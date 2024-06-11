IU Southeast Professor Dr. Doyin Coker-Kolo Awarded Carnegie African Diaspora Program Fellowship Grant

IU Southeast Professor Dr. Doyin Coker-Kolo

IU Southeast School of Education professor Dr. Doyin Coker-Kolo has been awarded a Carnegie African Diaspora Program Fellowship Grant. The grant will allow Dr. Coker-Kolo to travel to Uganda and Tanzania to work with Makerere University, Uganda, and Sokoine University of Agriculture, Tanzania, and host fellows Drs. Harriet Nabushawo-Mutambo and Judith Kahamba.

This is her second time getting this award.

The title of the fellows’ project is “Bridging the Gender Gap in Leadership in the Academy: A Comparative Research, Curriculum Development, and Mentoring Project at Makerere University in Uganda and Sokoine University of Agriculture, Tanzania.” The fellows will collaborate on research, develop a curriculum, host workshops, etc. to address this topic. This project is a follow-up to the research, curriculum development, and mentoring activities on gender disparity in school leadership conducted by Dr. Coker-Kolo during her first CADP fellowship at Makerere University (MAK) in the spring of 2022.

The goal of the alumni fellowship is to evaluate the progress that has been made at Makerere University and scale up the activities at Sokoine University of Agriculture, Tanzania (SUA). Dr. Coker-Kolo will expand the research, curriculum development, and mentoring activities for more robust data on the topic, improve programming, and gather comparative data between the more established Makerere University and a newer university (SUA) for sustained regional collaboration.

The Makerere University and Sokoine University of Agriculture project is one of 60 newly projects that pair African Diaspora scholars with higher education institutions and collaborators in Africa to work together on curriculum co-development, collaborative research, graduate training, and mentoring activities in 2024. Fellowships match host universities with African-born scholars and cover the expenses for project visits of between 14 and 90 days, including transportation, a daily stipend, and the cost of obtaining visas and health insurance. Dr. Coker-Kolo’s project will be carried out in the spring of 2025.