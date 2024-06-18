Skip to main content
904 students honored for academics at IU Southeast

Students Jun 18, 2024

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (June 18, 2024) – Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the spring 2024 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.

For the spring 2024 semester, 245 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 659 students were named to the Dean’s List.

The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

NAME HOMETOWN  
Steven Timothy Johnson  Los Angeles California
Kayla   Kulhanek  Downers Grove Illinois
Ryan   Grieves  Ottawa Illinois
Aubrey Lane Baer  Alexandria Indiana
Stephanie E Dickerson  Austin Indiana
Adekemi Adenike Ariyo  Avon Indiana
Mackenzie Jean Kaskie  Bardstown Indiana
Jacob   Schoettmer  Batesville Indiana
Brianna   Bucher  Bloomfield Indiana
Annmarie Rose Freshour  Borden Indiana
Joann   Newlin  Borden Indiana
Kaley P Proctor  Borden Indiana
Wade Levi Elliott  Campbellsburg Indiana
Rachel   Pagel  Campbellsburg Indiana
Ace J Emerson  Cannelton Indiana
Stacy   Finney  Charlestown Indiana
Grahme Bailey Gregory  Charlestown Indiana
Hannah Rose Olin  Charlestown Indiana
Craig Steven Penick Jr Charlestown Indiana
Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife  Charlestown Indiana
Natalea Rose Righthouse  Charlestown Indiana
Abigail Marie Schnell  Charlestown Indiana
Alex   Settles  Charlestown Indiana
Natalie J Upchurch  Charlestown Indiana
Annika Noel Pappas  Chesterton Indiana
Eden Marie Baird  Clarksville Indiana
Olivia Llyn McCurdy  Clarksville Indiana
Mackenzie Lea Spalding  Clarksville Indiana
Jadyn   Taylor  Clarksville Indiana
Abby Marie Turner  Clarksville Indiana
Zach T Butler  Columbus Indiana
Ashley Lynn Ashton  Corydon Indiana
Kawehilani K Leffler  Corydon Indiana
Cody Matthew Miller  Corydon Indiana
Christopher Sean Rowan  Corydon Indiana
Melissa   Schoen  Corydon Indiana
Linzie Renee Wernert  Corydon Indiana
Alyssa Payton Huber  Crothersville Indiana
Courtney Danielle Mills  Crothersville Indiana
Tom   Banis  Crown Point Indiana
Charlie   Robbins  Depauw Indiana
Andrew Michael Swartz  Depauw Indiana
Kenneth Walker Yount Sr Deputy Indiana
Evan   Caswell  Elizabeth Indiana
Zachery   Cunningham  Elizabeth Indiana
Piper A Mathis  Elizabeth Indiana
Caleb   Syring  Elizabeth Indiana
Isabella   Thompson  Elizabeth Indiana
Morgan Rylee Akins  English Indiana
Raeanna Marie Fulton  English Indiana
Heather   Wells  English Indiana
Emma Jameson Konick  Evansville Indiana
Stephanie Marie Stonecipher  Evansville Indiana
Ibrahim Usama Abdulrehman  Fishers Indiana
Aiden Bracken De Witt  Fishers Indiana
Abby Claire Gavin  Fishers Indiana
Amber   Dalrymple  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Owen Lewis Harmon  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kaitlyn L Klain  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Lola G Lynch  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Andrew J Roy  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Caleb W Roy  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ruby Marie Walker  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Spade   Yankey  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Alexis   Burton  Franklin Indiana
Zachary Tyler Facer  Georgetown Indiana
Courtney   French  Georgetown Indiana
Emma K Gauntt  Georgetown Indiana
Grace   Hale  Georgetown Indiana
Trennt L Overstreet  Georgetown Indiana
Cole E Roberts  Georgetown Indiana
Alexa D Seiferid  Georgetown Indiana
Alyssa Grace Spurlock  Georgetown Indiana
Kendall Rhea Brown  Greenville Indiana
Clay Aaron Callam  Greenville Indiana
Will Patrick Canning  Greenville Indiana
Scarlett R Hatton  Greenville Indiana
Olivia P Mccauley  Greenville Indiana
Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee  Greenville Indiana
Ariel M Roberts  Greenville Indiana
Cole Matthew Walker  Haubstadt Indiana
Jacob R Dietrich  Henryville Indiana
Makinzee Leigh Isley  Henryville Indiana
Tiffany Rae Ann Leister  Henryville Indiana
Lauren Renee Lovins  Henryville Indiana
Patrick Joseph Williams  Henryville Indiana
Olivia Sue Durcholz  Huntingburg Indiana
Kolby R Jones  Huntingburg Indiana
Allison   Daves  Indianapolis Indiana
Angel Arin Knight  Indianapolis Indiana
Alana Danae Leggins  Indianapolis Indiana
Sarah Braquel Jean Smith  Jasper Indiana
Brittany Renae Bennett  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jay Vinod Chandiramani  Jeffersonville Indiana
Andrew J Collins  Jeffersonville Indiana
Haley M Deppert  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kevin   Ekart  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kristyn   Ellison  Jeffersonville Indiana
Ashley   Embry  Jeffersonville Indiana
Laurel   Hodgson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Harmony R Hornback  Jeffersonville Indiana
Raymond   Jaglowicz  Jeffersonville Indiana
Ruth Colpers Kalonji  Jeffersonville Indiana
Marin Noele Kernen  Jeffersonville Indiana
Gaven   Lozada-Smith  Jeffersonville Indiana
Rocio   Lozada-Smith  Jeffersonville Indiana
Alex BrenninLee Maher  Jeffersonville Indiana
Anthony M Mattingly  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly   Mills  Jeffersonville Indiana
Logan Paul Muller  Jeffersonville Indiana
Kara Elizabeth Neyenhaus  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jeric Usi Nunez  Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher James Schneider  Jeffersonville Indiana
Blake   Schremp  Jeffersonville Indiana
Tabitha L Swearingen  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Lynn Thom  Jeffersonville Indiana
Catherine Michelle Webb  Jeffersonville Indiana
Starr   Williams  Jeffersonville Indiana
Marnetta J Fortner  Jeffersonvlle Indiana
Jacob Troy Ernst  Lanesville Indiana
Manuel Isaiah Morris  Lanesville Indiana
Jackson H Parr  Lanesville Indiana
M   Salisbury  Lanesville Indiana
Phyllis   Sandlin  Lanesville Indiana
Erin M. Jenkins  Leavenworth Indiana
McKenzie Marie Walters  Lizton Indiana
Joshua   Motsinger  Madison Indiana
Emma Renee DeCamp  Marysville Indiana
Abigail Louise ElFarrah  Memphis Indiana
Elizabeth M Ross  Memphis Indiana
Trinity Ann Snider  Memphis Indiana
Mellissa Kaye White  Memphis Indiana
Andrew S Wilson  Memphis Indiana
Karleen R Young  Memphis Indiana
Elisa   Abundis Vazquez  New Albany Indiana
Bee   Alexander  New Albany Indiana
Raven   Browning  New Albany Indiana
Mak Nicole Denton  New Albany Indiana
Shannon Jones Emmett  New Albany Indiana
Xondrais Marie Glenn  New Albany Indiana
Erica Michele Hampton  New Albany Indiana
Adalyn   Hartlage  New Albany Indiana
Juliana   Kummer  New Albany Indiana
Luke Ammon Miller  New Albany Indiana
Rachel D Rhodes  New Albany Indiana
McKenna   Robertson  New Albany Indiana
Rayna Renee Schaefer  New Albany Indiana
Conner Douglas Shaw  New Albany Indiana
Duane   Spencer  New Albany Indiana
Luke   Spine  New Albany Indiana
Natalie Ray Stewart  New Albany Indiana
Noah Grant Summers  New Albany Indiana
Ali   Willan  New Albany Indiana
Rebekah   Young  New Albany Indiana
Chelsea Renee Schuley  New Salisbury Indiana
Hanna Marie Swanson  New Salisbury Indiana
Brad   Price  Noblesville Indiana
Lucy   Ernstes  North Vernon Indiana
Jaden   Adams  Orleans Indiana
Alicia Grace McCart  Orleans Indiana
Jasmine Marie Dewitt  Palmyra Indiana
Kaylee Ann Harris  Palmyra Indiana
Alivia   Hopper  Palmyra Indiana
Amanda Gayle Bowles  Paoli Indiana
Faith Joelee Wilder  Paoli Indiana
Mary Ann Johnson  Paris Crossing Indiana
Shae Lee Marie Calfee  Pekin Indiana
Gavan Houston Doane  Pekin Indiana
Bianca Mae Garcia  Pekin Indiana
Devin S Mcdonald  Pekin Indiana
Reagan JoLynn Naugle  Pekin Indiana
Olivia P Sowder  Pekin Indiana
Carter   Williams  Pekin Indiana
Brent   Schnepp  Pendleton Indiana
Ashley   Marshall  Plainfield Indiana
Haley Grace Overton  Ramsey Indiana
Danielle Marie Traphagan  Ramsey Indiana
Holden Maguire Bowsman  Salem Indiana
Michaela E Callaway  Salem Indiana
Allie Elizabeth Elrod  Salem Indiana
Patience   Gumaelius  Salem Indiana
Shelby Jane Losson  Salem Indiana
Triston   Miller  Salem Indiana
Karly JoAnn Sweeney  Salem Indiana
Mallory Beth McGlothlin  Scottsburg Indiana
Grant Christopher Petty  Scottsburg Indiana
Sophie E Abell  Sellersburg Indiana
Abby Elaine Adams  Sellersburg Indiana
Julia K Barnes  Sellersburg Indiana
Anna N Coe  Sellersburg Indiana
Levi Edward Dailey  Sellersburg Indiana
Eden R. Goodin  Sellersburg Indiana
Madelynn Grace Keinath  Sellersburg Indiana
Sophia Gabrielle Ann Mains  Sellersburg Indiana
Brandon   Maurer  Sellersburg Indiana
Daisy Evans Priddy  Sellersburg Indiana
Jenna N Rogers  Sellersburg Indiana
Brady A Schuler  Sellersburg Indiana
Lauren Catherine Stapp  Sellersburg Indiana
Sydney   Vance  Sellersburg Indiana
Haley Brooke Williams  Seymour Indiana
Briann Nicole Hager  Taswell Indiana
Tray Michael Haaff  Tell City Indiana
Allie M Thomas  Tell City Indiana
Hayden   McCarty  Terre Haute Indiana
Raiann   Maas  Underwood Indiana
Suzanne Meredith Maas  Underwood Indiana
Eliza   Van Tyle  Bardstown Kentucky
Leah   McKinley  Buckner Kentucky
Maitry Hitesh Dave  Campbellsville Kentucky
Kaylee Jeanne Newsom  Fisherville Kentucky
Ashley Marie Pennington  LaGrange Kentucky
Ailene Marie Bonczkowski  Louisville Kentucky
Kali Anne Bowie  Louisville Kentucky
De’arra L Brooks  Louisville Kentucky
Katie   Edlin  Louisville Kentucky
Matthew C Fante  Louisville Kentucky
Bryce Armand Guidry  Louisville Kentucky
Grace   Haile  Louisville Kentucky
Helen Elizabeth Johnston  Louisville Kentucky
Myles   Johnston  Louisville Kentucky
Langdon J Killmeier  Louisville Kentucky
Srey   Lim  Louisville Kentucky
Sarah Anne Lorenz  Louisville Kentucky
Sarah   McGalliard  Louisville Kentucky
Phillip M Mcgarry  Louisville Kentucky
Kristen Elizabeth Sexton Miller  Louisville Kentucky
Jit Aaron Mukerji  Louisville Kentucky
Preston John Penny  Louisville Kentucky
Jacob G Pilkerton  Louisville Kentucky
Joshua B Pilkerton  Louisville Kentucky
Meghan   Sanjay  Louisville Kentucky
Mady Jewell Searcy  Louisville Kentucky
Justin D Thompson  Louisville Kentucky
Justin Hiroshi Toyama  Louisville Kentucky
Kelia Precious Williams-Ralston  Louisville Kentucky
Alexander D Yurt  Louisville Kentucky
Annabelle   Williams  Pewee Valley Kentucky
Madison   Kays  Prospect Kentucky
Nichole   Patterson  Shelbyville Kentucky
Kaelyn Serenity Moore  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Serenity   Campbell  Taylorsville Kentucky
Blane   Hulak  Taylorsville Kentucky
Kara   Hance  Highland Michigan
Sofia   Elyanoff  Washington Pennsylvania

DEAN’S LIST

  NAME HOMETOWN  
Genevieve Li Delong  Chula Vista California
Daniel C Hoskins  San Diego California
Jack   Ventura  San Luis Obispo California
Makayla   Privalle  Mokena Illinois
Lindsey   Baker  Austin Indiana
Xavier Shane Eean Beatrice  Austin Indiana
Payton R Christie  Austin Indiana
Tyson Liddell Glenn  Austin Indiana
Ethan Michael Gray  Austin Indiana
Shawna   Mullen  Austin Indiana
Kyle   Toppe  Austin Indiana
Saige Kyndal White  Austin Indiana
Sophia   Snow  Avon Indiana
Nathaniel   Childers  Bedford Indiana
Elizabeth A Lowden  Bedford Indiana
Aaron   Miskuf  Bedford Indiana
Brennen   Sharp  Bedford Indiana
Kelsie Renae Jacob  Birdseye Indiana
Steven   Goodman  Bloomington Indiana
Hailey   Kuykendall  Bloomington Indiana
Zachariah Aaron Sykes  Bloomington Indiana
Alaina Renae Winzeler  Bloomington Indiana
Keira Elizabeth Arvin  Borden Indiana
Naomi A Clausing  Borden Indiana
Elijah Timothy Coomer  Borden Indiana
Mary Grace Crick  Borden Indiana
Karie   Dockter  Borden Indiana
Hannah   Drury  Borden Indiana
Samuel I Gasper  Borden Indiana
Jennifer Leigh Hoffman  Borden Indiana
Courtney Rena Kessinger  Borden Indiana
Kylee Jordan Moore  Borden Indiana
Somer R Nolan  Borden Indiana
Anita   Sears  Borden Indiana
Leslie R Kern  Bristow Indiana
Fiona E Vonderheide  Bristow Indiana
Coulter J Hamilton  Brownsburg Indiana
Olivia Dawn Barlow  Brownstown Indiana
Clare Marie Fitzwater  Brownstown Indiana
Sydney Ellen-Marie Kellermeier  Brownstown Indiana
Laney Mae Warren  Brownstown Indiana
Allison   Stephens  Butlerville Indiana
Alexandria Nicole Chastain  Campbellsburg Indiana
Nash Lane Huff  Campbellsburg Indiana
Jared D Huls  Campbellsburg Indiana
Jonathan Richard Huls  Campbellsburg Indiana
Wyatt Alan Rainbolt  Campbellsburg Indiana
Zoe Lynn Wallace  Campbellsburg Indiana
Jakobe Gabriel Cain  Cannelton Indiana
Sahith R Reddy  Carmel Indiana
Emily Lynn Ames  Charlestown Indiana
Kiki   Brown  Charlestown Indiana
Hannah Grace Coy  Charlestown Indiana
Max   Davidson  Charlestown Indiana
Carly Rae Dennis  Charlestown Indiana
Alexis   Evans  Charlestown Indiana
Grahme Bailey Gregory  Charlestown Indiana
Kyleigh P Griffith  Charlestown Indiana
Abigail Christine Grimm  Charlestown Indiana
Landon M Hall  Charlestown Indiana
Machayla Laine Hawkins  Charlestown Indiana
Erin Elizabeth Kimbrell  Charlestown Indiana
Emily   Kratz  Charlestown Indiana
Olivia Michaela Lawrence  Charlestown Indiana
Xiaokun   Li  Charlestown Indiana
Adriana I Lucio  Charlestown Indiana
Kolby A Mappins  Charlestown Indiana
Matthew T Martin  Charlestown Indiana
Zander   Morris  Charlestown Indiana
Bella   Neal  Charlestown Indiana
Amber Sue-lynn Ray  Charlestown Indiana
Jacob Michael Riggs  Charlestown Indiana
Malachi S Rios  Charlestown Indiana
Brooke Renee Shofner  Charlestown Indiana
Daylon C Smith  Charlestown Indiana
Ricky   Tindle  Charlestown Indiana
Becca Lynae Webb  Charlestown Indiana
Valerie Jo Webb  Charlestown Indiana
Sienna Macay Wooldridge  Charlestown Indiana
Amber M Amend  Clarksville Indiana
Natalie   Ang  Clarksville Indiana
Cydney   Beamon  Clarksville Indiana
Mark F Berkey  Clarksville Indiana
Jay   Blankenbaker  Clarksville Indiana
Jessica   Cruz Flores  Clarksville Indiana
Alexis Danielle Engler  Clarksville Indiana
Sakyia   Farris  Clarksville Indiana
Marjony Axtrid Gomez  Clarksville Indiana
Vincent Michael Gonzalez  Clarksville Indiana
mackenzie lea green  Clarksville Indiana
Lucia A Martinez-Segundo  Clarksville Indiana
Jenna Nicole Owens  Clarksville Indiana
Luis Angel Peralta Campos  Clarksville Indiana
Roberto   Peralta Juarez  Clarksville Indiana
Emily   Perez  Clarksville Indiana
Kylie Shae Perez  Clarksville Indiana
Kimiya   Sharif  Clarksville Indiana
Makenzie   Stone  Clarksville Indiana
Jesika L Torres  Clarksville Indiana
Lucy Grace Vaughn  Clarksville Indiana
Sara May Vaughn  Clarksville Indiana
Kyla Lynn Vaught-Shouse  Clarksville Indiana
Haley M Smith  Cloverdale Indiana
Lillian   Mackey  Columbus Indiana
Cassidy   Birge  Commiskey Indiana
Jen   Anderson  Corydon Indiana
Emma Claire Bailey  Corydon Indiana
Rance   Colin  Corydon Indiana
Audrey Marie Cunningham  Corydon Indiana
Jacob Aaron Deardorff  Corydon Indiana
Brianna Rae Fawver  Corydon Indiana
Jessi L Kramer  Corydon Indiana
Alyssa Marie Lubliner  Corydon Indiana
Andrew Bryan Nale  Corydon Indiana
Jacob Thomas Ott  Corydon Indiana
Rhiley Paige Pavey  Corydon Indiana
Addison Paige Sailor  Corydon Indiana
Dale Wayne Spencer  Corydon Indiana
Marcie   Stewart  Corydon Indiana
Emma Rose Striegel  Corydon Indiana
Ava   Weber  Corydon Indiana
DOUGLAS   WILDER  Corydon Indiana
Frankie Marilyn Wilkerson  Corydon Indiana
Jillian Alizabeth Wise  Corydon Indiana
Kara Page Wright  Corydon Indiana
Hallie G Yonkers  Corydon Indiana
Amaya   Moore  Crawfordsville Indiana
Layne   Huffman  Dale Indiana
Taylor A Arnold  Depauw Indiana
Tyler Wayne Crecelius  Depauw Indiana
Mason L Napper  Depauw Indiana
Savana Mae Rhodes  Depauw Indiana
Logan   Dodd  Dubois Indiana
Gracie Lee Adams  Elizabeth Indiana
Anthony Levi Bennett  Elizabeth Indiana
Jenna Dawn Haas  Elizabeth Indiana
Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall  Elizabeth Indiana
Ella Emerson Hamilton  Elizabeth Indiana
Justin R Harris  Elizabeth Indiana
Emily Margaret Huda  Elizabeth Indiana
Erin Brooke Milliner  Elizabeth Indiana
Hanna D Mudd  Elizabeth Indiana
Alyssa Beth Pumphrey  Elizabeth Indiana
Kendall Dawn Radabaugh  Elizabeth Indiana
Millie M Spencer  Elizabeth Indiana
Sarah V Spindler  Elizabeth Indiana
Madalyn E Summers  Elizabeth Indiana
Clay Martin Thomas  Elizabeth Indiana
Chloe Belle Helms  Ellettsville Indiana
Hope   Schwartz  English Indiana
Cally Jo Sturgeon  English Indiana
Taylor Ryan Jones  Evansville Indiana
Dylan C Mapp  Evansville Indiana
Grant   Ables  Fishers Indiana
Allison Emily Bruce  Florence Indiana
Jadon Eli Bierman  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Hayden Jospeh Bolus  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Joshua C Breeden  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Mazden   Daily  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Sarah Ann Day  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Haven D Enlow  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jessica Lynn Hartman  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Braeden Gabriel Headrick  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ashtyn R Houglin  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Cassidy Johanna Hubbs  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Renna J Jackson  Floyds Knobs Indiana
DJ R Jaehnen  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Gage Allan Kesling  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Grant   Krummen  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Cara   Libs  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Mackenzie   Libs  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Leah Krasimira Miller  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Reagan Alexandra Mock  Floyds Knobs Indiana
William Henry Pierce  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Jarrett Patrick Rowe  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Kaydence R Smith  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Ethan   Thornton  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Emily   Vick  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Luke D Vick  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Madison R Wathen  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Eric Andrew Whitehouse  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Abby Hope Witt  Floyds Knobs Indiana
Emilee Danielle Edwards  Fort Branch Indiana
Ana   Fuentes  Fort Wayne Indiana
Anya Elizabeth De Haan  Fortville Indiana
Isabella Sophia Cordero  Fredericksburg Indiana
Macy Taylor Hall  French Lick Indiana
Cassie   Bolton  Georgetown Indiana
Carson   Brown  Georgetown Indiana
John C Brown  Georgetown Indiana
Dylan Matthew Eversman  Georgetown Indiana
Luke   Facer  Georgetown Indiana
Reagan E Harvey  Georgetown Indiana
Tanis Merik Heath  Georgetown Indiana
Joshua   Hotaling  Georgetown Indiana
Gabe S Kantz  Georgetown Indiana
kendyl   lasley  Georgetown Indiana
Heaven R McAfee  Georgetown Indiana
Audrey F Munford  Georgetown Indiana
Aaron L O’Brien  Georgetown Indiana
Drew Allen Savage  Georgetown Indiana
Grant W Saylor  Georgetown Indiana
Samuel Isaac Weiser  Georgetown Indiana
Emma Nichole Behrman  Greenville Indiana
Alexis D Davenport  Greenville Indiana
Brittany   Miller  Greenville Indiana
Logan J Stafford  Greenville Indiana
Brianna N Waggoner  Greenville Indiana
Haley B Fuhr  Greenwood Indiana
Alan Miguel Zaragoza  Greenwood Indiana
Nicholas Jay Coles  Hanover Indiana
Morgan Taylor Huttsell  Hanover Indiana
William   Leach  Hanover Indiana
Kylie M Shields  Hanover Indiana
Kristie   Stucker  Hanover Indiana
Zerach Matthias Coats  Henryville Indiana
Elise Marie Coleman  Henryville Indiana
Jeffery B Drury  Henryville Indiana
Mia Nicole Grace Gilles  Henryville Indiana
Clayton Wayne Hardesty  Henryville Indiana
Tyler Jayden Kelly  Henryville Indiana
Hailey Bryn Kilfoile  Henryville Indiana
Alaina C Mains  Henryville Indiana
Taylor Rae Wolf  Henryville Indiana
Cassidy R Wright  Henryville Indiana
Mason   Bogie  Indianapolis Indiana
Jacson   Elliott  Indianapolis Indiana
Todd   Mahoney  Indianapolis Indiana
Gary   Potts  Indianapolis Indiana
Kyla G Tipton  Indianapolis Indiana
Nicholas   Day  Jasper Indiana
Jade E Mundy  Jasper Indiana
Kyle I Navarrete  Jasper Indiana
Catherine E Rosales Garcia  Jasper Indiana
Aaliyah Lynn Adams  Jeffersonville Indiana
Vanessa   Alcantar  Jeffersonville Indiana
Mariana   Angeles Martinez  Jeffersonville Indiana
Corey N Arnold  Jeffersonville Indiana
Destiny Makaila Baird  Jeffersonville Indiana
Christopher Andrew Ballew  Jeffersonville Indiana
Pamela   Bayer  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jacob P Bifone  Jeffersonville Indiana
Dylan Jacob Boggs  Jeffersonville Indiana
Allen Temple Booth III Jeffersonville Indiana
Jared W Burch  Jeffersonville Indiana
Dakota   Busby  Jeffersonville Indiana
Tierra K. Combs  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jaren Kendall Cox  Jeffersonville Indiana
Sara   Craft  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jesse M Crull  Jeffersonville Indiana
Trey   Dempsey  Jeffersonville Indiana
Ellie   Earwood  Jeffersonville Indiana
Brayden S Edwards  Jeffersonville Indiana
William Tyler Frantz  Jeffersonville Indiana
Savannah   Gaither  Jeffersonville Indiana
Bella   Hall  Jeffersonville Indiana
Daniel Kai-Rose Hall  Jeffersonville Indiana
Trista Renee Hanlin  Jeffersonville Indiana
Bailey E Heavrin  Jeffersonville Indiana
Corey M Higdon  Jeffersonville Indiana
Destiny   Hughes  Jeffersonville Indiana
CJ   Johnston  Jeffersonville Indiana
Fabrice   Kadima  Jeffersonville Indiana
David Baraka Katembo  Jeffersonville Indiana
Emma Nicole Keeney  Jeffersonville Indiana
Sydney   Leach  Jeffersonville Indiana
Crystal   Levario Vargas  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jayda   Marble  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lexi   Matthews  Jeffersonville Indiana
Eve   Maupin  Jeffersonville Indiana
Morgan Taylor Millar  Jeffersonville Indiana
Katie Elizabeth Monroe  Jeffersonville Indiana
Nicholas Andrew Mowry  Jeffersonville Indiana
Pemphyle Makengo Nzuzi  Jeffersonville Indiana
Hilton Davis Owen  Jeffersonville Indiana
Mason David Page  Jeffersonville Indiana
Dylan M Patterson  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jessica   Ponce Cruz  Jeffersonville Indiana
Stephen D Prather  Jeffersonville Indiana
Michael   Quick  Jeffersonville Indiana
Nevaeh P Ridenour  Jeffersonville Indiana
Jonathan Caleb Roberts  Jeffersonville Indiana
Ashley Brooke Smith  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lilly Grace Stefan  Jeffersonville Indiana
Amber Morgan Walker  Jeffersonville Indiana
Lyssa   Waltermier  Jeffersonville Indiana
Justine Sterling Stone  Laconia Indiana
Ciara Jade Burns  Lanesville Indiana
Matthew H Geer  Lanesville Indiana
Emma Christine Goss  Lanesville Indiana
Hunter Michael Hale  Lanesville Indiana
Presley   Haworth  Lanesville Indiana
Jaymee Katherine Jansa  Lanesville Indiana
Abigail R Kemp  Lanesville Indiana
Brenna M Miller  Lanesville Indiana
Billie Ann Padgett  Lanesville Indiana
Nathan Louis Popp  Lanesville Indiana
Emily   Smith  Lanesville Indiana
Jacob C Willoughby  Lanesville Indiana
Alexandra   Zinkowski  Lanesville Indiana
Laken Dawn Hollen  Leavenworth Indiana
Katie Ann Lahue  Leavenworth Indiana
Taylor Kay Howell  Leopold Indiana
Anastasia J McDaniel  Lexington Indiana
Tabby   Myers  Lexington Indiana
Delainey H Phillips  Lexington Indiana
Brooklyn   Stidham  Lexington Indiana
Brooklyn N Watts  Lexington Indiana
Stacey   Marmolejo  Ligonier Indiana
Rebecca Lynn Brosmer  Loogootee Indiana
Emma L Davis  Loogootee Indiana
Carson Robert Cox  Madison Indiana
Anneliese R Crumley  Madison Indiana
Madelyn Marie Tucker  Marengo Indiana
Gina Donna Esparza  Marysville Indiana
Baylee Mae Fish  Medora Indiana
Savanna Rachelle Wineinger  Medora Indiana
Madison   Beeler  Memphis Indiana
Marshall P Fields  Memphis Indiana
Julianne Gail Gibbs  Memphis Indiana
Kaden Scott Langford  Memphis Indiana
Jacob Ryker Martain  Memphis Indiana
Hailey   Stricker  Memphis Indiana
Nick   Fow  Milltown Indiana
Shelby   Smith  Milltown Indiana
Emerald Grace Louise England  Mitchell Indiana
Nolan Riley Patterson  Morgantown Indiana
Alexis Ann Franks  Muncie Indiana
Emma G Galloway  Nabb Indiana
Summer Lee Raines  Nabb Indiana
Whitney Olivia Atkins  New Albany Indiana
Hannah Marie Bissig  New Albany Indiana
Jeffrey D Braden  New Albany Indiana
Tanner Scott Burch  New Albany Indiana
Brandon Aaron Carl  New Albany Indiana
Brianna Hope Caswell  New Albany Indiana
Gavin   Caswell  New Albany Indiana
Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin  New Albany Indiana
Kayla N Combs  New Albany Indiana
Ian M Condra  New Albany Indiana
Owen   Cornell  New Albany Indiana
Mariesha Lynn Devine  New Albany Indiana
Bethany Nicole Eldridge  New Albany Indiana
Kassady Lenore Fryer  New Albany Indiana
Kelly A Gerka  New Albany Indiana
Jalen Gerald Gornek  New Albany Indiana
Zach Andrew Gutermuth  New Albany Indiana
Kaitlyn   Harl  New Albany Indiana
Eric   Harrough  New Albany Indiana
Michael Paul Haynes  New Albany Indiana
Rileigh M Heath  New Albany Indiana
Mary Katelyn Howell  New Albany Indiana
Ryan Caleb Hurst  New Albany Indiana
Aliviah Ann Jenkins  New Albany Indiana
Zoe Adrianna Jones  New Albany Indiana
Dylan   Kost  New Albany Indiana
Kameron Anthony Krininger  New Albany Indiana
Nolan Jon Lowhorn  New Albany Indiana
Rian   MarQuand  New Albany Indiana
Doran Timothy Martin  New Albany Indiana
Alena Nicole McMillan  New Albany Indiana
Megan J Meadows  New Albany Indiana
Jordan H Meurer  New Albany Indiana
Jillian Morgan Mifflin  New Albany Indiana
Madison   Miller  New Albany Indiana
Isaac T Minton  New Albany Indiana
Tariq Z Musaffar  New Albany Indiana
Zachary   Nelson  New Albany Indiana
Alyssa DeNae Newcomb  New Albany Indiana
Jaquia Jean Parent  New Albany Indiana
BRANDY   PATTON  New Albany Indiana
Sierra   Pruneski  New Albany Indiana
Payten Elizabeth Pyrdum  New Albany Indiana
Kei   R  New Albany Indiana
Jaxon Alexander Reas  New Albany Indiana
Savannah   Ross  New Albany Indiana
Jacob   Russell  New Albany Indiana
Tyler Joseph Schaefer  New Albany Indiana
Hannah Taylor Scott  New Albany Indiana
Ally   Sharp  New Albany Indiana
Kendra Elyse Smith  New Albany Indiana
Zeke James Smith  New Albany Indiana
Alexis Rose Striegel New Albany Indiana
Isabella Rose Stumler  New Albany Indiana
Izaya Augustus Sturgeon  New Albany Indiana
Kolina   Topel  New Albany Indiana
Taylor Nicole Treat  New Albany Indiana
Richard   Villar  New Albany Indiana
Bailey M Warner  New Albany Indiana
Alexander Scott Wichterman  New Albany Indiana
Nathan M Wood  New Albany Indiana
Hailey G Davis  New Salisbury Indiana
Hannah M Davis  New Salisbury Indiana
Lance   Faith  New Salisbury Indiana
Tyler   Oakley  New Salisbury Indiana
Courtney   Phulps  New Washington Indiana
Justin C Brewer  Norman Indiana
Haleigh Elizabeth Askew  North Vernon Indiana
Dalton James Burge  North Vernon Indiana
Heather Dawn Holzem  North Vernon Indiana
Logan   Lovegrove  North Vernon Indiana
Loryn   Pate  North Vernon Indiana
Luca Marilyn Weston  North Vernon Indiana
Taylor   Strange  Orleans Indiana
Gizzy Rose Barger  Otisco Indiana
Luke W Mccoy  Otisco Indiana
Scott Andrew Ulrich  Otisco Indiana
Dylan C Robbins  Palmyra Indiana
Emily   Robison  Palmyra Indiana
Isaac Christian Cornett-McBride  Paoli Indiana
Nova Wren Nichols  Paoli Indiana
Jarred Tyler Blake  Paris Crossing Indiana
Patty   Johnson  Paris Crossing Indiana
Garrett Mitchell Churchman  Pekin Indiana
Gracie   Hurst  Pekin Indiana
Caleb R Jones  Pekin Indiana
Gabriel Elisha Robinson  Pekin Indiana
Cassandra Lee Saylor  Pekin Indiana
Sara   Yakubesan  Pittsboro Indiana
Keziah Noelle Jones  Plymouth Indiana
Haylee G Allen  Ramsey Indiana
Kylie Lynne Byrne  Ramsey Indiana
Bryce R Delaney  Ramsey Indiana
Brinna JoLee Erwin  Rockport Indiana
Autumn L Mardis  Rushville Indiana
Gavin Jacob Knust  Saint Anthony Indiana
Abby Lynn Van Hoosier  Saint Anthony Indiana
Johnathan Thomas Brennan  Salem Indiana
Eva E Bundy  Salem Indiana
Cora Lynn Cole  Salem Indiana
Aubrey   Eddings  Salem Indiana
Lacey   Farnsley  Salem Indiana
Aidan James Hacker  Salem Indiana
Bradey Nathaniel Hargis  Salem Indiana
Ivy Rheana Harris  Salem Indiana
Porter Aaron Howey  Salem Indiana
Bryan   Johnson  Salem Indiana
Mazie Kay Lyles  Salem Indiana
Jocelyn N Partin  Salem Indiana
Brandon M Pepmeier  Salem Indiana
Sherene Dawn Sanders  Salem Indiana
Serra R Snyder  Salem Indiana
Drew   Stout  Salem Indiana
Addyson Shawn Sullivan  Salem Indiana
Gabrielle Leafa Thixton  Salem Indiana
Hailey Naomi Timberlake  Salem Indiana
Destiny L Todd  Salem Indiana
Cassie R Walls  Salem Indiana
Zachary   Wiseman  Salem Indiana
Tyler E Zink  Salem Indiana
Halle Jean Boardman  Scipio Indiana
Kylee Lynn Boardman  Scipio Indiana
Alex J. Hupp  Scipio Indiana
Tim Jerome Bryant  Scottsburg Indiana
Britt McKenna Budell  Scottsburg Indiana
Emily   Butler  Scottsburg Indiana
Jaymee M Dry  Scottsburg Indiana
Christina M Grider  Scottsburg Indiana
Brooke A Hackett  Scottsburg Indiana
Emily Danielle Justice  Scottsburg Indiana
Johnathon Brent Kimmick  Scottsburg Indiana
Emily Dianne Noel  Scottsburg Indiana
Baylee Jean Riley  Scottsburg Indiana
Kaleigh Alyssa Stewart  Scottsburg Indiana
Jessica Marie Ward  Scottsburg Indiana
MyKenzi Elizabeth Wells  Scottsburg Indiana
Gracie   Beck  Sellersburg Indiana
Maddie Grace Blanton  Sellersburg Indiana
Edward Leon Bobkoskie  Sellersburg Indiana
Kylie Anne Campbell  Sellersburg Indiana
Zoey Alexis Clemmons  Sellersburg Indiana
Greyson   Durick  Sellersburg Indiana
Emma Elizabeth Fletcher  Sellersburg Indiana
Bailey Preston Forbes  Sellersburg Indiana
Georgi Martinov Ganchev  Sellersburg Indiana
Priya   Ghale  Sellersburg Indiana
Ella Claire Gilbert  Sellersburg Indiana
Amanda Marie Glover  Sellersburg Indiana
Taylor N Goodsell  Sellersburg Indiana
Madison N Hamilton  Sellersburg Indiana
Kenzlee Adale Hoffman  Sellersburg Indiana
Kenedi Renee Holcomb  Sellersburg Indiana
Logan   Hudson  Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan Michael Johnson  Sellersburg Indiana
Carolyn Marie Kannapel  Sellersburg Indiana
Gabrielle Rose Kremer  Sellersburg Indiana
Brayden   Kunard  Sellersburg Indiana
Madeline Jo Maher  Sellersburg Indiana
Gannon M McClain  Sellersburg Indiana
Dyson S Miles  Sellersburg Indiana
Daniel C Miller  Sellersburg Indiana
Chase Matthew Murley  Sellersburg Indiana
Reese   Navalta  Sellersburg Indiana
Jennifer   Orr  Sellersburg Indiana
Evan John Parsons  Sellersburg Indiana
Emma J Pfeifer  Sellersburg Indiana
Heather Brooke Purlee  Sellersburg Indiana
Mya Augusta Rayl  Sellersburg Indiana
Johnna Renee Reiter  Sellersburg Indiana
Christina L Renfro  Sellersburg Indiana
Dallas Kathryn Roberts  Sellersburg Indiana
Kirsten Collette Roca  Sellersburg Indiana
Jordan   Sahibi  Sellersburg Indiana
Camryn Brooke Sidebottom  Sellersburg Indiana
Michael A Spirou  Sellersburg Indiana
Lauren Catherine Stapp  Sellersburg Indiana
Brie Mari Troy  Sellersburg Indiana
Meredith Carlin Voigt  Sellersburg Indiana
Avery Nicole Vormbrock  Sellersburg Indiana
Mataya   Watts  Sellersburg Indiana
Rachel Levon Adkins  Seymour Indiana
Alisha A Busby  Seymour Indiana
Bryce L Hatton  Seymour Indiana
McKenzie R Purkhiser  Seymour Indiana
Olivia Paige Smith  Seymour Indiana
Allison L Stuckwisch  Seymour Indiana
Brittney   Cumpston  Tell City Indiana
Bailee Jo Johnson  Tell City Indiana
Caleb   Kuric  Tell City Indiana
Emily   Seibert  Tell City Indiana
Olivia Madison Werner  Tell City Indiana
Gabrielle   Dishno  Terre Haute Indiana
Kaylani   Landgraf  Terre Haute Indiana
Alexander   Ligget  Terre Haute Indiana
Sami   Fawver  Underwood Indiana
Craig G Peters  Underwood Indiana
Waylon Cain Bramer  Vallonia Indiana
Bryce Michael Franklin  Versailles Indiana
Madison L Olander  Wadesville Indiana
Jesse Jo Ledgerwood  Washington Indiana
Madysine J Burton  West Baden Springs Indiana
Bella Sky Shipman  West Baden Springs Indiana
Bridget   Gervais  Elk Horn Iowa
Luke   Schafer  Leawood Kansas
Max   Sullivan  Bloomfield Kentucky
Eric Christopher Coats  Brandenburg Kentucky
Megan   Baker  Buckner Kentucky
Julia G Kehres  Buckner Kentucky
Sarah N Cadima  Crestwood Kentucky
Noah Geoffrey Crowe  Crestwood Kentucky
Carson   Motta  Crestwood Kentucky
Luke   Stone  Crestwood Kentucky
Madisyn Danielle Vonnahme  Crestwood Kentucky
Katie Lynn Carrier  Ekron Kentucky
Tiffany L Swink  Ekron Kentucky
Zoie Danielle Lind  Fairdale Kentucky
Lexi   Runion  Fisherville Kentucky
Noah Michael Anderson  La Grange Kentucky
Dean   Fraker  La Grange Kentucky
Shayla   Jett  La Grange Kentucky
Sydney M Perkins  La Grange Kentucky
Bella Marie Robinson  La Grange Kentucky
Phillip L Scully  La Grange Kentucky
Wesley A Sonna  La Grange Kentucky
Calera Grace Waggoner  La Grange Kentucky
Amna   Alany  Louisville Kentucky
Elizabeth   Alfonso Ortiz  Louisville Kentucky
Ross Edward Allen  Louisville Kentucky
Emily Marie Ames  Louisville Kentucky
Brittany Laura-Michelle Bader  Louisville Kentucky
Alyse Monet’ Baker  Louisville Kentucky
Madeline Anne Baker  Louisville Kentucky
Joshua Michael Bell  Louisville Kentucky
Sarah   Billups  Louisville Kentucky
Luke   Bowman  Louisville Kentucky
Sydney Renee Brangers  Louisville Kentucky
Bri   Brown  Louisville Kentucky
John R Brown II Louisville Kentucky
Logan G Byrd  Louisville Kentucky
Alizah Makaya Ceesay-Freeman  Louisville Kentucky
Taylor C Chamberlain  Louisville Kentucky
Jilly   Clan  Louisville Kentucky
Emma Rose Cook  Louisville Kentucky
Ryan   Cook  Louisville Kentucky
Christina   Crockett  Louisville Kentucky
Alexandria M Daugherty  Louisville Kentucky
Kristopher Robbin Daugherty  Louisville Kentucky
Zoe   DeBolt  Louisville Kentucky
Mackenzie Allen Dial  Louisville Kentucky
Jacob T Edwards  Louisville Kentucky
Sierra   Foreman  Louisville Kentucky
Anna Grace Fornwalt  Louisville Kentucky
Ryan   Franke  Louisville Kentucky
Tucker Charles French  Louisville Kentucky
Devin Kane Goodrow  Louisville Kentucky
Amanda Marie Gordon  Louisville Kentucky
Timothy John-Michael Gubler Jr Louisville Kentucky
Nicholas Henry Dee Gunnell  Louisville Kentucky
Kaylee Starr Hance  Louisville Kentucky
Omar A Hassan  Louisville Kentucky
Alexander Lane Hasty  Louisville Kentucky
Brianna   Hettinger  Louisville Kentucky
Austin   Hiner  Louisville Kentucky
Keagan B Hoffman  Louisville Kentucky
Melina BraeLynn Hunt  Louisville Kentucky
Rin   Janavi  Louisville Kentucky
Serenity   Kaelin  Louisville Kentucky
Hope Madelyn Kennedy  Louisville Kentucky
Ella Grace Kincaid  Louisville Kentucky
Maddie   Lanham  Louisville Kentucky
Amanda   Lay  Louisville Kentucky
Blade Vann Lazrovitch  Louisville Kentucky
Rylee Michelle Leis  Louisville Kentucky
Kayla   Lewis  Louisville Kentucky
Chelsea Kalynn Lintelman  Louisville Kentucky
Kaylee Elizabeth Luse  Louisville Kentucky
Lucy   Malone  Louisville Kentucky
Kamari Jade Marsh  Louisville Kentucky
Juan Sebastian Martinez  Louisville Kentucky
Chelsea E Meehan  Louisville Kentucky
Emmanuel   Mendoza  Louisville Kentucky
Madelyn Claire Morales  Louisville Kentucky
Emily   Muncy  Louisville Kentucky
Latrice Monique Ohlmann  Louisville Kentucky
Alex Jonathan O’Nan  Louisville Kentucky
David   Pfeifer  Louisville Kentucky
Khalida   Raheem  Louisville Kentucky
Aaron Michael Roberts  Louisville Kentucky
Savannah Jane Roby  Louisville Kentucky
Biscayne Illian Rosenthal  Louisville Kentucky
Ally Leann Scarbrough  Louisville Kentucky
Connor Alan Schaefer  Louisville Kentucky
Laurelle Faye Skillman  Louisville Kentucky
Megan Alyssa Smith  Louisville Kentucky
Cameron   Storms  Louisville Kentucky
Erin Nichole Templeman  Louisville Kentucky
Katelyn Ann Templeman  Louisville Kentucky
Carter   Todd  Louisville Kentucky
Emily Morgan Tully  Louisville Kentucky
Peter Joseph Walker  Louisville Kentucky
Casey Ann Weber  Louisville Kentucky
Kameron Brabston Williams  Louisville Kentucky
Makenna Manlyn Wilson  Louisville Kentucky
James A Zoeller  Louisville Kentucky
Casie Danielle Adams  Mount Washington Kentucky
Slade Joseph Douthett  Mount Washington Kentucky
Ethan David Haddaway  Mount Washington Kentucky
Cameron Isaiah Peterson  Mount Washington Kentucky
Nicki Jean Walden  Mount Washington Kentucky
Tatiana   Salomon Gonzales  Pendleton Kentucky
Ava Q Minnery  Prospect Kentucky
Victoria Rebecca Solis  Prospect Kentucky
Bailey Lee Clark  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Gail   Hooper  Shepherdsville Kentucky
Julia   McDonald  Simpsonville Kentucky
Victoria MaryLou Owens  Simpsonville Kentucky
Attila Scott Hugebeck  Smithfield Kentucky
Cameron Rian Bir  Taylorsville Kentucky
Alanna Christine Wray  Taylorsville Kentucky
Abigail   Lutz  Webster Kentucky
Sebastian J Burman  Bloomfield Hills Michigan
Megan   Erickson  Saint Louis Missouri
Kristi Lynn Glunt  Liberty Township Ohio
Sophia   Giamo  Blue Bell Pennsylvania
Miguel Moreira Sampaio  Rio de Janeiro Rio de Janeiro
Willow Josephine King  Columbia Tennessee
Dustin   Martin  Roanoke Virginia
George W Nyandika  Lake Stevens Washington
Mitchell   Putnam  Mosinee Wisconsin

Author

Nancy Jo Trafton

Filed under:

Student Success Awards and Recognitions Academic Affairs Academic Outcomes Students
View all tags

