New Albany Indiana Erica Michele Hampton New Albany Indiana Adalyn Hartlage New Albany Indiana Juliana Kummer New Albany Indiana Luke Ammon Miller New Albany Indiana Rachel D Rhodes New Albany Indiana McKenna Robertson New Albany Indiana Rayna Renee Schaefer New Albany Indiana Conner Douglas Shaw New Albany Indiana Duane Spencer New Albany Indiana Luke Spine New Albany Indiana Natalie Ray Stewart New Albany Indiana Noah Grant Summers New Albany Indiana Ali Willan New Albany Indiana Rebekah Young New Albany Indiana Chelsea Renee Schuley New Salisbury Indiana Hanna Marie Swanson New Salisbury Indiana Brad Price Noblesville Indiana Lucy Ernstes North Vernon Indiana Jaden Adams Orleans Indiana Alicia Grace McCart Orleans Indiana Jasmine Marie Dewitt Palmyra Indiana Kaylee Ann Harris Palmyra Indiana Alivia Hopper Palmyra Indiana Amanda Gayle Bowles Paoli Indiana Faith Joelee Wilder Paoli Indiana Mary Ann Johnson Paris Crossing Indiana Shae Lee Marie Calfee Pekin Indiana Gavan Houston Doane Pekin Indiana Bianca Mae Garcia Pekin Indiana Devin S Mcdonald Pekin Indiana Reagan JoLynn Naugle Pekin Indiana Olivia P Sowder Pekin Indiana Carter Williams Pekin Indiana Brent Schnepp Pendleton Indiana Ashley Marshall Plainfield Indiana Haley Grace Overton Ramsey Indiana Danielle Marie Traphagan Ramsey Indiana Holden Maguire Bowsman Salem Indiana Michaela E Callaway Salem Indiana Allie Elizabeth Elrod Salem Indiana Patience Gumaelius Salem Indiana Shelby Jane Losson Salem Indiana Triston Miller Salem Indiana Karly JoAnn Sweeney Salem Indiana Mallory Beth McGlothlin Scottsburg Indiana Grant Christopher Petty Scottsburg Indiana Sophie E Abell Sellersburg Indiana Abby Elaine Adams Sellersburg Indiana Julia K Barnes Sellersburg Indiana Anna N Coe Sellersburg Indiana Levi Edward Dailey Sellersburg Indiana Eden R. Goodin Sellersburg Indiana Madelynn Grace Keinath Sellersburg Indiana Sophia Gabrielle Ann Mains Sellersburg Indiana Brandon Maurer Sellersburg Indiana Daisy Evans Priddy Sellersburg Indiana Jenna N Rogers Sellersburg Indiana Brady A Schuler Sellersburg Indiana Lauren Catherine Stapp Sellersburg Indiana Sydney Vance Sellersburg Indiana Haley Brooke Williams Seymour Indiana Briann Nicole Hager Taswell Indiana Tray Michael Haaff Tell City Indiana Allie M Thomas Tell City Indiana Hayden McCarty Terre Haute Indiana Raiann Maas Underwood Indiana Suzanne Meredith Maas Underwood Indiana Eliza Van Tyle Bardstown Kentucky Leah McKinley Buckner Kentucky Maitry Hitesh Dave Campbellsville Kentucky Kaylee Jeanne Newsom Fisherville Kentucky Ashley Marie Pennington LaGrange Kentucky Ailene Marie Bonczkowski Louisville Kentucky Kali Anne Bowie Louisville Kentucky De’arra L Brooks Louisville Kentucky Katie Edlin Louisville Kentucky Matthew C Fante Louisville Kentucky Bryce Armand Guidry Louisville Kentucky Grace Haile Louisville Kentucky Helen Elizabeth Johnston Louisville Kentucky Myles Johnston Louisville Kentucky Langdon J Killmeier Louisville Kentucky Srey Lim Louisville Kentucky Sarah Anne Lorenz Louisville Kentucky Sarah McGalliard Louisville Kentucky Phillip M Mcgarry Louisville Kentucky Kristen Elizabeth Sexton Miller Louisville Kentucky Jit Aaron Mukerji Louisville Kentucky Preston John Penny Louisville Kentucky Jacob G Pilkerton Louisville Kentucky Joshua B Pilkerton Louisville Kentucky Meghan Sanjay Louisville Kentucky Mady Jewell Searcy Louisville Kentucky Justin D Thompson Louisville Kentucky Justin Hiroshi Toyama Louisville Kentucky Kelia Precious Williams-Ralston Louisville Kentucky Alexander D Yurt Louisville Kentucky Annabelle Williams Pewee Valley Kentucky Madison Kays Prospect Kentucky Nichole Patterson Shelbyville Kentucky Kaelyn Serenity Moore Shepherdsville Kentucky Serenity Campbell Taylorsville Kentucky Blane Hulak Taylorsville Kentucky Kara Hance Highland Michigan Sofia Elyanoff Washington Pennsylvania

DEAN’S LIST